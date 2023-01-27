Read full article on original website
New Orleans Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Alleged Possession of About 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices
U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Kody Severin, age 25, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on January 26, 2023 in a seven-count indictment by a federal grand jury for violations of the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act, and for attempted obstruction of justice.
OIG Reviews Coast Guard Drug Control Spending
Williams, Adley & Company – DC, LLP (Williams Adley), under contract with the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (OIG), has issued an Independent Accountant’s Report on the U.S. Coast Guard’s (USCG) FY 2022 Drug Control Budget Formulation Compliance Report. The Office of National Drug...
West Virginia Laboratory Manager Admits to Lying About Testing Public Water
The co-owner and manager of Reliance Laboratories, Inc., in Bridgeport, West Virginia, has admitted to violating the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Clean Water Act. According to court documents, Tenley Megan Miller, 42, of Bridgeport, was the owner of Reliance Laboratories, Inc., a company that purportedly tested public drinking water samples submitted to it pursuant to the Safe Drinking Water Act. In May 2021, the City of Martinsburg sent water samples to Miller’s laboratory for testing and Miller reported that she tested the samples and found them to be safe. Investigators then discovered that Miller did not test the samples because her laboratory equipment was not operational. The City of Martinsburg unwittingly reported the false test results to the State of West Virginia pursuant to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations.
Yuma Air Branch Aircrew and Border Patrol Partners Locate Suspected Active Shooter in Arizona
Two Yuma Air Branch AS350 crews responded to reports of a shooting at a nearby high school in Yuma, Arizona, on Monday. The aircrews partnered with U.S. Border Patrol agents to search the area and locate the suspected shooter. Yuma Air Branch received initial reports of a possible shooting at...
New York Man Who Impersonated a Homeland Security Officer Going To Prison
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that David J. Erhardt, 52, of Blasdell, NY, who was convicted of unauthorized possession of an imitation badge, was sentenced to serve six months in prison by U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, who handled the case,...
Saudi Arabian National Charged with Interstate Transportation of Stolen New Jersey School Bus
A Saudi Arabian man was charged for transporting a stolen school bus across state lines, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. Bader Alzahrani, 22, of Saudi Arabia, is charged by complaint with one count of receipt of a stolen vehicle and one count of transportation of a stolen vehicle. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance this afternoon U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel in Newark federal court.
DHS Helped 765 Human Trafficking Victims in 2022, Made Thousands of Trafficking Arrests
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the second Center for Countering Human Trafficking (CCHT) Annual Report, outlining the Department’s achievements in combatting human trafficking during the previous fiscal year (FY). As a global leader in the fight against human trafficking, DHS works to end sex trafficking and forced labor through a wide range of efforts including victim identification and assistance, criminal investigations, civil enforcement actions, intelligence and analysis, training and public education, and external outreach.
Treasury Sanctions Three Fentanyl Traffickers Contributing to the U.S. Opioid Crisis
Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated the leader of a Mexico-based network and two associates pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14059 for procuring precursor chemicals to manufacture and traffic illicit fentanyl and other synthetic drugs to the United States. Today’s action is the result of ongoing efforts by U.S. agencies to disrupt the importation into and distribution of illicit fentanyl within the United States. This action was coordinated closely with the government of Mexico and would not have been possible without the cooperation and support of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
