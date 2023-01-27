ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Women crowned at Bakersfield Pageant

The 2023 Bakersfield Pageant winners were crowned at Stockdale Country Club on Saturday night. For the first time in the 29-year history of the event, a Ms. Bakersfield was crowned. The qualifications for Ms. Bakersfield include being age 24 and up, single or divorced, a mother or without children.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Camellia Show to be held March 4-5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Camellia Show will be held March 4 and 5 at the Bakersfield Racquet Club. Admission is free. Entries in novice categories and floral design can be brought to the club from 7 to 10 a.m. on March 4, with judging taking place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Over 7,000 gang members and associates are in Tulare County, sheriff says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation. Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Cause of Park 20th Apartments explosion undetermined

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into last year’s deadly explosion at Park 20th Apartments did not reveal evidence of arson and a cause could not be determined, Bakersfield firefighters said Monday. “That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause,” Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

School employee suspected of molesting teen girl

Update: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Solis allegedly touched a 14-year-old girl in May of 2022 in an inappropriate manner. The sheriff’s office was made aware of the allegations on Jan. 29, 2023. Solis was taken into custody Monday at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

TITTL SHOWCASE: Kipsy Cafe

Northeast Bakersfield seems to struggle to attract and sustain new restaurants, so it was a great day when Kipsy Cafe opened on Auburn Road. Opened in the spot that was formerly the Mexican restaurant Ruben's, the restaurant actually has much more in common with its predecessor Cindy's, which called the spot home for decades.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Wasco middle school counselor arrested on suspicion of molesting girl, 14

A middle school counselor in Wasco was arrested Monday on suspicion of molesting a 14-year-old girl. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday night to the city for a child molestation investigation. Their preliminary investigation showed Jose Solis, 37, of Shafter touched a girl inappropriately, the KCSO wrote in a news release.
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Help wanted (and needed) for subs in Kern County

Significant improvement has been made since the coronavirus pandemic devastated Kern County schools’ inventory of substitute teachers. Even so, subs remain in short supply at several local school districts. Overall, there are far more candidates in the countywide pool than there were at the height of the pandemic and...
KGET

Search continues for 2 men accused of holding woman at gunpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The search continues tonight for two men accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and holding her at gunpoint in Southwest Bakersfield last week. The woman said she’s traumatized and in fear for her life, she’s asked 17 News not to identify her. But she did still share the details of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

‘Fight the Power’ looks at how hip-hop changed the world

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Carlton Douglas Ridenhour – who is better known as rapper Chuck D – has lived through the 50-year history of hip hop including being the frontman for Public Enemy. He has seen that while the musical format was becoming a global sensation, it was only the negative parts that were generally covered by mainstream media.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

