‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set

In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
Katy Perry Praises Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr as 'The Heart of Our Family'

Katy Perry loves Miranda Kerr unconditionally! Over the weekend, the American Idol judge attended the G’Day USA Arts Gala, hosted by the American Australian Association in partnership with the Australian Government, where she honored Kerr, who is the ex-wife of Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Perry presented the 39-year-old...
Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston Teaming Up for Body-Swap Comedy

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston are teaming up for an all-new body-swap comedy. The two have been cast opposite each other in an upcoming film from Amazon Studios, ET has confirmed. Few details about the project have been released aside from the fact that the movie will be written and...
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline: From Love at First Sight to Baby No. 3

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child together! On Jan. 30, ET confirmed that the couple welcomed the new addition to their family. While their relationship has been filled with babies and blossoming businesses, the couple was recently rocked by scandal when Levine admitted to having "crossed the line" with model Sumner Stroh, who accused him of having an affair with her.
Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns His Oldest Son Brandon's Death at 32

Comedian Rickey Smiley is in mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley. Rickey took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the tragic news with his followers, explaining in a heartbreaking video, "I just had bad news this morning." "I'm on the way to the airport to...
Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2: See Her Sweet Announcement

She made us look! Meghan Trainor announced that she is pregnant with her second child during Monday's episode of the Today show. The 29-year-old "Made You Look" singer shared her news, first announcing that she was writing a motherhood advice book, Dear Future Mama. And when co-host Hoda Kotb opened...
Guitarist Tom Verlaine, co-founder of Television, dies at 73

NEW YORK — Tom Verlaine, guitarist and co-founder of the seminal proto-punk band Television who influenced many bands while playing at ultra-cool downtown New York music venue CBGB alongside the Ramones, Patti Smith and Talking Heads, has died. He was 73. He died Saturday in New York City, surrounded...
Gigi Hadid Gives Glimpse Into Her Life as a Mother to Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid is opening up about her life as a mom. In a new interview, the 27-year-old model shares her morning routine with her 2-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with her ex, Zayn Malik. In WSJ. Magazine's Spring 2023 Women's Fashion issue, Hadid reveals that, as a natural morning...
Shemar Moore Shares New Pic of Baby Daughter Frankie

Shemar Moore is putting his baby girl on display! On Sunday, the Criminal Minds alum shared a sweet picture of his daughter, Frankie. "Baby Girl Frankie n Daddy!!! 🥰😎💕," the 52-year-old actor wrote next to a picture of his newborn baby resting on his chest. Moore and...
'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Recap: Daniele Crushes Yohan's American Dream

Daniele dropped a bombshell on her husband, Yohan, on Sunday's premiere of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Daniele, who met Yohan while vacationing in the Dominican Republic, bluntly told him that she didn't want to live in New York City even though his dream is to live in America, and instead wanted to stay in the Dominican Republic which wasn't what they previously agreed on.
'The Last of Us' Fans React to That Bill and Frank Twist

Spoiler alert! Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode 3, titled "Long Long Time." Do not proceed if you haven't watched!. The Last of Us introduced another fan-favorite character from the video game series in Sunday's all-new episode, only for them to meet their end in a tragic way -- and surprise fans by veering off course from the game's canonical story.

