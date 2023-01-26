Read full article on original website
Tim Allen Questions Pamela Anderson's Memory After She Claimed He Flashed Her on 'Home Improvement' Set
Tim Allen is questioning Pamela Anderson's memory after denying claims that he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in the 1990s. "She was a great co-worker, I'll tell you that," Allen tells the Daily Mail. "She's a fun girl. Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way."
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Amy Robach Seen Wrapping Her Legs Around T.J. Holmes Hours After 'GMA3,' ABC News Exit
Once it was a wrap at GMA3 and ABC News, Amy Robach must have said ditto, because mere hours after the exit news became official she was seen with her legs wrapped around T.J. Holmes. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were spotted out...
Katy Perry Praises Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr as 'The Heart of Our Family'
Katy Perry loves Miranda Kerr unconditionally! Over the weekend, the American Idol judge attended the G’Day USA Arts Gala, hosted by the American Australian Association in partnership with the Australian Government, where she honored Kerr, who is the ex-wife of Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Perry presented the 39-year-old...
Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston Teaming Up for Body-Swap Comedy
Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston are teaming up for an all-new body-swap comedy. The two have been cast opposite each other in an upcoming film from Amazon Studios, ET has confirmed. Few details about the project have been released aside from the fact that the movie will be written and...
Austin Butler Recalls 'Immediate' Connection to Lisa Marie Presley When Meeting for the First Time
Austin Butler is reflecting on his deep and instant connection to Lisa Marie Presley. Speaking with Jimmy Fallon on Monday's The Tonight Show, the 31-year-old Elvis star opened up about his friendship with the late Lisa Marie. "I first met Lisa when we screened the film at Graceland," Butler recalled....
Julia Fox Discusses Her Net Worth, Reveals Why She Doesn't Want a Bigger Apartment After Viral Tour
Julia Fox is setting the record straight. After a tour of her modest New York City apartment went viral, the 32-year-old actress took to TikTok to address fan questions about her net worth and living situation. While some reports circulated that Fox is worth upward of $30 million, she denied...
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline: From Love at First Sight to Baby No. 3
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child together! On Jan. 30, ET confirmed that the couple welcomed the new addition to their family. While their relationship has been filled with babies and blossoming businesses, the couple was recently rocked by scandal when Levine admitted to having "crossed the line" with model Sumner Stroh, who accused him of having an affair with her.
'The Bachelor' Preview: Kaity Does the 'Walk of Shame' After Overnight Date With Zach
Zach Shallcross is having an early overnight date. At the conclusion of Monday night's episode of The Bachelor, fans were treated to a preview of what's to come, which included a look at Kaity's upcoming one-on-one date with the leading man. In the preview, Zach asks Kaity, "Would you like...
Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns His Oldest Son Brandon's Death at 32
Comedian Rickey Smiley is in mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley. Rickey took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the tragic news with his followers, explaining in a heartbreaking video, "I just had bad news this morning." "I'm on the way to the airport to...
Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2: See Her Sweet Announcement
She made us look! Meghan Trainor announced that she is pregnant with her second child during Monday's episode of the Today show. The 29-year-old "Made You Look" singer shared her news, first announcing that she was writing a motherhood advice book, Dear Future Mama. And when co-host Hoda Kotb opened...
'How I Met Your Father': Meghan Trainor Asks for Sophie's Help After Going Into Early Labor (Exclusive)
Meghan Trainor swings by How I Met Your Father -- and she's birthing quite an entrance!. The singer and TV personality, who just announced she's expecting baby No. 2, guest stars in a new episode, which drops Tuesday on Hulu, as Ramona, the pregnant upstairs neighbor of Sophie's (Hilary Duff) in apartment 5C, who hires her to take photos of her home birth.
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Calls Out Dad Kody for Comments About Mom Christine Amid Split
Gwendlyn Brown is calling out her dad, Kody Brown, for comments he said on a past episode of Sister Wives. As the 21-year-old daughter of Kody and his ex-wife, Christine Brown, goes back to recap season 17 episodes of the family's TLC reality series, she is also looking back at her parent's messy breakup, which took place in 2021.
Guitarist Tom Verlaine, co-founder of Television, dies at 73
NEW YORK — Tom Verlaine, guitarist and co-founder of the seminal proto-punk band Television who influenced many bands while playing at ultra-cool downtown New York music venue CBGB alongside the Ramones, Patti Smith and Talking Heads, has died. He was 73. He died Saturday in New York City, surrounded...
Gigi Hadid Gives Glimpse Into Her Life as a Mother to Daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid is opening up about her life as a mom. In a new interview, the 27-year-old model shares her morning routine with her 2-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with her ex, Zayn Malik. In WSJ. Magazine's Spring 2023 Women's Fashion issue, Hadid reveals that, as a natural morning...
Lisa Marie Presley Was on Weight Loss Medication and Opioids in Months Before Death: Report
More details about Lisa Marie Presley's final months are coming to light. The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was reportedly on an extreme weight loss regimen and taking opioids in the months prior to her death, family sources told TMZ. ET has reached out to the Presley family for comment.
Shemar Moore Shares New Pic of Baby Daughter Frankie
Shemar Moore is putting his baby girl on display! On Sunday, the Criminal Minds alum shared a sweet picture of his daughter, Frankie. "Baby Girl Frankie n Daddy!!! 🥰😎💕," the 52-year-old actor wrote next to a picture of his newborn baby resting on his chest. Moore and...
'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Recap: Daniele Crushes Yohan's American Dream
Daniele dropped a bombshell on her husband, Yohan, on Sunday's premiere of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Daniele, who met Yohan while vacationing in the Dominican Republic, bluntly told him that she didn't want to live in New York City even though his dream is to live in America, and instead wanted to stay in the Dominican Republic which wasn't what they previously agreed on.
'The Last of Us' Fans React to That Bill and Frank Twist
Spoiler alert! Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode 3, titled "Long Long Time." Do not proceed if you haven't watched!. The Last of Us introduced another fan-favorite character from the video game series in Sunday's all-new episode, only for them to meet their end in a tragic way -- and surprise fans by veering off course from the game's canonical story.
