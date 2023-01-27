ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin HS girls basketball battles Gill St. Bernard's, boys hoops win at Hunt. Cent.

Playing without its head coach, the Franklin High School boys basketball earned a 77-63 win on the road over Hunterdon Central in Flemington on Thursday night.

Tony Mento, who missed his first game coaching in 22 due to an illness, stayed home and watched his boys on a livestream in angst. Assistant coach Calvin Lyles was in charge on the sidelines.

Hunterdon Central (8-11) led early and took a lead into the second quarter, but Franklin (10-8) tallied 30 points in the second quarter and 19 more in the third, outscoring the Red Devils in those two frames 49-27 to take control of the contest.

Cameron Snowden netted a game-high 22 points to go along with nine rebounds, three steals, and two assists. Jake Novielli also bucketed 18 points, Cam Brown recorded 15 points, six assists, three rebounds, and three steals, and Jahlil Williams scored 12 points with five boards.

Novielli has double-digit points in four-straight games. Brown was recently named the Skyland Conference Player of the Week by NJ.com. Snowden already has more points, rebounds, blocks, and steals than he did as a junior a year ago.

Franklin drained 11 3-pointers in the contest led by Novielli’s four triples. Brown also made three 3-pointers while Snowden and Samuelle Mattia each made two. Mattia finished with those six points. The Warriors also assisted on 16 of 23 made baskets and out-rebounded Hunterdon Central, 32-23.

The Warriors, using their defense, turned defense into offense thanks to their 14 steals. Matthew Schwartz paced Central with 17 points -- 12 on four 3-pointers. The Red Devils also caught fire from long range making 10 shots from behind the arc.

Franklin has now won four games in a row and five of six. A home game with Bound Brook at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday is next before it hosts nearby Piscataway on Tuesday.

Back in Somerset, Franklin High’s girls basketball team fell to NJ.com’s No. 13-ranked team, Gill St. Bernard’s, 74-42.

Gill (12-4) took a quick 6-0 lead in the first quarter as heavy pressure forced a couple of Franklin mistakes which turned into easy points. Warriors coach Audrey Taylor called a timeout to regain her team’s composure and to talk it over.

The timeout worked as each team scored 10 points the rest of the frame and Franklin kept it close.. Gill was up just 35-26 at halftime. But in the second half, the Knights outscored the Warriors 39-16.

Brooke Baisley paced Gill with 19 points while Maya Abramson scored 14. The Knights tallied 20 steals on the evening.

For Franklin (6-9), Precious Wheeler netted 12 points and Iyanna Cotten poured in 12. Keira Clark and Morgan Lewis scored six points apiece as well.

Franklin faces Colts Neck on Saturday at home before it takes on another ranked team on Monday against University before playing Warren Hills later in the week.

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: New Providence Pulls Away in Second Half to Beat Pope John, 67-47

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- Hosting a high-powered opponent, the New Providence girls basketball team played one of their best games of the season Monday night, defeating Pope John of Sparta, 67-47. The Pioneers came back from a seven-point deficit midway through the second quarter, going on a 17-4 run to close out the first half. Junior forward Jasmine Miller finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist for New Providence (15-3), which took full control of the game with a 15-4 effort in the third quarter to open a 50-33 lead. Junior guard Grace Kinum collected 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Pioneers. Meghan Lamanna and Annie Conover each had eight points and four rebounds, and Grace Kelly totaled seven points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Pope John (17-3) had lost just two games--both to Montville--before coming to the "Log Cabin" Monday night.  New Providence can clinch the Watchung Division of the Union County Conference with a win at home over Roselle Catholic on Wednesday.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Academy Boys Basketball Team Loses to Cranford, But Looks Good Doing It (PHOTOS)

RAHWAY, NJ — It was TAPinto Rahway's first visit over to the 7th and 8th Grade Academy today, January 30, to see the boys basketball team. (We just made it to our first Academy girls game of the season this past Friday.) Due to the persistent efforts of team member and 8th grader Corey Lacewell (who just wouldn't leave us alone), we made it a point of getting to the first home game of the week, as the team took on Cranford's Orange Avenue School. Despite losing the game 74-58, the Rahway boys showed a ton of heart and perseverance. With two starters sidelined after...
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex Basketball Tournament – Phillipsburg Boys Earn Top Seed

