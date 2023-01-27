ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Grove, NJ

Girls Basketball: Cedar Grove Eliminates East Side in Essex County Tournament

CEDAR GROVE, NJ -- The Cedar Grove girls basketball team opened an 11-point lead after one quarter and went on to defeat Newark East Side, 42-33, in a preliminary round game of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday.

Lauren Rizzolo scored 15 points and came down with seven rebounds for the Panthers (4-11), who led, 15-4, after one quarter.

Kaitlyn Wolff finished with eight points, four rebounds and two assists for Cedar Grove, who led, 20-7, at halftime. Marina Bryant and Lillian Blanchfield netted six goals apiece.

Cedar Grove, the 15th seed, moves on to play second-seeded University on Saturday.

TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: East Brunswick Upsets Edison, 64-59

EDISON, NJ -- The red-hot East Brunswick girls basketball team evened its record with a 64-59 upset victory over Edison on the road Monday night. Senior center Tamea El scored 23 points to lead three scorers in double figures for the Bears (9-9), who have won three in a row and six of their last eight games. Annie Nezaria finished with 15 points and Brooke Motusesky sank 13 points for East Brunswick, which outscored the Eagles, 19-14, in the fourth quarter. Keisha Ortiz led Edison (17-3) with 19 points.
EDISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Basketball: Fair Lawn Falls to St. Joseph in Round Two of Bergen County Jamboree

FAIR LAWN, NJ – The Fair Lawn Cutters (13-3) were defeated by St. Joseph Green Knights (14-5) 56-50 in the second round of the Bergen County Tournament on Saturday, January 28.  Junior Jianni Moran and senior Brandon Barker scored 17 points each for the Cutters in the loss.  Fair Lawn played St. Joseph to a 7-7 tie after one quarter with both teams setting a tone defensively.  The Cutters trailed 22-17 at halftime, but fought back and outscored the Green Knights 18-13 in the third quarter.  With the game tied 35-35 heading into the fourth quarter, St. Joseph would flip the switch on offense.  The Green Knights scored 21 fourth quarter points to pull away and move on to the quarterfinal round. The Cutters making the tournament was an accomplishment in itself, and they put on a strong showing despite coming up just short in round two.  Fair Lawn will look to get back on track on the road against Wayne Hills on Tuesday, January 31 with tip-off set for 4:15 p.m.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Verona Routs MKA, 48-18

VERONA, NJ -- The Verona girls basketball team opened a 12-point lead after one quarter and went on to defeat Montclair-Kimberley Academy, 48-18, Monday afternoon. Sabine Matta scored 16 points for the Hillbillies (14-4), who jumped out to an 18-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. Emily Baumgard connected for 11 points for Verona, which had a 30-13 lead at halftime.
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Academy Boys Basketball Team Loses to Cranford, But Looks Good Doing It (PHOTOS)

RAHWAY, NJ — It was TAPinto Rahway's first visit over to the 7th and 8th Grade Academy today, January 30, to see the boys basketball team. (We just made it to our first Academy girls game of the season this past Friday.) Due to the persistent efforts of team member and 8th grader Corey Lacewell (who just wouldn't leave us alone), we made it a point of getting to the first home game of the week, as the team took on Cranford's Orange Avenue School. Despite losing the game 74-58, the Rahway boys showed a ton of heart and perseverance. With two starters sidelined after...
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Girls Basketball Defeats Dover, Loses in Preliminary Round of Tournament

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton high school girls basketball team swept past Dover on Friday, winning 41-18. They entered the preliminary round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex tournament on Saturday and lost. Newton went into the H/W/S as the 14-seeded team. They hosted the 15-seeded team Lenape Valley on Saturday, losing 47-31. Catherine Vena led Newton in scoring with 11 points. Caitlyn Pokrywa contributed nine points to the score. Sophia May and Samantha Sutton each put up four points apiece, and Jolen Stoner added another three to the board. The Braves came out strong on Friday, playing away against Dover. They scored 23 points in the first half to take the lead 23-9 into halftime. They added another 19 points in the second half for the victory. Sophia Brondo led the Braves with 14 points, followed by Pokrywa with 11 points. May and Sutton contributed six points apiece, while Vena added five points to the board. The Newton High School girls basketball team’s overall record is 8-7, while their NJAC-Colonial division record is 6-2. They will host Parsippany on Thursday, February 2 beginning at 4 p.m.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Boys Basketball Squad Falls 75-64 to Toms River North

TOMS RIVER - The Southern Regional Boys Basketball team went up against Toms River North on Monday hoping for a victory and a share of the Shore Conference Class A South title. It was not to be as North's defensive pressure and overall strength was too much for the Rams to handle.  Toms River North won 75-64. The Rams made it close in the fourth quarter, getting behind less than 10 points at one point, but North had control throughout the entire contest.  Southern's center Tom Menegus was in foul trouble early and only saw limited action.  North's victory gave them their eighth title in the past 11 years. The Rams have not had a title since 2010.   
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montville Girls Basketball Earns Much-Awaited Win Over Sparta- Wins Division Title

