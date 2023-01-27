Purdue women's basketball secures ranked road win over Illinois

Jeanae Terry motions for one of her teammates to back up on the court. The Boilermakers fell to the No. 17 Wolverines 80-59 Tuesday evening. Paul Ward | Asst. Photos Editor

The Purdue women’s basketball team (14-6, 5-5 Big Ten) went into Champaign and defeated No. 22 Illinois (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten) 62-52.

It’s the first time Purdue has beaten a ranked team on the road since 2018.

The Boilermakers pulled away to a 10-point halftime lead, outscoring the Illini by 5 points in both quarters of the first half.

In her return to the State Farm Center, senior guard Jeanae Terry stole six offensive rebounds and four steals, along with scoring 10 points.

“She was solid,” head coach Katie Gearlds said after the game “It was important that we came here and got one for her.

Senior guard Abbey Ellis totaled 16 points and missed just three shots. Senior forward Caitlyn Harper scored 10 points, going five for seven from the field. Junior guard Madison Layden was the fourth Boiler to hit double-digit scoring, doing so late in the fourth quarter.

Illinois simply could not hit from behind the arc, making just four of their 26 3-point shots at 15%. The Illini shot an average of 40.3% in their previous games. The Boilermakers shot 16% better than the Illini from the field, 48% to 32%.

“Super, super proud of our group for trusting the game plan,” Gearlds said. “We knew we were going to give up some open shots from the perimeter Just trust what we were trying to do. Our zone (defense) probably threw them off cause we just don’t do it.”

The Illini had three players score at least 10 points, with Makira Cook scoring 19, but all three shot less than 50% from the field.

The Boilermakers won the rebounding battle 40 to 31, with Terry tallying 14 total rebounds.

“I thought we did a masterful job keeping them off the glass and not giving them second-chance points,” Gearlds said.

Purdue didn’t shoot a free throw until there were 54 seconds left in the game.