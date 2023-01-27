Read full article on original website
2 clean-up crew members at Harper Square Cooperative charged with theft of $19K
Two members of the clean-up crew hired to work in the Harper Square Cooperative after a deadly Jan. 25 fire have been charged with stealing $19,000 in cash and two bags of jewelry from a unit there. Anger Pacheco Uzcategui, 20, and Jose Gamboa, 26, both of Woodlawn, were arrested...
City pushes forward with Woodlawn migrant shelter
After several delays of the city’s plan to house 250 migrants in a repurposed Woodlawn school, city officials say plans for the temporary shelter will continue despite ongoing resistance from some residents, though no new move-in date has been set. Multiple media sources are reporting that migrants and asylum-seekers’...
City to issue request for proposals for Promontory Point repair plan later this year
Having set aside $5 million in its capital bond for the work to repair and restore Promontory Point, the city will open a request for proposals later this year for the project’s planning and design. Meanwhile, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) have received $450,000 in federal money...
Great Frame Up to reopen in February off 53rd Street
After a six month hiatus in search of a cheaper storefront, the Great Frame Up, a custom picture frame shop and local art seller, is reopening just off 53rd Street in February. Now located at 5234 S. Blackstone Ave., 22-year shop owner Mike Jelke said the store will continue to...
Robert Palmer, high school teacher, running to be 5th Ward alderman
A teacher and Greater Grand Crossing resident, Robert Palmer is running to be the 5th Ward’s next alderperson and wants to make a clean break from outgoing Ald. Leslie Hairston's tenure. "I'm passionate about my community, and I don't like to see the community mismanaged in the way that...
Anti-Black and anti-immigrant racism reinforce one another. Solidarity is the only way we win
Last month, city officials announced—without any community input—that Woodlawn’s Wadsworth Elementary School would be converted into a shelter for asylum seekers. As an African-American Woodlawn resident, and educator whose work centers around building multiracial movements for social justice, I have felt the justified rage of my neighbors in response to this announcement, but have also been heartbroken at how quickly that rage has been directed at immigrant communities. Woodlawn residents should be angry when we are left out of decisions about our own neighborhood, but we need to get clear on who is actually excluding us, and who is being excluded alongside us.
New generation of puppeteers trains at the DuSable
Chicago has a long history of puppeteering, including the coining of the term puppeteer in 1912 by Ellen Van Volkenberg. One of the co- founders of the Chicago Little Theater and the American Little Theatre Movement of the early 20th century, Volkenberg came up with the term when she needed a program credit to describe the actors manipulating marionettes in a production of "A Midsummer's Nights Dream."
Upcoming aldermanic, mayoral and police district candidate forums
With the 2023 Chicago municipal elections fast approaching, several area organizations are hosting a series of aldermanic, mayoral and police district candidate forums. Events are arranged below by date. A Police District Council information session will be held by Indivisible Chicago-South Side on the Empowering Communities for Public Safety (ECPS)...
Smitten by Britten: a jolly romp with Albert Herring
Benjamin Britten’s opera “Albert Herring” premiered in June of 1947. The composer’s comic piece, with libretto by Eric Crozier, was the perfect balm for the early, gloomy years following WWII. In the piece, Britten both celebrates and exposes British affectations and idiosyncrasies, the class system, and even adds a small dollop of gender politics.