MONTVILLE, NJ - Over the last few years, Sparta's girls basketball team has been a thorn in the side of just about everyone in the area, but Montville, specifically, does not have fond memories of the Spartans. It all started in 2019-20 when Sparta upset Montville in the North 1, Group 3 semifinals to end Montville's hopes at an undefeated season. That was followed up by four losses to Sparta in the last two seasons, before suffering a 10-point loss on Monday, Jan. 23. Montville was determined to flip the switch in the rematch on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28.  It was able to...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex Basketball Tournament – Phillipsburg Boys Earn Top Seed

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – The brackets have been released, and the Phillipsburg High School boys basketball team is the top-seed in the Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex tournament and has a bye into the quarterfinal round. The Stateliner girls are the fourth seed in the girls bracket. The P’burg (10-7) boys will host the winner of ninth seeded North Hunterdon (7-10) and 20th seeded Hopatcong (1-12) on Saturday. The semifinals are scheduled for Feb.11 at Warren Hills and the final is Feb. 17 at Centenary University. Hackettstown (10-4) is seeded second, Hunterdon Central is third and Delaware Valley (15-3) is seeded fourth in the boys tournament. The ‘Liner (10-5) girls will play 13th seeded  Delaware Valley (8-10) at home in a first round game on Tuesday. The Terriers beat 16th seeded North Warren 41-22 in the preliminary round. If the girls advance, they will meet the winner of fifth seeded Hackettstown (12-3) and 12th seeded Vernon (1-13) in the quarterfinals. The semifinals are set for Feb. 11 at Warren Hills and the girls final will also be at Centenary University on Feb. 17. Pope John (17-2) is the top seed in the girls bracket, Sparta is second (12-5) and Warren Hills {11-7) is seeded fourth.   
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Girls Fall 41-27 to Toms River North in Hoops Action

TOMS RIVER - The Southern Rams ended their Shore Conference schedule with a tough contest against the 14-2 Toms River North team.  The Rams struggled big time in the first quarter as they trailed 25-2. Southern outscored Toms River North the rest of the game, but that deficit was too difficult to overcome.  North was led by Megan Sias who finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds along with five blocked shots. Arliana Torres chipped in with nine points and five steals. North is on an 11 game winning streak.  Casey Collins led Southern with 17 points.  Southern's record stands at 3-17 on the season.    Southern (3-17) 2 6 6 13 27 Toms River North (14-2) 25 5 6 5 41   Player Stats Southern Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Lindsey Kelly 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 Samantha Russell 0 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 Skylar Soltis 2 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 0 Casey Collins 3 2 5 7 17 0 0 0 0 Totals: 7 2 7 11 27 0 0 0 0 Toms River North Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Jordyn Brown 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 3 Joie Mahon 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 Julia Grodzicki 2 0 4 4 8 8 1 0 2 Cara Sarluca 0 0 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 Mary Bozicev 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Angelina DeCesare 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kiera Blum 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan Rodemann 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Lucy Fleming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Megan Sias 3 4 0 0 18 11 2 5 5 Arliana Torres 3 1 0 0 9 3 2 1 5 Totals: 8 5 6 9 37 25 9 8 15  
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: New Providence Pulls Away in Second Half to Beat Pope John, 67-47

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- Hosting a high-powered opponent, the New Providence girls basketball team played one of their best games of the season Monday night, defeating Pope John of Sparta, 67-47. The Pioneers came back from a seven-point deficit midway through the second quarter, going on a 17-4 run to close out the first half. Junior forward Jasmine Miller finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist for New Providence (15-3), which took full control of the game with a 15-4 effort in the third quarter to open a 50-33 lead. Junior guard Grace Kinum collected 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Pioneers. Meghan Lamanna and Annie Conover each had eight points and four rebounds, and Grace Kelly totaled seven points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Pope John (17-3) had lost just two games--both to Montville--before coming to the "Log Cabin" Monday night.  New Providence can clinch the Watchung Division of the Union County Conference with a win at home over Roselle Catholic on Wednesday.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Caldwell Advances Past Newark Central, 50-35, in Essex County Tournament

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- The third-seeded Caldwell boys basketball team advanced in the first round of the Essex County Tournament with a 50-35 victory over Newark Central Saturday afternoon. Rocco Checchetto scored 13 points for the Chiefs (15-2), who outscored Central, 16-7, in the third quarter to take a 40-28 lead. Lorenzo Sozio scored 12 points and Ryan Lawrence, returning to the lineup, finished with 10 points up front for Caldwell. Caldwell will play at home against sixth-seeded Columbia in the quarterfinal round next Saturday. But, before that happens, Caldwell and Columbia also have a regular-season game scheduled against each other Tuesday night, also in West Caldwell.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

With Season Starting to Wind Down, Bloomfield High Basketball Teams Hoping to hit its Stride

