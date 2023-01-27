Read full article on original website
bellarmine.edu
Suder earns ASUN Newcomer of the Week Award
ATLANTA - Bellarmine's Peter Suder and Queens' AJ McKee earned the ASUN Conference Men's Basketball weekly honors, announced by the league office on Monday. Both student-athletes garnered the first respective awards in their programs' histories as Suder claimed the Newcomer of the Week distinction and McKee was tabbed as Player of the Week.
bellarmine.edu
Hot shooting early sets tone for FGCU in win over Knights
FORT MYERS, Fla. — FGCU hit seven 3-pointers in the first quarter alone, setting the tone for an 86-44 victory over the Bellarmine University women's basketball team in ASUN action Saturday night in Alico Arena. Securing its 19th straight 20-win season, reigning ASUN Tournament and regular season champion FGCU...
bellarmine.edu
Women's tennis battles but falls in tight match at Middle Tennessee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Despite a valiant effort in its third road match in as many days, the Bellarmine women's tennis team fell by a final score of 4-2 at Middle Tennessee on Sunday afternoon. The Knights (1-7) claimed the doubles point, but MTSU (2-2) rallied with four singles victories...
bellarmine.edu
EKU pulls away in late stages to post 73-63 win over Knights
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—For the second time in less than 48 hours, in-state ASUN Conference foes Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky faced off on the hardwood, and the teams turned in another hard-fought competitive game. After the Knights won in thrilling fashion on Thursday in Freedom Hall, the host Colonels closed out...
bellarmine.edu
Nice earns another high-major win, Knights drop road contest at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — On a short turnaround, the Bellarmine men's tennis team faced its third power-five opponent in two weeks on Sunday evening, and the Knights fell at Illinois by a final score of 6-1. Matthew Nice was yet again the bright spot, however, claiming his third singles win against a power-five opponent. Nice picked up victories against opponents from Louisville and Michigan State last week, which earned him ASUN Player of the Week honors.
bellarmine.edu
Women's tennis drops road match at Miami Ohio
OXFORD, Ohio. — In its second match in as many days, the Bellarmine women's tennis team fell by a final score of 6-1 at Miami Ohio on Saturday. The Redhawks pushed their record to 2-3 this season, while the Knights drop to 1-6. "Today, we came out a little slow in doubles and it cost us," Knights Head CoachBrian Slack said. "We had some opportunities late in doubles to end up taking the doubles point but came up short. In singles, we started to play better and get into a rhythm. Miami Ohio played well today. Hats off to them."
