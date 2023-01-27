Read full article on original website
Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation,...
Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second...
LeBron, Lakers call out NBA referees after missed call leads to loss vs. Celtics | UNDISPUTED
LeBron James was up in arms over the weekend after referees missed a foul call on LeBron’s potential game-winning layup in regulation against the Boston Celtics. The Los Angeles Lakers would go on to lose in overtime. The referees association tweeted yesterday admitting the mistake saying quote, “Like everyone else, referees make mistakes. We made one at the end of last night’s game and that is gut-wrenching for us. This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights as we strive to be the best referees we can be.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react.
Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against New Orleans after 41-point showing
New Orleans Pelicans (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (32-17, third in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -9.5; over/under is 234. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the New Orleans Pelicans after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 141-131 victory over the Indiana...
Is Creighton back? Bluejays topple No. 13 Xavier, win 4th in row
After one of its roughest first-half shooting performances of the season, No. 13 Xavier recovered in the second half against Creighton. Problem was, the Bluejays also got better in the final 20 minutes, and rolled to an 84-67 home victory Saturday. Xavier (17-5, 9-2 Big East) entered the game with...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Monmouth beats NC A&T 79-64 to snap 12-game losing streak
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tahron Allen scored 23 points and Monmouth snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 79-64 victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday. Allen added nine rebounds for the Hawks (2-20, 1-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Jack Collins had 16 points and Klemen Vuga scored 14. Marcus...
Gardner, No. 6 Virginia win 7th straight, 67-62 over 'Cuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored 17 points and made a jumper near the foul line in the final minute as No. 6 Virginia withstood a second-half surge by Syracuse to win its seventh straight game, 67-62, on Monday night. Gardner, a fifth-year senior, drew a charge for...
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
Petcash leads Binghamton to 84-67 victory over Bryant
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Dan Petcash had 24 points and Binghamton beat Bryant 84-67 on Saturday. Petcash also had eight rebounds for the Bearcats (9-12, 5-3 America East Conference). Jacob Falko pitched in with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Miles Gibson scored 15 on 5-of-7 shooting. Charles...
Bynum leads No. 23 Providence past Villanova 70-65
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jared Bynum scored 17 of his 19 points after halftime and hit a key jumper and two free throws late to help No. 23 Providence defeat Villanova 70-65 on Sunday. The game was played at the Wells Fargo Center and ended about an hour before the...
Eagles showed their smart play in NFC Championship Game win vs. 49ers | THE HERD
The NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles dominated the QB-depleted San Francisco 49ers 31-7. Philly's defense forced three turnovers and the run game rushed for 148 yards and four touchdowns. Brock Purdy injured his UCL and Josh Johnson left the game due to a concussion. Colin Cowherd reacts to the Eagles victory and advancing to Super Bowl LVII.
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Early lines for Chiefs-Eagles; Philadelphia opens as favorite
It will be Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX in Super Bowl LVII in a battle of 16-3 teams on Feb. 12 in Arizona. From a gambling perspective, the Eagles opened as the favorite at FOX Bet. There is still...
Turner finds security in new deal, Pacers add flexibility
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner grew tedious of the semiannual trade rumors. Each February and each summer in recent years, the 6-foot-11 former Texas star would hear and see his name linked to a new deal. Virtually every time, Turner explained his preference was to stay with the team that drafted him in 2015 and help chase a championship.
Paolo's diary: The Magic are figuring out what it takes
(EDITOR’S NOTE — Orlando Magic rookie and No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero is doing a periodic diary with The Associated Press this season to chronicle his first year in the NBA. This is his third installment. The Magic had the worst record in he league through the first 25 games of his rookie campaign, then won 14 of their next 25 games. He’s averaging 20.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.)
Reynolds leads Saint Joseph's over George Mason 79-76
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Erik Reynolds II scored 30 points to lead Saint Joseph's to a 79-76 victory over George Mason on Sunday. Reynolds was 9-of-18 shooting, including 5 for 12 from distance, and went 7 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Hawks (10-11, 4-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Lynn Greer III pitched in with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Ejike Obinna made all seven of his shots and scored 15.
Bulls' Lonzo Ball still 'nowhere close' to playing
Bulls coach Billy Donovan offered a pessimistic update on Lonzo Ball in Saturday’s pre-game meeting with reporters and speculated that a decision on the injured guard could be coming fairly soon, tweets Julia Poe of The Chicago Tribune. Ball hasn’t played since January of 2022 due to a torn...
Pollard and Maryland-Eastern Shore host Morgan State
Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (12-8, 5-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (11-10, 4-2 MEAC) BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore faces the Morgan State Bears after Nathaniel Pollard Jr. scored 23 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore's 94-75 victory over the Coppin State Eagles. The Bears are 8-0 in home games. Morgan State leads the...
Eagles fly to Super Bowl LVII after defeating 49ers 31-7 | THE CARTON SHOW
The Philadelphia Eagles have stamped their ticket to Super Bowl LVII, soundly defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. Craig Carton is joined by James Jones to talk the highlights of the game, and together they decide how much of this loss might be on the Niners' defense. With both Brock Purdy getting hurt early, and 4th-string QB Josh Johnson going out, Craig decides how much of a chance the 49ers had without a quarterback.