The Bloomfield High varsity basketball teams hope to use February as a springboard toward a successful overall season. The BHS girls took an 8-9 record into a game at Cedar Grove, on Jan. 31, starting at 4 p.m. On Feb. 2, the Bengals return home to play Newark Central High, also at 4. Head coach Zac Dearwater's team gained a win in the Essex County Tournament (ECT), on Jan. 26, defeating North Star Academy, 63-42. On Jan. 28, the team lost to Newark Academy in the ECT, 51-25. Gabrielle Kot led Bloomfield in the win over North Star, scoring a game-high 17 points....
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Academy Girls Basketball Takes on Clark at Home, January 27 (PHOTOS)

RAHWAY, NJ — TAPinto Rahway was finally able to make it over to the Academy girls basketball game on Friday, January 27, against Clark's Kumpf team. Though the girls lost the game, it was an exciting matchup and a very solid effort by the 7th and 8th graders. It was great to see all the girls working together under the direction of Coach Travis Flowers, one of our favorites over at the high school, whom we usually find ourselves covering during the girls varsity soccer season, when he serves as the assistant coach. We also saw some wonderful fan support, including parents and families,...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Randolph Girls Basketball Tops Westfield On Late Basket From Kuridza

RANDOLPH, NJ- The Randolph girls basketball team took a thrilling victory over Westfield by the score of 40-38 on a late basket by senior captain Ally Kuridza on Saturday Jan. 28.  The win was a good one for the Lady Rams, who are now 15-1 on the season after knocking off the North 1 Group 4 defending state champion Blue Devils. ( Extra photos in link at end of story ) The game was a back and forth affair, with Randolph holding a 4-point lead after one quarter, and the Blue Devils holding a 1-point lead at half, 20-19.  Midway through...
RANDOLPH, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Hasbrouck Heights Sweeps Rutherford

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights swept Rutherford, 7-0, in a NJIC Meadowlands bowling match on Monday afternoon.  The Aviators were neck-and-neck for eight frames until Hasbrouck Heights pulled ahead and finished strong to win game one, 659-590.  William Munoz led the Aviators with a 184, while Michael McGurran rolled a 183. Game two was a blowout as the Aviators won 663-516.  McGurran rolled a 223 to lead the team to the victory.  Hasbrouck Heights saved its best for the last game, with a 704-550 win.  Michael Quimbayo strung four strikes in a row to finish with a 211 while Munoz rolled a 209.   The Aviators had a balanced effort on the day as McGurran (558), Quimbayo (545) and Munoz (541) all finished within 20 pins of each other. Hasbrouck Heights 7, Rutherford 0       Michael Quimbayo 167 167 211 545 Michael McGurran 183 223 152 558 William Munoz 184 148 209 541 Adrain Argana 125 125 132 382 Total 659 663 704 2026 Rutherford 590 516 550 1656
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Livingston Blanks Morristown, 2-0

MORRISTOWN, NJ — The Livingston High School ice hockey team posted a 2-0 shutout over Morristown Sunday night at Mennen Arena. Dillon Schultz scored both goals for the Lancers, breaking the scoreless tie with his first goal two minutes into the second period with assists from Anthony Cassese and Brett Conklin. Schultz' second goal with 8:08 to go in the game came with helpers from Egor Tarasyuk and Cassese. The Lancers had a 22-20 edge in shots. Livingston goalie Justinas Sanders and Morristown goalie Thatcher Neville both recorded 20 saves. Sanders, a senior, has a .919 save percentage this season. The Colonials dropped to 5-12-1 on the season, while the Lancers improved to 10-4-3.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Orange High School Junior Wins First Place at Essex County Wrestling Tournament (190 LBS)

WEST ORANGE, NJ - West Orange High School junior Arthur Rosu took first place in the 190 lb. Division at the 47th Essex County Wrestling Championship on Jan. 26, held at Codey Arena. In addition to Rosu, the team took fifth place overall and three other wrestlers placed: Jaden Mendez – Second place (157 pounds) Justin Barr – Third place (144 pounds) Nick Adams – Third place (113 pounds). The team is currently in sixth place overall in the American Division.  
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Somers Wins Big on Senior Night

SOMERS, N.Y. - Hosting Peekskill in their gym, Somers Wrestling honored its seniors with a touching tribute pre-match and added a cherry on top with a smooth 66-12 win over the Red Devils last Friday, Jan. 20.  After his early pin against Tommaso Sodano, Luca D’Orazio (152 lbs.) spoke on his experience wrestling for Somers, and what the program has done for him.  “The program means so much to me,” said the senior captain. “This is where I got my confidence from. I always considered myself overweight. With wrestling, I got on a regimen that got my weight down, and then I built...
SOMERS, NY
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Plainfield Suffers Senior Night Loss in OT

PLAINFIELD, NJ — It was Senior Night in Plainfield on Monday, with the boys and girls swim teams, cheerleaders and the boys basketball team being recognized in front of a packed crowd in the Rico Parenti gymnasium. A basketball matchup against Piscataway followed. The game between the Cardinals and Chiefs was fast-paced, had bodies banging under the boards and players falling to the ground chasing loose balls. Piscataway took a 5-0 lead to start the game, and extended that lead to 9-2; but the Cardinals clawed their way back to end the first quarter tied 13-13. Plainfield held the Chiefs off in...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
