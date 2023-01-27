Ja'Marr Chase On Cold Practices: 'If The Quarterback Says That We Need To Be Outside, Then We Gotta Be Outside'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Pat Mahomes Sr. Throw Shade At Joe Burrow After AFC Championship
Pat Mahomes Sr. threw shade at Joe Burrow after his son's win in the AFC Championship Game.
What Joe Burrow told Patrick Mahomes right after Bengals-Chiefs AFC title game
It was all love between Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the AFC title game went final. When the two stars met at midfield for the postgame handshake, among other pleasantries, Burrow told Mahomes to “go win it.”. It’s nothing unexpected or...
Stefon Diggs’ tweets after the Bengals’ loss had NFL fans convinced he was reveling in Eli Apple’s demise
The Cincinnati Bengals’ Eli Apple has established himself as a villain to many playmakers around the NFL. Some of his most recent antics involved pestering the Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs after Apple’s Bengals eliminated Buffalo in the divisional round. With Cincinnati falling short of a Super Bowl...
Yardbarker
Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school
Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023.
NBA Fans Are Shocked After Anthony Edwards Admits He Eats 21 Bags Of Hot Cheeto Fries Every Single Week
Timberwolves star reveals how often he eats his favorite snack.
Yardbarker
People close to Tom Brady believe he is leaning one direction with retirement decision
Tom Brady has not yet said whether he will retire or continue to play in 2023. But those close to the quarterback apparently believe Brady is leaning one direction. The Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud published an article Tuesday about Brady’s future. Stroud says “many close to him...
TMZ.com
Comedian Gary Owen Wants Joe Burrow To Sleep With His Relatives, 'He's The Best'
Bengals super fan Gary Owen REALLY loves Joe Burrow ... so much so, that the comedian tells TMZ Sports he'd be thrilled if the Cincinnati quarterback ever wanted to hook up with his family members!!. Let's be honest -- the thought of relatives getting freaky in the sheets is enough...
Yardbarker
Insider: Bills possibly growing 'frustrated' with QB Josh Allen
Josh Allen’s reckless abandon has been well-documented. And while the 26-year-old quarterback is better suited than most to the take the kind of beating he does (he’s 6-foot-5 and 238 pounds), Buffalo Bills insider Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News questions if the team is growing frustrated with the unnecessary beating Allen subjects himself to.
Yardbarker
Bill Parcells Warns Dolphins about Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 2023
It is no secret that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has people doubting him left and right on his capabilities with the Miami Dolphins. He was out for four games due to injury for the last two seasons. Bill Parcells is no different and thinks that the Dolphins shouldn’t be putting all...
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Yardbarker
Watch: Orthopedic surgeon thinks 49ers' Brock Purdy could miss entire 2023 season
One specialist is pessimistic about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy taking a meaningful snap during the 2023 NFL season. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Mark Adickes explained during a Wednesday appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" that the torn ulnar collateral ligament in Purdy's right elbow could cost him an entire campaign.
Gene Steratore Says Refs Missed Key Call In Chiefs-Bengals Game
Sunday's conference championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs was filled with controversial officiating. The play garnering the most attention and outrage came in the third quarter when the Bengals got a key stop on third down against Patrick Mahomes. The refs ...
Yardbarker
New Texans HC DeMeco Ryans already has OC, DC candidates in mind
DeMeco Ryans has been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans, and now his next task will be building out his coaching staff. It sounds like he has an offensive coordinator in mind, and it’s not surprising that he may be raiding the 49ers’ coaching staff.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Answer At ILB Is Already In Black And Gold And Pittsburgh Absolutely Needs To Keep Him There
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a history of fielding great linebackers. It has been the calling card of the defense and the Super Bowl era is littered with Steelers Pro Bowl linebackers. The best of the Steelers linebackers during this period might have been the featured pair of Jack's in the 1970's. Jack Lambert, Jack Ham, and the criminally underrated Andy Russell might have been the best linebacker group in NFL history.
Yardbarker
This proposed Packers-Bills trade sends Aaron Jones to Buffalo
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones had arguably the best season of his career in 2022. He rushed for a career-high 1,121 yards with two rushing touchdowns, adding 59 receptions for 395 yards and five more scores. Aaron Jones was the only consistent producer on what was an inconsistent...
Yardbarker
Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen
There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
Yardbarker
Colts: 4 Perfect Quarterback/Head Coach Combinations
The Indianapolis Colts' head coaching search is entering the final stages of development, as the team has (seemingly) narrowed down the search to seven candidates. Here is the list of qualified candidates for the job within that final list of seven:. This list is certainly different than what we could...
Yardbarker
Massive Defensive Lineman Tells Reporter Steelers Said He Is On Their Radar For 2023 NFL Draft
Mock drafts will be ever-present the next few months. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to cornerbacks, offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and even wide receivers throughout the first few weeks of the off-season. It's anyone's guess who or what position the front office will go after early on in the draft, but there are still seven rounds and the organization is picking in all but one of them. Finding talent in the later rounds is critical to having a good draft and several members of the staff are at the 2023 Senior Bowl scouting talent.
Comments / 1