Prestonwood head coach Jeff Clarkson wins 400th game as Lions eye state title
Since the turn of the new year, the Prestonwood Christian boys basketball team has been on a roll. Tuesday's 81-46 victory over Fort Worth Nolan marked the Lions' sixth in a row during an unbeaten month of January. All six wins have come by double digits.
Get to know one of the ambassadors to the Allen Americans, Bre Nabarrete
Bre Nabarrete has been a part of the Allen Americans Ice Angels dance team for three years. From leading performances to talking with fans after the game, she helps create an unforgettable experience for hockey fans at the CUTX Event Center. How did you become interested in the Allen Ice...
Tuite stepping up as Lady Bobcats' go-to scorer during state title defense
Continuity has been at the forefront of the early-season success for the Celina girls soccer team, which began its 2023 campaign with a 11-0 record during which they outscored opponents, 60-7. The Lady Bobcats return 10 starters from their Class 4A state championship-winning lineup, and although the graduation of Star...
Baylor Scott & White hospital planned for north Frisco
The rezoned 47-acre area is at the intersection of Dallas Parkway and PGA Parkway near the PGA of America headquarters. (Courtesy city of Frisco) A new $265 million Baylor Scott & White hospital is coming to north Frisco near the Professional Golfers’ Association of America development, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
See what this manager is looking forward to with Plano's new record store
Sam Wieland is the manager of Josey Records’ new Plano location. Native to North Texas, Wieland prides himself as an enthusiastic fan of the Dallas Mavericks and Rangers. He went to Columbia College Chicago where he got his degree in television writing and producing and is a passionate movie-goer.
National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Texas, which does include the Dallas-Fort Forth forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel.
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening Soon
Great news for people in Frisco today with an update from H-E-B on a second store. The location has been revealed. The second H-E-B store in Frisco will be on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm. In zoning documents, it is referred to as "the Four Corners Shopping Center."
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution center
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country, but today it announced it was closing its Lewisville distribution center, just north of Dallas, Texas, and eliminating 374 jobs.
Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
For Clint Bissett, coming to Celina meant being a part of the community
For Clint Bissett, the feel of Celina reminded him of home. So when he got a chance to work here for his job at Pacheco Koch, a Westwood Company, he and his wife decided to go "all in" and be a part of the community. As a result, the sold their home in Denton and built a house in Celina.
What to know in McKinney as winter weather continues into Tuesday
As DFW and Collin County wake up to continued winter weather, here's what McKinney residents should know. On Tuesday morning, the US National Weather Service for Fort Worth (which services the DFW area) said travel conditions will continue to worsen today with even more ice and sleet.
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
DFW ice latest: Timeline and what to expect as freezing rain is expected in North Texas
Freezing rain and icy conditions are expected in North Texas this week. Here's what to expect and when.
Multiple boats destroyed in fire at Lake Ray Hubbard
ROCKWALL, Texas — Multiple boats were destroyed in a fire at Lake Ray Hubbard on Monday evening, according to officials. Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded to calls around 5:33 p.m. about a fire at the Chandler's Landing marina on Harborview Drive in Rockwall. Officials reported that at least three...
Ice possible this week in Dallas-Fort Worth
The weather Monday afternoon through at least noon on Wednesday could be a royal mess for drivers and residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Haggard Farms Project Will Break Ground Soon
A local investment real estate company is set to break ground on a mixed-use development at Haggard Farms in Plano. Haggard Farms is a 142-acre plot of land at the corner of Parkwood Boulevard and Spring Creek Parkway in Plano. The farm is considered one of the last undeveloped plots of land in Plano and had remained as such from 1968 up until just recently. Plans to build a mixed-use development on the site were approved in December 2021, with phase one set to break ground this Spring.
Get zapped in Dallas: What is a forever bracelet?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting zapped sounds alarming right? Well, no worries, nobody’s getting hurt. We checked out a new jewelry concept that takes away the worry of losing your jewelry. Forever bracelets have been circulating on social media for some time now and a Texan decided to make...
Hundreds Of Flights Canceled As Winter Storm Hits Texas
The winter storm warning is in effect until 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
