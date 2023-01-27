OXFORD, Ohio. — In its second match in as many days, the Bellarmine women's tennis team fell by a final score of 6-1 at Miami Ohio on Saturday. The Redhawks pushed their record to 2-3 this season, while the Knights drop to 1-6. "Today, we came out a little slow in doubles and it cost us," Knights Head CoachBrian Slack said. "We had some opportunities late in doubles to end up taking the doubles point but came up short. In singles, we started to play better and get into a rhythm. Miami Ohio played well today. Hats off to them."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO