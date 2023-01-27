The Los Angeles Lakers fell short in overtime against the Boston Celtics with a 125-121 loss. However, the talk was the NBA referees missing the foul call on Jayson Tatum after visibly hitting LeBron James' wrist in a layup attempt to win the game. The NBA did apologize for the call, tweeting that 'like everyone else, referees make mistakes. We made the one at the end of last night's game and that is gut-wrenching for us.' Nick Wright sounds off on the refs and defends LeBron, saying that his layup attempt was not makable. Watch as he holds the referees accountable in the Lakers gut-wrenching loss in Boston.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO