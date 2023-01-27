Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Women crowned at Bakersfield Pageant
The 2023 Bakersfield Pageant winners were crowned at Stockdale Country Club on Saturday night. For the first time in the 29-year history of the event, a Ms. Bakersfield was crowned. The qualifications for Ms. Bakersfield include being age 24 and up, single or divorced, a mother or without children.
KGET 17
Teens can get a summer job or internship through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County
Kern County’s Summer Jobs Program Senior Area Program Director Ruth Miranda joined 17 News to talk about the summer job and internship programs for teenagers in Bakersfield. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, in partnership with the Taco Bell Foundation, will provide workforce and job readiness training “Career Launch” to Bakersfield teens.
Camellia Show to be held March 4-5
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Camellia Show will be held March 4 and 5 at the Bakersfield Racquet Club. Admission is free. Entries in novice categories and floral design can be brought to the club from 7 to 10 a.m. on March 4, with judging taking place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The […]
66th Annual Whiskey Flat Days returns to Kernville February
Each year, the festival brings the small town back to its rodeo roots filling the streets with vendors, music, entertainment and even a carnival.
Over 7,000 gang members and associates are in Tulare County, sheriff says
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation. Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. […]
A local look at Tyre Nichols' death and what needs to change
The police body camera footage of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Memphis man who was beaten during his arrest, was released on Fri, Jan 27. The protests were peaceful nationwide.
Cause of Park 20th Apartments explosion undetermined
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into last year’s deadly explosion at Park 20th Apartments did not reveal evidence of arson and a cause could not be determined, Bakersfield firefighters said Monday. “That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause,” Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim […]
School employee suspected of molesting teen girl
Update: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Solis allegedly touched a 14-year-old girl in May of 2022 in an inappropriate manner. The sheriff’s office was made aware of the allegations on Jan. 29, 2023. Solis was taken into custody Monday at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A […]
New Hulu docuseries exposes alleged corruption at Bakersfield PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick is releasing a new docuseries on Hulu and the series hits close to home. It’s called “Killing County” and focuses on how a deadly hotel shooting that killed Jorge Ramirez Jr. and changed a family and community in Kern County. Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed by Bakersfield […]
KFI AM 640
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Bakersfield Californian
The Mission at Kern County hosts groundbreaking for new center
The Mission at Kern County, a nonprofit providing services for people without homes, announced renovations to its homeless intervention day center. The space will have areas for case management, an activity area and updated restrooms.
Bakersfield Californian
Enjoy Soul Food spots in Bakersfield
In honor of Black History Month, here are some of the go-to spots for soul food in Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Californian
TITTL SHOWCASE: Kipsy Cafe
Northeast Bakersfield seems to struggle to attract and sustain new restaurants, so it was a great day when Kipsy Cafe opened on Auburn Road. Opened in the spot that was formerly the Mexican restaurant Ruben's, the restaurant actually has much more in common with its predecessor Cindy's, which called the spot home for decades.
Bakersfield Californian
Wasco middle school counselor arrested on suspicion of molesting girl, 14
A middle school counselor in Wasco was arrested Monday on suspicion of molesting a 14-year-old girl. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday night to the city for a child molestation investigation. Their preliminary investigation showed Jose Solis, 37, of Shafter touched a girl inappropriately, the KCSO wrote in a news release.
Bakersfield Californian
Number of American white pelicans overwintering at Isabella Lake has multiplied
Five days a week Kern River Valley resident Eva Hollmann is out on the surface of Isabella Lake, windsurfing when the wind is right, but often rowing the wherry she built with her own hands for exercise, litter retrieval and bird watching. What has been impossible to miss for the...
Bakersfield Californian
Editor's Note: So much to love about food in Bakersfield
We’ve made a good month great. February is already known for its day of love on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day. In the following pages, you’ll find what Bakersfield residents love about their hometown. It’s the food.
Bakersfield Californian
Help wanted (and needed) for subs in Kern County
Significant improvement has been made since the coronavirus pandemic devastated Kern County schools’ inventory of substitute teachers. Even so, subs remain in short supply at several local school districts. Overall, there are far more candidates in the countywide pool than there were at the height of the pandemic and...
Search continues for 2 men accused of holding woman at gunpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The search continues tonight for two men accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and holding her at gunpoint in Southwest Bakersfield last week. The woman said she’s traumatized and in fear for her life, she’s asked 17 News not to identify her. But she did still share the details of […]
KGET 17
‘Fight the Power’ looks at how hip-hop changed the world
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Carlton Douglas Ridenhour – who is better known as rapper Chuck D – has lived through the 50-year history of hip hop including being the frontman for Public Enemy. He has seen that while the musical format was becoming a global sensation, it was only the negative parts that were generally covered by mainstream media.
Bakersfield Californian
BAKERSFIELD MATTERS: St. Vincent de Paul shutters thrift store, expands homeless services
After nearly 70 years of accepting gently used goods for resale, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in east Bakersfield, one of the city’s oldest, has closed its doors to begin a new chapter using the property at 300 Baker St. for expanded services for the area’s homeless.
