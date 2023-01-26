Read full article on original website
Linda Marie (White) Rapp
Linda Marie (White) Rapp, 80, of Racine, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 27th with her loving daughters and sons-in-law by her side. She was born October 13, 1942 to the late Homer Banks and Thelma (Conard) Cadle Banks Belcher. Linda was a member of the Silver Run Baptist Church, where she enjoyed helping to run the Silver Run Thrift Store as well as the Silver Run Food Pantry. Linda was a very giving, strong, independent person who stayed busy with her church; visiting her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; having game nights with her sisters; and making sure her house and large yard were always nice.
Iva Lucille Ward Lawrence
Iva Lucille Ward Lawrence, age 89, went home to be with the Lord on her birthday, Saturday, January 28, at her residence, after telling her children that she was having a birthday party with Jesus. Iva was born on January 28, 1934, in Portland, Ohio. She was the daughter of...
Meigs County blighted properties to be torn down
COLUMBUS, Ohio— Meigs County will have funding for 22 locations of blighted and vacant structures for demolition to make room for new economic development. “It’s been a tedious process getting everything lined up to proceed with demolition however, we are optimistic and thankful for any and all assistance from the state level to help clean up some blight in out county,” said Jimmy Will Meigs County Commissioner.
Gallia law enforcement safely resolve armed standoff
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – Gallia County law enforcement were dealing with a standoff this morning with an individual needing mental health help. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, there was a standoff with a barricaded individual on Hawthorne Lane in Springfield Township on January 29, 2023. ”At approximately 6:37...