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – The brackets have been released, and the Phillipsburg High School boys basketball team is the top-seed in the Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex tournament and has a bye into the quarterfinal round. The Stateliner girls are the fourth seed in the girls bracket. The P’burg (10-7) boys will host the winner of ninth seeded North Hunterdon (7-10) and 20th seeded Hopatcong (1-12) on Saturday. The semifinals are scheduled for Feb.11 at Warren Hills and the final is Feb. 17 at Centenary University. Hackettstown (10-4) is seeded second, Hunterdon Central is third and Delaware Valley (15-3) is seeded fourth in the boys tournament. The ‘Liner (10-5) girls will play 13th seeded  Delaware Valley (8-10) at home in a first round game on Tuesday. The Terriers beat 16th seeded North Warren 41-22 in the preliminary round. If the girls advance, they will meet the winner of fifth seeded Hackettstown (12-3) and 12th seeded Vernon (1-13) in the quarterfinals. The semifinals are set for Feb. 11 at Warren Hills and the girls final will also be at Centenary University on Feb. 17. Pope John (17-2) is the top seed in the girls bracket, Sparta is second (12-5) and Warren Hills {11-7) is seeded fourth.   
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Girls Basketball Defeats Dover, Loses in Preliminary Round of Tournament

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton high school girls basketball team swept past Dover on Friday, winning 41-18. They entered the preliminary round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex tournament on Saturday and lost. Newton went into the H/W/S as the 14-seeded team. They hosted the 15-seeded team Lenape Valley on Saturday, losing 47-31. Catherine Vena led Newton in scoring with 11 points. Caitlyn Pokrywa contributed nine points to the score. Sophia May and Samantha Sutton each put up four points apiece, and Jolen Stoner added another three to the board. The Braves came out strong on Friday, playing away against Dover. They scored 23 points in the first half to take the lead 23-9 into halftime. They added another 19 points in the second half for the victory. Sophia Brondo led the Braves with 14 points, followed by Pokrywa with 11 points. May and Sutton contributed six points apiece, while Vena added five points to the board. The Newton High School girls basketball team’s overall record is 8-7, while their NJAC-Colonial division record is 6-2. They will host Parsippany on Thursday, February 2 beginning at 4 p.m.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Basketball: Fair Lawn Falls to St. Joseph in Round Two of Bergen County Jamboree

FAIR LAWN, NJ – The Fair Lawn Cutters (13-3) were defeated by St. Joseph Green Knights (14-5) 56-50 in the second round of the Bergen County Tournament on Saturday, January 28.  Junior Jianni Moran and senior Brandon Barker scored 17 points each for the Cutters in the loss.  Fair Lawn played St. Joseph to a 7-7 tie after one quarter with both teams setting a tone defensively.  The Cutters trailed 22-17 at halftime, but fought back and outscored the Green Knights 18-13 in the third quarter.  With the game tied 35-35 heading into the fourth quarter, St. Joseph would flip the switch on offense.  The Green Knights scored 21 fourth quarter points to pull away and move on to the quarterfinal round. The Cutters making the tournament was an accomplishment in itself, and they put on a strong showing despite coming up just short in round two.  Fair Lawn will look to get back on track on the road against Wayne Hills on Tuesday, January 31 with tip-off set for 4:15 p.m.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Boys Basketball Squad Falls 75-64 to Toms River North

TOMS RIVER - The Southern Regional Boys Basketball team went up against Toms River North on Monday hoping for a victory and a share of the Shore Conference Class A South title. It was not to be as North's defensive pressure and overall strength was too much for the Rams to handle.  Toms River North won 75-64. The Rams made it close in the fourth quarter, getting behind less than 10 points at one point, but North had control throughout the entire contest.  Southern's center Tom Menegus was in foul trouble early and only saw limited action.  North's victory gave them their eighth title in the past 11 years. The Rams have not had a title since 2010.   
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

With Season Starting to Wind Down, Bloomfield High Basketball Teams Hoping to hit its Stride

The Bloomfield High varsity basketball teams hope to use February as a springboard toward a successful overall season. The BHS girls took an 8-9 record into a game at Cedar Grove, on Jan. 31, starting at 4 p.m. On Feb. 2, the Bengals return home to play Newark Central High, also at 4. Head coach Zac Dearwater's team gained a win in the Essex County Tournament (ECT), on Jan. 26, defeating North Star Academy, 63-42. On Jan. 28, the team lost to Newark Academy in the ECT, 51-25. Gabrielle Kot led Bloomfield in the win over North Star, scoring a game-high 17 points....
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Girls Fall 41-27 to Toms River North in Hoops Action

