Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
Houston Foodies Debate: Where to Enjoy the Ultimate Meal?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston: The city where oil money buys politicsEdy ZooHouston, TX
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
A Review of the British Depot: The Go-To Place for Authentic British FoodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Related
FOX Sports
Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second...
FOX Sports
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
FOX Sports
Gardner, No. 6 Virginia win 7th straight, 67-62 over 'Cuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored 17 points and made a jumper near the foul line in the final minute as No. 6 Virginia withstood a second-half surge by Syracuse to win its seventh straight game, 67-62, on Monday night. Gardner, a fifth-year senior, drew a charge for...
FOX Sports
LeBron, Lakers call out NBA referees after missed call leads to loss vs. Celtics | UNDISPUTED
LeBron James was up in arms over the weekend after referees missed a foul call on LeBron’s potential game-winning layup in regulation against the Boston Celtics. The Los Angeles Lakers would go on to lose in overtime. The referees association tweeted yesterday admitting the mistake saying quote, “Like everyone else, referees make mistakes. We made one at the end of last night’s game and that is gut-wrenching for us. This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights as we strive to be the best referees we can be.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react.
FOX Sports
Should LeBron have just made the layup vs. Celtics? Nick holds refs accountable | What's Wright?
The Los Angeles Lakers fell short in overtime against the Boston Celtics with a 125-121 loss. However, the talk was the NBA referees missing the foul call on Jayson Tatum after visibly hitting LeBron James' wrist in a layup attempt to win the game. The NBA did apologize for the call, tweeting that 'like everyone else, referees make mistakes. We made the one at the end of last night's game and that is gut-wrenching for us.' Nick Wright sounds off on the refs and defends LeBron, saying that his layup attempt was not makable. Watch as he holds the referees accountable in the Lakers gut-wrenching loss in Boston.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
FOX Sports
Power Rankings: Purdue in command, Illinois quietly heating up
On this Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, it's time to make a proclamation: The Purdue Boilermakers give the Big Ten its strongest opportunity in some time to win the league's first national championship since Michigan State in 2000. Why is this the case?. The Boilers have a generational big man in...
FOX Sports
Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation,...
FOX Sports
Is Creighton back? Bluejays topple No. 13 Xavier, win 4th in row
After one of its roughest first-half shooting performances of the season, No. 13 Xavier recovered in the second half against Creighton. Problem was, the Bluejays also got better in the final 20 minutes, and rolled to an 84-67 home victory Saturday. Xavier (17-5, 9-2 Big East) entered the game with...
FOX Sports
Kris Murray leads Iowa Hawkeyes past Rutgers 93-82 with a game-high 24 points
The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 93-82. Iowa's Kris Murray led all scorers with 24 points.
FOX Sports
Cleveland drummer, baseball fixture John Adams dies at 71
CLEVELAND (AP) — John Adams barely missed a game and never the beat for nearly 50 years. A dedicated baseball fan, Adams became a Cleveland sports fixture while pounding away in the cheap seats during games to rally his beloved home team. Adams, who spent five decades drumming from...
FOX Sports
Turner finds security in new deal, Pacers add flexibility
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner grew tedious of the semiannual trade rumors. Each February and each summer in recent years, the 6-foot-11 former Texas star would hear and see his name linked to a new deal. Virtually every time, Turner explained his preference was to stay with the team that drafted him in 2015 and help chase a championship.
FOX Sports
Bynum leads No. 23 Providence past Villanova 70-65
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jared Bynum scored 17 of his 19 points after halftime and hit a key jumper and two free throws late to help No. 23 Providence defeat Villanova 70-65 on Sunday. The game was played at the Wells Fargo Center and ended about an hour before the...
FOX Sports
Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino has a HUGE game and carries the Hooisers to a blowout win over Ohio State
The Indiana Hooisers' guard Jalen Hood-Schifino has a HUGE game and carries the Hooisers to an 86-70 blowout win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Hood-Schifino led all scorers with 24 points while hitting on six of his nine 3-point attempts.
FOX Sports
Monmouth beats NC A&T 79-64 to snap 12-game losing streak
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tahron Allen scored 23 points and Monmouth snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 79-64 victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday. Allen added nine rebounds for the Hawks (2-20, 1-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Jack Collins had 16 points and Klemen Vuga scored 14. Marcus...
FOX Sports
Reynolds leads Saint Joseph's over George Mason 79-76
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Erik Reynolds II scored 30 points to lead Saint Joseph's to a 79-76 victory over George Mason on Sunday. Reynolds was 9-of-18 shooting, including 5 for 12 from distance, and went 7 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Hawks (10-11, 4-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Lynn Greer III pitched in with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Ejike Obinna made all seven of his shots and scored 15.
FOX Sports
Purdue unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Tennessee up to No. 2
Purdue became this season’s first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll Monday after wins over Michigan and Michigan State last week as chaos ensued behind the Boilermakers among other ranked teams. More than half of Top 25 teams lost, including second-ranked...
FOX Sports
Pollard and Maryland-Eastern Shore host Morgan State
Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (12-8, 5-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (11-10, 4-2 MEAC) BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore faces the Morgan State Bears after Nathaniel Pollard Jr. scored 23 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore's 94-75 victory over the Coppin State Eagles. The Bears are 8-0 in home games. Morgan State leads the...
FOX Sports
Kraken Released: Surprising Seattle in thick of playoff race
SEATTLE (AP) — When Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis strolls into the locker room or goes on the road with the team these days, he sees something that was rare during the franchise's inaugural season: smiles stemming from success on the ice. The All-Star Break has arrived with...
FOX Sports
New Hampshire defeats UMass Lowell 69-65
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Clarence O. Daniels II had 22 points in New Hampshire's 69-65 win over UMass-Lowell on Saturday. Daniels added 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-10, 5-3 America East Conference). Jaxson Baker scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Nick Johnson was 3 of 11 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.
Comments / 0