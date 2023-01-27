Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
Alex Belzile named to AHL All Star Classic roster
The Laval Rocket announced that Alex Belzile will make his second AHL All Star Classic appearance at Place Bell this weekend. La ligue américaine a annoncé la nomination d’Alex Belzile sur l’équipe des étoiles de la division Nord. The American Hockey League has announced...
chatsports.com
That was the Maple Leafs vs the Bruins
The first period was all Sammy, so some of his highlights:. The period ended in a scoreless tie. Second period was all about Mitch Marner. This is the Bruins first goal, but Marner has his guy, and.... everyone just waits on Sammy to kick out a rebound, I guess. Marner...
chatsports.com
NBA postpones tonight’s Wizards-Pistons game due to weather
The NBA announced that tonight’s matchup between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons will be postponed due to winter weather affecting the ability for the teams to travels safely. The ice storms around Dallas, Texas have delayed the Pistons getting back to Detroit after their game Monday. Ice, freezing...
chatsports.com
GAME RECAP: Pitt Panthers outlast Tar Heels in a 10 round fight 65-64
The Pittsburgh Panthers were in a heavyweight showdown against one of the bluebloods in college basketball and were able to deliver a knockout. Jamarius Burton made two crucial free throws and Nike Sibande attempted the game-winning block that did not officially count on Caleb Love to deliver the Panthers a 65-64 win.
chatsports.com
ESPN Preview: Celtics look to overcome Nets in Boston before banged up Suns host the Hawks
ESPN’s Wednesday night double header is an injury filled slate tonight. First, the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets will head to Boston to take on the Eastern Conference’s best in the Celtics. Then, the late night battle will be between the banged up Phoenix Suns without Devin Booker hosting...
chatsports.com
Louisville Is In the Middle A Potentially Historically Bad ACC Basketball Season
Clairvoyants and Las Vegas handicappers are adept at predicting what the future holds. Not us. But while we can’t pinpoint Louisville’s ultimate disposition as it stumbles through the darkest recesses of the ACC wilderness, contending for competitive ignonimy with benighted programs of the past, we’re assured the Cardinals are destined for rare historical territory in 2023.
chatsports.com
WBB | Trip to SoCal Up Next for Gaels
MALIBU, Calif. – Saint Mary's Women's Basketball will head to Southern California to take on the Pepperdine Waves on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. and LMU on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. The Gaels will be looking for the sweep against the Waves and to even the season series with the Lions.
chatsports.com
Avalanche season ticket holders see prices soar
Eggs aren't alone in getting more expensive these days. How did Colorado Avalanche ownership respond to such an outpouring of support and an influx of demand for season tickets after winning the Stanley Cup? By hiking up the cost of attendance. I studied economics, so I'm aware of demand increasing...
chatsports.com
The “Yzerplan” Was Never Going to be a Straight Line
April 19, 2019. That was the day the clouds over the Red Wings fandom finally cleared for good; a day that signaled nothing but smooth sailing from then on out. It was the day Stevie Y came home. The hopelessness from the waning twilight of the Wings’ dynasty was immediately...
