ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know one of the ambassadors to the Allen Americans, Bre Nabarrete

Bre Nabarrete has been a part of the Allen Americans Ice Angels dance team for three years. From leading performances to talking with fans after the game, she helps create an unforgettable experience for hockey fans at the CUTX Event Center. How did you become interested in the Allen Ice...
starlocalmedia.com

Tuite stepping up as Lady Bobcats' go-to scorer during state title defense

Continuity has been at the forefront of the early-season success for the Celina girls soccer team, which began its 2023 campaign with a 11-0 record during which they outscored opponents, 60-7. The Lady Bobcats return 10 starters from their Class 4A state championship-winning lineup, and although the graduation of Star...
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

See what this manager is looking forward to with Plano's new record store

Sam Wieland is the manager of Josey Records’ new Plano location. Native to North Texas, Wieland prides himself as an enthusiastic fan of the Dallas Mavericks and Rangers. He went to Columbia College Chicago where he got his degree in television writing and producing and is a passionate movie-goer.
PLANO, TX
National Weather Force

Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through Wednesday

National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Texas, which does include the Dallas-Fort Forth forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel.
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

For Clint Bissett, coming to Celina meant being a part of the community

For Clint Bissett, the feel of Celina reminded him of home. So when he got a chance to work here for his job at Pacheco Koch, a Westwood Company, he and his wife decided to go "all in" and be a part of the community. As a result, the sold their home in Denton and built a house in Celina.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

What to know in McKinney as winter weather continues into Tuesday

As DFW and Collin County wake up to continued winter weather, here's what McKinney residents should know. On Tuesday morning, the US National Weather Service for Fort Worth (which services the DFW area) said travel conditions will continue to worsen today with even more ice and sleet.
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Multiple boats destroyed in fire at Lake Ray Hubbard

ROCKWALL, Texas — Multiple boats were destroyed in a fire at Lake Ray Hubbard on Monday evening, according to officials. Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded to calls around 5:33 p.m. about a fire at the Chandler's Landing marina on Harborview Drive in Rockwall. Officials reported that at least three...
ROCKWALL, TX
dallasexpress.com

Haggard Farms Project Will Break Ground Soon

A local investment real estate company is set to break ground on a mixed-use development at Haggard Farms in Plano. Haggard Farms is a 142-acre plot of land at the corner of Parkwood Boulevard and Spring Creek Parkway in Plano. The farm is considered one of the last undeveloped plots of land in Plano and had remained as such from 1968 up until just recently. Plans to build a mixed-use development on the site were approved in December 2021, with phase one set to break ground this Spring.
PLANO, TX
CW33

Get zapped in Dallas: What is a forever bracelet?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting zapped sounds alarming right? Well, no worries, nobody’s getting hurt. We checked out a new jewelry concept that takes away the worry of losing your jewelry. Forever bracelets have been circulating on social media for some time now and a Texan decided to make...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy