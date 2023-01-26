ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair, MO

Bulldogs beat Wright City, to play for consolation title

The Bulldogs know what place they will play for at the Hermann Tournament Saturday, but will have to wait until Friday afternoon to find out who their opponent is. St. Clair (6-10) topped Wright City (2-14) Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the tournament, 49-27.
WRIGHT CITY, MO
Union stuns St. James in girls hoops conference play

The jolt felt around the Four Rivers Conference Tuesday night wasn’t the 4.2 magnitude California earthquake. Instead, it was the 60-40 win by the Union basketball Lady ’Cats at St. James.
UNION, MO
Lady Bulldogs win senior night dual

Using strength in numbers, the St. Clair wrestling Lady Bulldogs picked up another conference dual win on senior night. St. Clair, serving as host of the meet Tuesday, outscored Pacific, 66-6, in a meet that featured just two contested matches.
