Search Warrant Results In Drug Charges
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man was arrested on drug charges after the Paris Police executed a search warrant at his home. Marcus Etheridge was charged with possesion of drugs with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. On January 27, the Paris Police Department executed a search warrant at...
Dyer County deputy kills suspect after shots fired; TBI called
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot by a deputy in Dyer County, TN, on Sunday. According to reports, deputies responded to a domestic violence call in the 100 block of Carrie Street. The man fled the scene and was later found sitting in a pickup truck at a home on Beaver […]
Man killed in Dyer County officer-involved shooting
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Dyer County. According to the TBI, 50-year-old Terry Noel was killed by gunfire after an incident on Sunday afternoon. The TBI says around 2:30 p.m., deputies arrived at a home in the 3400 block...
VIDEO: Jackson home fire investigated as arson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department reports an arson in the Hub City. Around 10:30 Sunday evening, tipsters alerted us to a fire at a home in midtown Jackson. According to the JPD, the fire occurred at a home in the 200 block of Dancy Street. Video from...
Delivered Packages Stolen From Union City Porch
A Union City woman reported packages stolen from her porch. Union City police were called to 223 South Second Street, to speak with 25 year old Kresta J. Cook. Ms. Cook told officers that UPS and FedEx had each delivered a package, with photo confirmation of by FedEx showing the deliveries.
Man shot to death by deputy after standoff in Dyersburg, TBI says
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A deputy with the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a man after a standoff in Dyersburg, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI said it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Earlier that day, the TBI said...
Murray man charged with burglary and assault
A Murray man was arrested on a warrant Friday for burglary and assault following an incident earlier in January. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 26-year-old William Feckley on the warrant for his role in the incident. The Sheriff's Office said it was believed that Feckley had forced his way into a home of an acquaintance when an altercation took place with a second person on January 23rd.
TBI Agents Investigating Dyer County Officer-Involved Shooting
At the request of 29th Judicial District Attorney General Danny Goodman, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the deadly shooting of a man by a deputy from the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday afternoon. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 2:30 p.m. deputies arrived at...
Driver Transported To Vanderbilt After Brick Wall Crash
Paris, Tenn.–Another crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Wood Street and Tyson Avenue in Paris has resulted in serious injury to the driver, who was extricated from the vehicle by emergency workers and transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the...
Peabody High student removed after gun found
TRENTON, Tenn. — A local student was removed from school after a concerning discovery. Monday morning, tipsters alerted us to an incident at Peabody High School. According to Tim Haney, Director of Schools for the Trenton Special School District, Peabody administration received information that a student was in possession of a gun.
Fire in Trenton claims one life
TRENTON, Tenn. —A fire claims the life of one person. According to local law enforcement, a house fire in Trenton on January 27 left one person dead. Trenton Fire Chief, Mike Estes says the fire department received a call to a structure fire with possible occupants inside around 9:45 pm on Friday night.
Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges
Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
Union City Woman Injured by Accidental Gunshot
Union City police were called to assist a Union City woman, who was injured by an accidental gunshot. Police reports said officers were called to an apartment on Stone Street, where 20 year old Kinley Anne Speed had been shot in both legs. Reports said 20 year old Tristan Dakota...
UPDATE: Jackson police seek assistance in locating 77-year-old woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is attempting to locate an elderly woman. JPD says family is concerned about the whereabouts of 77-year-old Vee Coble, who may now be homeless. According to family, Coble was residing with her adult son at Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson...
LIFELINE releases list of February 2023 mobile blood drives
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has released a list of their upcoming blood drives for February 2023. First Baptist Church in Somerville on Feb. 8 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Union University in Jackson on Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can check out...
City of Jackson shares schedules for offices, trash pick up
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is pushing back office opening hours on Tuesday. The city says due to the threat of freezing rain, all of their offices will open one hour later at 9 a.m. The city also announced on Monday that due to the potential for...
Shots fired incident under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff Office’s deputies are investigating an incident in the eastern part of the county. Madison County deputies were called to Lost Creek Drive shortly before 9 p.m. for a shots fired call. When our crews arrived on the scene, several sheriff’s...
Officers respond quickly to incident at Dresden Middle School
This morning, an isolated discipline incident occurred involving a student at Dresden Middle School. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says school officials, the School Resource Officer, and a D.A.R.E. Officer onsite teaching a class all responded immediately. In an effort to de-escalate the situation quickly, officers on the...
‘Heartbroken’: Legal battle ends for Pathways stabbing survivor
JACKSON, Tenn. — A former West Tennessee Healthcare employee’s legal journey comes to an end. “You know, my fight is over, but I would like to open that up so it doesn’t happen again to a patient or a healthcare worker,” said Jessica Forsythe. Forsythe, who...
Support group aims to help West TN mothers
JACKSON, Tenn. —One group held their first meeting for mothers in the West Tennessee area. Hub City Doula hosted their first Postpartum Support Group at the Your CBD Store in Jackson. At the meetings, they will focus on community building and plan to expand on having outings and events,...
