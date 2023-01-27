‘Sister Wives’ Quick Facts: How Old Are the Browns in 2023?

Sister Wives audiences have witnessed the Browns grow since 2010. How old is everyone in the Brown family now? Here are some quick facts about the Sister Wives cast, including their ages and birthdays.

Kody Brown — 54 years old

The patriarch of the family, Kody Brown, was born on January 17, 1969, and is 54 years old in 2023. He has a combined 18 children with his wife, Robyn Brown, and three ex-wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown.

Meri Brown — 52 years old

The first wife, Meri Brown , was born on January 16, 1971, and is 52 years old in 2023. Meri and Kody have one child together. Leon ‘Leo’ Brown is currently 27 years old and is engaged to their partner, Audrey Kriss.

Janelle Brown — 53 years old

The second wife, Janelle Brown , was born on May 6, 1969, and is currently 53. She and Kody have six children together . Their oldest child, Logan Brown , is 28 years old and married his wife, Michelle Petty, in 2022. Their second child, Maddison ‘Maddie’ Brush , is currently 27 years old, married to Caleb Brush, and together they have two children and expecting baby #3.

Next are her son, Hunter Brown , who is 25 years old. Garrison Brown , who is 24 years old, and Gabriel Brown , who is 21. And then there’s Janelle and Kody’s youngest daughter, Savanah Brown , who just celebrated her 18th birthday.

Christine Brown — 50 years old

The third wife, Christine Brown , was born on April 18, 1972, and is currently 50. She and Kody also have six children together. Their oldest child, Aspyn Thompson , is currently 27 years old and has been married to her husband, Mitch Thompson, since 2016. Next is 26-year-old Mykelti Padron , married to Antonio Padron and now has three children.

Next up is Christine and Kody’s son, Paedon Brown , who is 24 years old. Her daughters — Gwendlyn Brown , who is 21, and Ysabel Brown , who is 19. Then there’s their youngest daughter, Truely Brown, who is 12 years old.

Robyn Brown — 44 years old

Kody’s only remaining wife, Robyn Brown , was born on October 9, 1978, and is currently 44 years old. She has three children from her first marriage to David Jessop. Her oldest son, Dayton Brown , is 23 years old. Then there are her daughters, Aurora Brown, who is 20 years old, and Breanna Brown, who is 18 years old.

Then after marrying Kody, they had two more children together. There is her 11-year-old son, Solomon Brown . And the youngest child in the family is their daughter, Ariella Brown , who is now seven years old.

The Browns have documented their family drama on Sister Wives for the last 13 years. And they’ll continue as Sister Wives is currently filming season 18 and is rumored to be airing in late 2023.