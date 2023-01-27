Franklin HS girls basketball battles Gill St. Bernard's, boys hoops win at Hunt. Cent.

Playing without its head coach, the Franklin High School boys basketball earned a 77-63 win on the road over Hunterdon Central in Flemington on Thursday night.

Tony Mento, who missed his first game coaching in 22 due to an illness, stayed home and watched his boys on a livestream in angst. Assistant coach Calvin Lyles was in charge on the sidelines.

Hunterdon Central (8-11) led early and took a lead into the second quarter, but Franklin (10-8) tallied 30 points in the second quarter and 19 more in the third, outscoring the Red Devils in those two frames 49-27 to take control of the contest.

Cameron Snowden netted a game-high 22 points to go along with nine rebounds, three steals, and two assists. Jake Novielli also bucketed 18 points, Cam Brown recorded 15 points, six assists, three rebounds, and three steals, and Jahlil Williams scored 12 points with five boards.

Novielli has double-digit points in four-straight games. Brown was recently named the Skyland Conference Player of the Week by NJ.com. Snowden already has more points, rebounds, blocks, and steals than he did as a junior a year ago.

Franklin drained 11 3-pointers in the contest led by Novielli’s four triples. Brown also made three 3-pointers while Snowden and Samuelle Mattia each made two. Mattia finished with those six points. The Warriors also assisted on 16 of 23 made baskets and out-rebounded Hunterdon Central, 32-23.

The Warriors, using their defense, turned defense into offense thanks to their 14 steals. Matthew Schwartz paced Central with 17 points -- 12 on four 3-pointers. The Red Devils also caught fire from long range making 10 shots from behind the arc.

Franklin has now won four games in a row and five of six. A home game with Bound Brook at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday is next before it hosts nearby Piscataway on Tuesday.

Back in Somerset, Franklin High’s girls basketball team fell to NJ.com’s No. 13-ranked team, Gill St. Bernard’s, 74-42.

Gill (12-4) took a quick 6-0 lead in the first quarter as heavy pressure forced a couple of Franklin mistakes which turned into easy points. Warriors coach Audrey Taylor called a timeout to regain her team’s composure and to talk it over.

The timeout worked as each team scored 10 points the rest of the frame and Franklin kept it close.. Gill was up just 35-26 at halftime. But in the second half, the Knights outscored the Warriors 39-16.

Brooke Baisley paced Gill with 19 points while Maya Abramson scored 14. The Knights tallied 20 steals on the evening.

For Franklin (6-9), Precious Wheeler netted 12 points and Iyanna Cotten poured in 12. Keira Clark and Morgan Lewis scored six points apiece as well.

Franklin faces Colts Neck on Saturday at home before it takes on another ranked team on Monday against University before playing Warren Hills later in the week.

