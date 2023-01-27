ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Sister Wives’ Quick Facts: How Old Are the Browns in 2023?

By Julia Odom
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Sister Wives audiences have witnessed the Browns grow since 2010. How old is everyone in the Brown family now? Here are some quick facts about the Sister Wives cast, including their ages and birthdays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5mXn_0kSw90vm00
Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, and Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Kody Brown — 54 years old

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3BUv_0kSw90vm00
Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

The patriarch of the family, Kody Brown, was born on January 17, 1969, and is 54 years old in 2023. He has a combined 18 children with his wife, Robyn Brown, and three ex-wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown.

Meri Brown — 52 years old

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04G7xs_0kSw90vm00
Meri Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

The first wife, Meri Brown , was born on January 16, 1971, and is 52 years old in 2023. Meri and Kody have one child together. Leon ‘Leo’ Brown is currently 27 years old and is engaged to their partner, Audrey Kriss.

Janelle Brown — 53 years old

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekU6X_0kSw90vm00
Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

The second wife, Janelle Brown , was born on May 6, 1969, and is currently 53. She and Kody have six children together . Their oldest child, Logan Brown , is 28 years old and married his wife, Michelle Petty, in 2022. Their second child, Maddison ‘Maddie’ Brush , is currently 27 years old, married to Caleb Brush, and together they have two children and expecting baby #3.

Next are her son, Hunter Brown , who is 25 years old. Garrison Brown , who is 24 years old, and Gabriel Brown , who is 21. And then there’s Janelle and Kody’s youngest daughter, Savanah Brown , who just celebrated her 18th birthday.

Christine Brown — 50 years old

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Xi3z_0kSw90vm00
Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

The third wife, Christine Brown , was born on April 18, 1972, and is currently 50. She and Kody also have six children together. Their oldest child, Aspyn Thompson , is currently 27 years old and has been married to her husband, Mitch Thompson, since 2016. Next is 26-year-old Mykelti Padron , married to Antonio Padron and now has three children.

Next up is Christine and Kody’s son, Paedon Brown , who is 24 years old. Her daughters — Gwendlyn Brown , who is 21, and Ysabel Brown , who is 19. Then there’s their youngest daughter, Truely Brown, who is 12 years old.

Robyn Brown — 44 years old

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rY6wR_0kSw90vm00
Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC
Related

‘Sister Wives’: Where Do Kody’s Marriages With His Wives Stand in 2023?

Kody’s only remaining wife, Robyn Brown , was born on October 9, 1978, and is currently 44 years old. She has three children from her first marriage to David Jessop. Her oldest son, Dayton Brown , is 23 years old. Then there are her daughters, Aurora Brown, who is 20 years old, and Breanna Brown, who is 18 years old.

Then after marrying Kody, they had two more children together. There is her 11-year-old son, Solomon Brown . And the youngest child in the family is their daughter, Ariella Brown , who is now seven years old.

The Browns have documented their family drama on Sister Wives for the last 13 years. And they’ll continue as Sister Wives is currently filming season 18 and is rumored to be airing in late 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Claims Dad Kody Wanted His, Christine’s Kids’ TLC Contracts to Prevent Them From Dissing Him Publicly

Changing the game? Sister Wives star Paedon Brown claimed his father, Kody Brown, wanted TLC to enforce a rule preventing his children from speaking negatively about him outside the show. The 24-year-old opened up about his experience in the plural family during an interview with YouTuber John Yates on Wednesday, January 11, recalling an "out […]
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Lets Loose With Hilarious TikTok Dance Challenge

She's got the moves! Sister Wives star Christine Brown proved she's not afraid to get a little bit silly as she showcased her dance skills to friends and fans on TikTok and Instagram."My daughter made me do it Ft. Truely," she captioned the playful Friday, January 13, video clip, followed by a series of hashtags including "#itried" and "#nextchallengeplease."The TLC star grooved to a remix of "Bloody Mary" by Lady Gaga — a TikTok challenge that gained popularity shortly after Netflix's Wednesday was released, which featured a similar dance number. Part way through the clip, Christine's youngest daughter, 12-year-old Truely,...
UTAH STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar: I Was Raised In a Cult. My Parents Used Fear to Control Me.

For months now, fans and critics of the Duggar family have been eagerly anticipating Jinger Duggar’s upcoming memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. Jinger has long been considered the most “rebellious” of her parent’s children, and many hope that she’ll speak her truth like never before in the book.
Bustle

Sister Wives

Sister Wives Season 17 has been the first to fully explore Christine and Kody Brown’s divorce, which was first announced in 2021. Between the pair’s final talks, breaking the news to the family, and Christine moving to Utah with Truely, there’s been a lot to cover. But there have also been several developments since the season started airing, including Meri and Janelle announcing their intentions to separate from Kody, too. So, will there be a Sister Wives Season 18 to address the latest drama?
UTAH STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

269K+
Followers
127K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy