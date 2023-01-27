ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perth Amboy, NJ

Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Routs Perth Amboy, 84-47

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

PERTH AMBOY, NJ -- The South Brunswick boys basketball team scored more than 20 points in each of the first three quarters on its way to an 84-47 victory over Perth Amboy on Thursday.

Kalani Antoine scored 24 points for the Vikings (11-5), who outscored the Panthers, 24-7, in the second quarter to open a 47-20 halftime lead.

Bruce Muniz and Harmehar Chhabra scored 11 points apiece and Daniel Swirad had eight points for the Vikings. Lorenzo Perez paced Perth Amboy (8-8) with 13 points.

TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: East Brunswick Upsets Edison, 64-59

EDISON, NJ -- The red-hot East Brunswick girls basketball team evened its record with a 64-59 upset victory over Edison on the road Monday night. Senior center Tamea El scored 23 points to lead three scorers in double figures for the Bears (9-9), who have won three in a row and six of their last eight games. Annie Nezaria finished with 15 points and Brooke Motusesky sank 13 points for East Brunswick, which outscored the Eagles, 19-14, in the fourth quarter. Keisha Ortiz led Edison (17-3) with 19 points.
EDISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Boys Basketball Squad Falls 75-64 to Toms River North

TOMS RIVER - The Southern Regional Boys Basketball team went up against Toms River North on Monday hoping for a victory and a share of the Shore Conference Class A South title. It was not to be as North's defensive pressure and overall strength was too much for the Rams to handle.  Toms River North won 75-64. The Rams made it close in the fourth quarter, getting behind less than 10 points at one point, but North had control throughout the entire contest.  Southern's center Tom Menegus was in foul trouble early and only saw limited action.  North's victory gave them their eighth title in the past 11 years. The Rams have not had a title since 2010.   
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Verona Routs MKA, 48-18

VERONA, NJ -- The Verona girls basketball team opened a 12-point lead after one quarter and went on to defeat Montclair-Kimberley Academy, 48-18, Monday afternoon. Sabine Matta scored 16 points for the Hillbillies (14-4), who jumped out to an 18-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. Emily Baumgard connected for 11 points for Verona, which had a 30-13 lead at halftime.
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex Basketball Tournament – Phillipsburg Boys Earn Top Seed

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – The brackets have been released, and the Phillipsburg High School boys basketball team is the top-seed in the Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex tournament and has a bye into the quarterfinal round. The Stateliner girls are the fourth seed in the girls bracket. The P’burg (10-7) boys will host the winner of ninth seeded North Hunterdon (7-10) and 20th seeded Hopatcong (1-12) on Saturday. The semifinals are scheduled for Feb.11 at Warren Hills and the final is Feb. 17 at Centenary University. Hackettstown (10-4) is seeded second, Hunterdon Central is third and Delaware Valley (15-3) is seeded fourth in the boys tournament. The ‘Liner (10-5) girls will play 13th seeded  Delaware Valley (8-10) at home in a first round game on Tuesday. The Terriers beat 16th seeded North Warren 41-22 in the preliminary round. If the girls advance, they will meet the winner of fifth seeded Hackettstown (12-3) and 12th seeded Vernon (1-13) in the quarterfinals. The semifinals are set for Feb. 11 at Warren Hills and the girls final will also be at Centenary University on Feb. 17. Pope John (17-2) is the top seed in the girls bracket, Sparta is second (12-5) and Warren Hills {11-7) is seeded fourth.   
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Donoghue Hat Trick, Nacinovich 6 Assists Lead Chatham Girls Ice Hockey Past Princeton; Cincotta Scores 1st Two Career Goals

