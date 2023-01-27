ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Hyde Park Herald

City pushes forward with Woodlawn migrant shelter

After several delays of the city’s plan to house 250 migrants in a repurposed Woodlawn school, city officials say plans for the temporary shelter will continue despite ongoing resistance from some residents, though no new move-in date has been set. Multiple media sources are reporting that migrants and asylum-seekers’...
Anti-Black and anti-immigrant racism reinforce one another. Solidarity is the only way we win

Last month, city officials announced—without any community input—that Woodlawn’s Wadsworth Elementary School would be converted into a shelter for asylum seekers. As an African-American Woodlawn resident, and educator whose work centers around building multiracial movements for social justice, I have felt the justified rage of my neighbors in response to this announcement, but have also been heartbroken at how quickly that rage has been directed at immigrant communities. Woodlawn residents should be angry when we are left out of decisions about our own neighborhood, but we need to get clear on who is actually excluding us, and who is being excluded alongside us.
New generation of puppeteers trains at the DuSable

Chicago has a long history of puppeteering, including the coining of the term puppeteer in 1912 by Ellen Van Volkenberg. One of the co- founders of the Chicago Little Theater and the American Little Theatre Movement of the early 20th century, Volkenberg came up with the term when she needed a program credit to describe the actors manipulating marionettes in a production of "A Midsummer's Nights Dream."
Upcoming aldermanic, mayoral and police district candidate forums

With the 2023 Chicago municipal elections fast approaching, several area organizations are hosting a series of aldermanic, mayoral and police district candidate forums. Events are arranged below by date. A Police District Council information session will be held by Indivisible Chicago-South Side on the Empowering Communities for Public Safety (ECPS)...
Smitten by Britten: a jolly romp with Albert Herring

Benjamin Britten’s opera “Albert Herring” premiered in June of 1947. The composer’s comic piece, with libretto by Eric Crozier, was the perfect balm for the early, gloomy years following WWII. In the piece, Britten both celebrates and exposes British affectations and idiosyncrasies, the class system, and even adds a small dollop of gender politics.
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

