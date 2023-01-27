Linda Marie (White) Rapp, 80, of Racine, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 27th with her loving daughters and sons-in-law by her side. She was born October 13, 1942 to the late Homer Banks and Thelma (Conard) Cadle Banks Belcher. Linda was a member of the Silver Run Baptist Church, where she enjoyed helping to run the Silver Run Thrift Store as well as the Silver Run Food Pantry. Linda was a very giving, strong, independent person who stayed busy with her church; visiting her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; having game nights with her sisters; and making sure her house and large yard were always nice.

