Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Routs Perth Amboy, 84-47

PERTH AMBOY, NJ -- The South Brunswick boys basketball team scored more than 20 points in each of the first three quarters on its way to an 84-47 victory over Perth Amboy on Thursday.

Kalani Antoine scored 24 points for the Vikings (11-5), who outscored the Panthers, 24-7, in the second quarter to open a 47-20 halftime lead.

Bruce Muniz and Harmehar Chhabra scored 11 points apiece and Daniel Swirad had eight points for the Vikings. Lorenzo Perez paced Perth Amboy (8-8) with 13 points.