TOMS RIVER - The Southern Rams ended their Shore Conference schedule with a tough contest against the 14-2 Toms River North team.  The Rams struggled big time in the first quarter as they trailed 25-2. Southern outscored Toms River North the rest of the game, but that deficit was too difficult to overcome.  North was led by Megan Sias who finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds along with five blocked shots. Arliana Torres chipped in with nine points and five steals. North is on an 11 game winning streak.  Casey Collins led Southern with 17 points.  Southern's record stands at 3-17 on the season.    Southern (3-17) 2 6 6 13 27 Toms River North (14-2) 25 5 6 5 41   Player Stats Southern Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Lindsey Kelly 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 Samantha Russell 0 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 Skylar Soltis 2 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 0 Casey Collins 3 2 5 7 17 0 0 0 0 Totals: 7 2 7 11 27 0 0 0 0 Toms River North Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Jordyn Brown 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 3 Joie Mahon 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 Julia Grodzicki 2 0 4 4 8 8 1 0 2 Cara Sarluca 0 0 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 Mary Bozicev 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Angelina DeCesare 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kiera Blum 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan Rodemann 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Lucy Fleming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Megan Sias 3 4 0 0 18 11 2 5 5 Arliana Torres 3 1 0 0 9 3 2 1 5 Totals: 8 5 6 9 37 25 9 8 15  
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Donoghue Hat Trick, Nacinovich 6 Assists Lead Chatham Girls Ice Hockey Past Princeton; Cincotta Scores 1st Two Career Goals

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -- Everything was a struggle for the Chatham girls ice hockey team last season when the Cougars suffered through a 1-12 campaign. Chatham showed how far the pendulum has swung this season on Monday afternoon with its 11-1 win vs. Princeton at Mennen Sports Arena, as the Cougars showed off their young talent that includes freshmen Sarah Nacinovich, Alex Donoghue and Megan Cincotta. Nacinovich was the playmaker in this one with six assists, Donoghue registered a hat trick and was credited with an assist and Cincotta discarded her goalie equipment to join the offense and score her first two career goals. Chatham...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Orange High School Junior Wins First Place at Essex County Wrestling Tournament (190 LBS)

WEST ORANGE, NJ - West Orange High School junior Arthur Rosu took first place in the 190 lb. Division at the 47th Essex County Wrestling Championship on Jan. 26, held at Codey Arena. In addition to Rosu, the team took fifth place overall and three other wrestlers placed: Jaden Mendez – Second place (157 pounds) Justin Barr – Third place (144 pounds) Nick Adams – Third place (113 pounds). The team is currently in sixth place overall in the American Division.  
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Jacob Jett Selected as Salerno Duane Summit Boys Hockey Player of the Week

SUMMIT, NJ - Jacob Jett has been named the 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Boys Hockey Player of The Week' for his performances in the week ending January 29. The Freshman winger had a goal and an assist and was +1 in games against Livingston and Glen Rock. This past week, the Maroon and White -- now 7-5-6 on the season -- skated to a 2-2 tie with Livingston before dropping back-to-back decisions to Glen Rock (3-2) and West Essex (4-1) The 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Boys Hockey Player of The Week' is a collaboration between Salerno Duane Jeep Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Summit and TAPinto Summit which, after each week of the Summit High School Boys Hockey season, honors a Hilltopper player or players -- as designated by the coaching staff -- for their performance(s).
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Randolph Girls Basketball Tops Westfield On Late Basket From Kuridza

RANDOLPH, NJ- The Randolph girls basketball team took a thrilling victory over Westfield by the score of 40-38 on a late basket by senior captain Ally Kuridza on Saturday Jan. 28.  The win was a good one for the Lady Rams, who are now 15-1 on the season after knocking off the North 1 Group 4 defending state champion Blue Devils. ( Extra photos in link at end of story ) The game was a back and forth affair, with Randolph holding a 4-point lead after one quarter, and the Blue Devils holding a 1-point lead at half, 20-19.  Midway through...
RANDOLPH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fuscetti Is A Proven Leader For South Plainfield Boys Basketball

  SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ - Al Fuscetti is proof positive that whenever a coach discusses a ‘leader both on and off the court’ it has ample meaning. Through adversity, when his dedication to his team and the sport itself was questioned, Fuscetti, the senior captain for the South Plainfield High School boys basketball program remained loyal and enthusiastic to his teammates and coaches. “Al hurt his shoulder in fall league and then he returned one month before the season started and in that game he came down on his knee awkwardly and tore his second ACL,’’ South Plainfield head coach John Greco...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Girls Basketball Drops Road Game vs. Manasquan, 55-49; Allen Scores 19 to Lead Cougars

MANASQUAN, NJ -- Riley Allen knocked down her 50th 3-pointer of the season in Chatham's 55-49 girls basketball setback to Manasquan on Saturday. Allen connected on four 3-pointers in the game in boosting her season total to 50 while scoring a team-high 19 points for Chatham (10-10). She now has 160 3-pointers made in her Cougar career. Ella Kreuzer scored nine points for Chatham. Hope Masonius hit four 3-pointers in leading all scorers with 25 points for Manasquan (15-4).
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Hasbrouck Heights Sweeps Rutherford

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights swept Rutherford, 7-0, in a NJIC Meadowlands bowling match on Monday afternoon.  The Aviators were neck-and-neck for eight frames until Hasbrouck Heights pulled ahead and finished strong to win game one, 659-590.  William Munoz led the Aviators with a 184, while Michael McGurran rolled a 183. Game two was a blowout as the Aviators won 663-516.  McGurran rolled a 223 to lead the team to the victory.  Hasbrouck Heights saved its best for the last game, with a 704-550 win.  Michael Quimbayo strung four strikes in a row to finish with a 211 while Munoz rolled a 209.   The Aviators had a balanced effort on the day as McGurran (558), Quimbayo (545) and Munoz (541) all finished within 20 pins of each other. Hasbrouck Heights 7, Rutherford 0       Michael Quimbayo 167 167 211 545 Michael McGurran 183 223 152 558 William Munoz 184 148 209 541 Adrain Argana 125 125 132 382 Total 659 663 704 2026 Rutherford 590 516 550 1656
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Plainfield Suffers Senior Night Loss in OT

PLAINFIELD, NJ — It was Senior Night in Plainfield on Monday, with the boys and girls swim teams, cheerleaders and the boys basketball team being recognized in front of a packed crowd in the Rico Parenti gymnasium. A basketball matchup against Piscataway followed. The game between the Cardinals and Chiefs was fast-paced, had bodies banging under the boards and players falling to the ground chasing loose balls. Piscataway took a 5-0 lead to start the game, and extended that lead to 9-2; but the Cardinals clawed their way back to end the first quarter tied 13-13. Plainfield held the Chiefs off in...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Basketball: Fair Lawn Defeats Rutherford, Moves on to Second Round of Bergen County Jamboree

FAIR LAWN, NJ — The Fair Lawn Cutters (13-2) defeated the Rutherford Bulldogs (10-7) 47-45 in the first round of the Bergen County Tournament on Thursday, January 26.  Senior Chase Rosenblum stepped up for the Cutters, scoring 12 points and knocking down four 3-pointers off the bench. Senior guard Brandon Barker scored 10 points and secured nine rebounds while defending Rutherford’s leading scorer: Tarik Bicic.  Bicic, a senior averaging 22.7 points per game, was held to a season-low nine points.  Fair Lawn’s defensive game plan was centered around slowing him down, and they did just that.  Barker stole the ball from Bicic and finished through contact on the other end to put them ahead 47-45 with 1:29 remaining.  That stood up as the game-winning basket to send the Cutters through to the second round.  Fair Lawn moves on and will take on five-seeded St. Joseph on the road in round two. 
FAIR LAWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: South River Slides by Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 56-51

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- Scotch Plains-Fanwood (10-6) dropped a Saturday afternoon game at home to South River (18-1), 56-51, as the Rams were able to fight their way to the finish in the back-and-forth affair. Jaiden MacDonald led the Raiders with 16 points, as Khadar Jackson (10 points) and Matt Nervi (9 points) rounded out Scotch Plains-Fanwood's top scorers. Despite the loss, on Tuesday, the Raiders clinched the UCC-Mountain Division title with a 9-3 conference record. The Rams had three players in double-figure on the scoring sheet, as Roman Santos (19 points), Lazaro Rodriguez (12 points), and Alex Grospe (12 points) guided South River offensively in the affair. Scotch Plains-Fanwood will play New Providence at home while South River will face Iselin Kennedy on Wednesday.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Piscataway Chiefs Honor All-Time Leading Scorer at Surprise Ceremony

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The energy was high for Piscataway girls basketball who faced Newark’s St. Benedict’s Prep at home on Thursday. Before game time, the Chiefs’ head coach Chris Puder surprised former player, Danaejah Grant, now an assistant coach for the Gray Bees with a ceremony honoring her for her long list of achievements and retiring her No. 24 jersey. Grant, a 2012 alum scored 2,565 points and grabbed 411 steals through her four years as a starter for the Lady Chiefs who went 89-18 during her time on the team, records that still stand for girls and boys basketball, according to...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Columbia’s 3rd Quarter Explosion Helps Seal Upset Victory Against Verona

MAPLEWOOD/ SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Columbia’s girls basketball team faced Verona in the first round of the Essex County Tournament at home Saturday morning. Columbia was forecasted to be the underdog, but surely didn’t play like that was the case. A 24-point third quarter boosted the Cougars past the Hillbillies and the final score was 58-41. The game began with a very even first quarter. 10-9 was the score in favor of Verona after 8 minutes of play. Columbia tightened up on defense in the second quarter giving only 5 points. Star player Shana Desir began heating up as well. She finished...
VERONA, NJ
