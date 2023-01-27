Read full article on original website
Related
Atlas Obscura
The Sauce That Survived Italy’s War on Pasta
In 1932, Italian culinary magazine La Cucina Italiana awarded their Best Pasta Sauce prize to one chef’s Sugo Marinetti, or Marinetti sauce. Said sauce stood out not only for its unique combination of chopped pistachios and artichokes sauteed in butter, but also for its ironic title: the firebrand poet Filoppo Marinetti, for whom the pasta sauce was named, was at that very moment fighting to banish pasta from Italy.
msn.com
The Best Italian Wines in 2023!
Reverse Wine Snob reveals the highest value Italian wines to make sure you always get your money's worth!. Italian wine can be confusing, but this is what happens when wine has been made in a place for hundreds and hundreds of years! Just don't let the confusion stop you from exploring the many fascinating regions and wines of Italy, it is one of our very favorite spots for great value wines (as well as a few of our favorites over $20, or "Saturday Splurges" as we like to call them).
CNBC
France produced 2 of the world's oldest people: Here's what the French do differently to stay healthy
Most people are lucky to live to 100, but two women lived far beyond that, joining the ranks of the world's oldest people — and they're both from France. Jeanne Calment is believed to be the world's oldest person on record, gracing the Earth for 122 years. And recently, a French nun named Sister André was the oldest person in the world until Jan. 17, when she passed at the age of 118.
Clafoutis Aux Poires or Pears– A Classic French Dessert
Clafoutis aux poires or pears. A simple basic dessert recipe made with fruit and custard-like creamy filling. It is delicious any time of the day and a breeze to make. Fall is here, and the pears are at their peak, giving a very autumnal flair to this dessert.
msn.com
Bucket List: 18 of the Most Beautiful Places in the World
With the wide range of stunning and awe-inspiring locations that span the planet, it is no surprise that many of us have bucket lists devoted to exploring some of the most beautiful places in the world. Even though there is no definitive definition of what makes a place truly beautiful,...
French Onion Tart – The Vintage Way
Onion tart is a delightful, super easy, healthy, and economical dinner. With the arrival of colder weather, it is time to get back to comfort food, and as French, we have this category covered.
msn.com
Trader Joe's Revelation Cabernet-Merlot – An Eye-Opener
Your daily drinking options just got better, the $6.99 Trader Joe's Badet Clement Revelation Cabernet-Merlot Pays d'Oc red blend. Bulk Buy!. A red blend of 55% Cabernet Sauvignon and 45% Merlot from France. The Revelation Cabernet-Merlot is made by the same producer (Badet Clement) as the Pontificis GSM and White...
Italian Chocolate Torte
If you’re a chocolate lover, my Italian Chocolate Torte is a delicious way to satisfy that craving. Packed with dried fruit and nuts and topped with a rich chocolate ganache, it’s a chocolate lover’s dream that is perfect for the holidays or your next special occasion.
SFGate
3 exceptional sparkling wines to toast your love this Valentine's Day
Sparkling wine will be called on to make many a Valentine's Day dinner romantic, but the bubbles needn't burst the budget. This week I have three moderately priced sparklers to set the mood. Two are made from riesling, one from Germany's Mosel region, the other from New York's Finger Lakes. The third is a charming Italian spumante from Campania that takes us on time travel back to an ancient era.
Cocktail of the week: Jacuzzi’s black gold negroni – recipe
This drink uses the acidity and sweetness of balsamic vinegar to add depth to the classic negroni, and uses orange blossom-infused gin to add a layer of floral notes. It’s on the menu at our newest trattoria, Jacuzzi, on High Street Kensington, London, which opens later this month. Black...
Mangoes, Rum, Vanilla Ice Cream
Mangoes with rum and vanilla ice cream are the dream dessert for any or all occasions. Easy to prepare, delicious, and sinful all in one. Who does not like that?. Fresh mangoes are an excellent fruit. I was introduced later in life to this beautiful fruit. However, ever since enjoyed it immensely.
Atlas Obscura
The Last Mustard Maker in Dijon
On a sunny afternoon in the heart of Dijon, just steps from the lucky stone owl that gives rue de la Chouette its name, the last Dijon mustard maker in the city has been at work for just under an hour. By the time I step into the diminutive shop, Nicolas Charvy has already soaked the tiny mustard seeds in a mixture of water, salt, vinegar, and white wine to make what he terms “our verjuice,” a stand-in for the more traditional juice of the tart Bourdelas grape (a historic variety that once grew throughout Burgundy, but has now been largely abandoned, in part due to the fact that, according to Les Cépages, it makes wine that is “frankly bad”).
delishably.com
Torta Diplomatica: A Delicious and Elegant Italian Dessert
When it comes to Italian desserts, there are so many delicious options to choose from. From tiramisu to cannoli, the options are endless. But one Italian dessert that often gets overlooked is the Torta Diplomatica. This traditional Italian pastry is a delicious and elegant Italian dessert that is perfect for...
Comments / 0