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -- Everything was a struggle for the Chatham girls ice hockey team last season when the Cougars suffered through a 1-12 campaign. Chatham showed how far the pendulum has swung this season on Monday afternoon with its 11-1 win vs. Princeton at Mennen Sports Arena, as the Cougars showed off their young talent that includes freshmen Sarah Nacinovich, Alex Donoghue and Megan Cincotta. Nacinovich was the playmaker in this one with six assists, Donoghue registered a hat trick and was credited with an assist and Cincotta discarded her goalie equipment to join the offense and score her first two career goals. Chatham...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: New Providence Pulls Away in Second Half to Beat Pope John, 67-47

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- Hosting a high-powered opponent, the New Providence girls basketball team played one of their best games of the season Monday night, defeating Pope John of Sparta, 67-47. The Pioneers came back from a seven-point deficit midway through the second quarter, going on a 17-4 run to close out the first half. Junior forward Jasmine Miller finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist for New Providence (15-3), which took full control of the game with a 15-4 effort in the third quarter to open a 50-33 lead. Junior guard Grace Kinum collected 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Pioneers. Meghan Lamanna and Annie Conover each had eight points and four rebounds, and Grace Kelly totaled seven points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Pope John (17-3) had lost just two games--both to Montville--before coming to the "Log Cabin" Monday night.  New Providence can clinch the Watchung Division of the Union County Conference with a win at home over Roselle Catholic on Wednesday.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Barnegat Girls Hoops Defeat Central 53-34

BAYVILLE - Cara McCoy scored 24 points and Riley Fitzpatrick scored 14 to lead Barnegat to a 53-34 victory over Central Regional.  Emma Thornton scored nine points and had 11 rebounds.  Riley Fitzpatrick is a new player on the team after sitting out the transfer period. She joins McCoy and Emma Thornton to strengthen the Lady Bengals for the 2022-23 season stretch run.  Barnegat's record improves to 12-8 on the season.   Barnegat (12-8) 0 0 0 0 53 Central Regional (12-7) 0 0 0 0 34 Team Stats Barnegat Stat Defensive   Rebounds 21 Assists 12 Blocks 3 Steals 8     Barnegat Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Giana Germano 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 Sydney Collins 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Olivia Carll 0 1 0 0 3 0 3 0 1 Emma Thornton 4 0 1 5 9 11 1 3 3 Cara McCoy 3 3 9 12 24 8 3 0 3 Madysen Plescho 0 0 3 4 3 0 0 0 0 Riley Fitzpatrick 3 2 2 3 14 2 3 0 0 Totals: 10 6 15 24 53 23 12 3 7  
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Hasbrouck Heights Sweeps Rutherford

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights swept Rutherford, 7-0, in a NJIC Meadowlands bowling match on Monday afternoon.  The Aviators were neck-and-neck for eight frames until Hasbrouck Heights pulled ahead and finished strong to win game one, 659-590.  William Munoz led the Aviators with a 184, while Michael McGurran rolled a 183. Game two was a blowout as the Aviators won 663-516.  McGurran rolled a 223 to lead the team to the victory.  Hasbrouck Heights saved its best for the last game, with a 704-550 win.  Michael Quimbayo strung four strikes in a row to finish with a 211 while Munoz rolled a 209.   The Aviators had a balanced effort on the day as McGurran (558), Quimbayo (545) and Munoz (541) all finished within 20 pins of each other. Hasbrouck Heights 7, Rutherford 0       Michael Quimbayo 167 167 211 545 Michael McGurran 183 223 152 558 William Munoz 184 148 209 541 Adrain Argana 125 125 132 382 Total 659 663 704 2026 Rutherford 590 516 550 1656
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway Wrestling Gets Three Grapplers into GMC Finals

PISCATAWAY, NJ -- The annual Greater Middlesex Conference wrestling championships were held at Piscataway High School on Friday and Saturday. The host Chiefs put forth a solid showing placing fifth in the conference and fifth overall as a team with 86 points. “This year’s GMC Tournament was great for our team to experience and witness,” PHS coach Daniel Smith said. “We have a lot of new and or young wrestlers on our team, so it was definitely valuable for them to be a part of it.” Brian Butler at 138 pounds, Richard Boateng Baah at 215 pounds, and Malachi Byatt at 285 pounds all...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fuscetti Is A Proven Leader For South Plainfield Boys Basketball

  SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ - Al Fuscetti is proof positive that whenever a coach discusses a ‘leader both on and off the court’ it has ample meaning. Through adversity, when his dedication to his team and the sport itself was questioned, Fuscetti, the senior captain for the South Plainfield High School boys basketball program remained loyal and enthusiastic to his teammates and coaches. “Al hurt his shoulder in fall league and then he returned one month before the season started and in that game he came down on his knee awkwardly and tore his second ACL,’’ South Plainfield head coach John Greco...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Barnegat Senior Swimmers Honored at Senior Meet with a Win Against Lacey

BARNEGAT, NJ - Barnegat High School senior swimmers were honored at their senior meet last week against Lacey Township High School. Senior swimmers are Chase Bringoli, Delaney Dobbin, Priscilla Pires, Ryan Grant, Hailee Lutz and Emily McAvoy. Senior Hailee Lutz broke her own school record in the 100 butterfly.  "The Boys meet came down to very last event, and they pushed themselves for a big win," Coach Teliszewski and Coach Cherry said. The Boys won the meet with a score of 81-80 and the Girls won with a score of 104-66. "We are so proud of this team. They all have worked so hard this year and are seeing the results," Coach Teliszewski and  Coach Cherry continued. "This meet against Lacey was not an easy one, and they had to really push themselves and believe in themselves. They did it!!" In another meet last week, against Point Pleasant Boro, the Girls Medley Relay team of Emily McAvoy, Kylei Grant, Hailee Lutz and Sarah Schager also broke the school record.  This record was from 2021 and was previously held by Gabby Kovaly, Hailee Lutz, Lexie Jackson & Paige Menegus. The Bengels swimming teams are coached by Taylor Teliszewski and Emily Cherry.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Randolph Girls Basketball Tops Westfield On Late Basket From Kuridza

RANDOLPH, NJ- The Randolph girls basketball team took a thrilling victory over Westfield by the score of 40-38 on a late basket by senior captain Ally Kuridza on Saturday Jan. 28.  The win was a good one for the Lady Rams, who are now 15-1 on the season after knocking off the North 1 Group 4 defending state champion Blue Devils. ( Extra photos in link at end of story ) The game was a back and forth affair, with Randolph holding a 4-point lead after one quarter, and the Blue Devils holding a 1-point lead at half, 20-19.  Midway through...
RANDOLPH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Hanover Park Knocks Off Mt. Olive, 40-20

EAST HANOVER, NJ -- The Hanover Park girls basketball team advanced in the preliminary round of the Morris County Tournament with a 40-20 victory over Mount Olive on Saturday. Alyssa Alfano scored a team-high 13 points and came up with three steals for the Hornets (11-5), who will play at Morristown in the second round of the tournament on Thursday. Sam Cicerone finished with seven points, seven rebounds and two assists, and Gina Lagravenis led Hanover Park in rebounding with 10 and scored five points with two assists.
HANOVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: South River Slides by Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 56-51

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- Scotch Plains-Fanwood (10-6) dropped a Saturday afternoon game at home to South River (18-1), 56-51, as the Rams were able to fight their way to the finish in the back-and-forth affair. Jaiden MacDonald led the Raiders with 16 points, as Khadar Jackson (10 points) and Matt Nervi (9 points) rounded out Scotch Plains-Fanwood's top scorers. Despite the loss, on Tuesday, the Raiders clinched the UCC-Mountain Division title with a 9-3 conference record. The Rams had three players in double-figure on the scoring sheet, as Roman Santos (19 points), Lazaro Rodriguez (12 points), and Alex Grospe (12 points) guided South River offensively in the affair. Scotch Plains-Fanwood will play New Providence at home while South River will face Iselin Kennedy on Wednesday.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Livingston Blanks Morristown, 2-0

