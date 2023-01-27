Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Routs Perth Amboy, 84-47

BARNEGAT, NJ - Barnegat High School senior swimmers were honored at their senior meet last week against Lacey Township High School.
Senior swimmers are Chase Bringoli, Delaney Dobbin, Priscilla Pires, Ryan Grant, Hailee Lutz and Emily McAvoy.
Senior Hailee Lutz broke her own school record in the 100 butterfly.
"The Boys meet came down to very last event, and they pushed themselves for a big win," Coach Teliszewski and Coach Cherry said.
The Boys won the meet with a score of 81-80 and the Girls won with a score of 104-66.
"We are so proud of this team. They all have worked so hard this year and are seeing the results," Coach Teliszewski and Coach Cherry continued. "This meet against Lacey was not an easy one, and they had to really push themselves and believe in themselves. They did it!!"
In another meet last week, against Point Pleasant Boro, the Girls Medley Relay team of Emily McAvoy, Kylei Grant, Hailee Lutz and Sarah Schager also broke the school record.
This record was from 2021 and was previously held by Gabby Kovaly, Hailee Lutz, Lexie Jackson & Paige Menegus.
The Bengels swimming teams are coached by Taylor Teliszewski and Emily Cherry.
Comments / 0