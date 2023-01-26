ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

East Valley Tribune

Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
thisistucson.com

New eats! 20 new restaurants and expansions in Tucson this winter

Winter is always a busy time in Tucson. People who live in cold weather climates flock to Tucson like sandhill cranes; students return to class. It’s a great time to open a restaurant, with the rest of our glorious spring to capitalize on sunny weather. At least 20 local...
247Sports

WSU rolls through No. 14/19 Arizona with huge 70-59 victory

THE TRAIN KEPT rolling for the Washington State women's basketball team on Sunday, as the Cougars upset No. 19/14 Arizona with a 70-59 victory in Tucson. Despite Charlisse Leger-Walker going 0 of 13, the Cougars completely shut down the Wildcat offense -- and found scoring across the lineup. WSU held Arizona to just 27.6 percent from two and just 7 of 24 on layups.
PULLMAN, WA
East Valley Tribune

rdzphotographyblog.com

Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?

Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
SAHUARITA, AZ