MORRISTOWN, NJ — The Livingston High School ice hockey team posted a 2-0 shutout over Morristown Sunday night at Mennen Arena. Dillon Schultz scored both goals for the Lancers, breaking the scoreless tie with his first goal two minutes into the second period with assists from Anthony Cassese and Brett Conklin. Schultz' second goal with 8:08 to go in the game came with helpers from Egor Tarasyuk and Cassese. The Lancers had a 22-20 edge in shots. Livingston goalie Justinas Sanders and Morristown goalie Thatcher Neville both recorded 20 saves. Sanders, a senior, has a .919 save percentage this season. The Colonials dropped to 5-12-1 on the season, while the Lancers improved to 10-4-3.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Plainfield Suffers Senior Night Loss in OT

PLAINFIELD, NJ — It was Senior Night in Plainfield on Monday, with the boys and girls swim teams, cheerleaders and the boys basketball team being recognized in front of a packed crowd in the Rico Parenti gymnasium. A basketball matchup against Piscataway followed. The game between the Cardinals and Chiefs was fast-paced, had bodies banging under the boards and players falling to the ground chasing loose balls. Piscataway took a 5-0 lead to start the game, and extended that lead to 9-2; but the Cardinals clawed their way back to end the first quarter tied 13-13. Plainfield held the Chiefs off in...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Somers Wins Big on Senior Night

SOMERS, N.Y. - Hosting Peekskill in their gym, Somers Wrestling honored its seniors with a touching tribute pre-match and added a cherry on top with a smooth 66-12 win over the Red Devils last Friday, Jan. 20.  After his early pin against Tommaso Sodano, Luca D’Orazio (152 lbs.) spoke on his experience wrestling for Somers, and what the program has done for him.  “The program means so much to me,” said the senior captain. “This is where I got my confidence from. I always considered myself overweight. With wrestling, I got on a regimen that got my weight down, and then I built...
SOMERS, NY
TAPinto.net

West Orange High School Junior Wins First Place at Essex County Wrestling Tournament (190 LBS)

WEST ORANGE, NJ - West Orange High School junior Arthur Rosu took first place in the 190 lb. Division at the 47th Essex County Wrestling Championship on Jan. 26, held at Codey Arena. In addition to Rosu, the team took fifth place overall and three other wrestlers placed: Jaden Mendez – Second place (157 pounds) Justin Barr – Third place (144 pounds) Nick Adams – Third place (113 pounds). The team is currently in sixth place overall in the American Division.  
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Girls Basketball Drops Road Game vs. Manasquan, 55-49; Allen Scores 19 to Lead Cougars

MANASQUAN, NJ -- Riley Allen knocked down her 50th 3-pointer of the season in Chatham's 55-49 girls basketball setback to Manasquan on Saturday. Allen connected on four 3-pointers in the game in boosting her season total to 50 while scoring a team-high 19 points for Chatham (10-10). She now has 160 3-pointers made in her Cougar career. Ella Kreuzer scored nine points for Chatham. Hope Masonius hit four 3-pointers in leading all scorers with 25 points for Manasquan (15-4).
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Governor Livingston Wrestling Seniors Say Goodbye In Their Last Home Match Against Elizabeth

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - Governor Livingston High School Wrestling wrapped up its last home match in bittersweet fashion by beating Elizabeth 68-12 while honoring the 11 seniors on the team in the annual Senior Night.  To begin the night each senior was walked onto the mats by their parents and received a plaque by head coach Richard Ortega. The gym was decorated in confetti, balloons, and posters celebrating the seniors. Friends, family, and peers filled the stands to cheer on the wrestlers as they made their final appearance on the mat at the high school. Seniors celebrated: Allan Batista, Joe Bartolo, Braden...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

