Girls Basketball: Cedar Grove Eliminates East Side in Essex County Tournament

CEDAR GROVE, NJ -- The Cedar Grove girls basketball team opened an 11-point lead after one quarter and went on to defeat Newark East Side, 42-33, in a preliminary round game of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday.

Lauren Rizzolo scored 15 points and came down with seven rebounds for the Panthers (4-11), who led, 15-4, after one quarter.

Kaitlyn Wolff finished with eight points, four rebounds and two assists for Cedar Grove, who led, 20-7, at halftime. Marina Bryant and Lillian Blanchfield netted six goals apiece.

Cedar Grove, the 15th seed, moves on to play second-seeded University on Saturday.



