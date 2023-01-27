ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Punch of Arctic air to end January

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Layer up, it’s a downright cold end to January. There will be some sunshine around Tuesday but don’t be deceived by it. Highs are expected to top out in the upper teens and lower 20s in the afternoon. Tuesday night lows bottom...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Bandidos to close final Fort Wayne location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A staple of Fort Wayne dining will be closing its doors for the final time after more than 40 years in the community. Bandidos Mexican Restaurant's owner posted a video message on social media thanking Fort Wayne for the memories and the business. The Waynedale...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

I-469 reopens following car fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A car fire closed a portion of I-469 Monday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to WANE 15 that I-469 northbound lanes were closed between mile markers 7 and 8 due to a car fire. That’s in between the Bluffton Road and Winchester Road exits. INDOT...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Hospitality expert responds to modern tipping pressure

Purdue Fort Wayne Hospitality and Tourism Chair Allana Olah says tipping culture has become a bit excessive since the beginning of 2020. Hospitality expert responds to modern tipping pressure. Purdue Fort Wayne Hospitality and Tourism Chair Allana Olah says tipping culture has become a bit excessive since the beginning of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

One dead in Southwest Fort Wayne apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is dead after an apartment fire on the 3900 block of Taylor Street Sunday. The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the Southwest fire just before 8 p.m. Crews forced their way into a first-floor apartment where they discovered heavy smoke and flames.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Final days to Savor Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The days of dozens of delicious deals are coming to an end. Savor Fort Wayne wraps up on Sunday, January 29. Ahead of the event wrapping up, Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine stopped by WANE 15 to show what it’s offering. See that in the interview above.
FORT WAYNE, IN
News Now Warsaw

Journal Gazette ceases publication of Sunday print edition

WARSAW – In another sign of the struggling newspaper industry, The Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne has ceased its Sunday print edition. The announcement was made Saturday as the newspaper unveiled its new, beefed-up Saturday edition, known now as the Weekend Edition. A story, published below the fold in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Allen County Coroner identifies victim of Dartford Court shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a shooting this past Saturday on Dartford Court. Fort Wayne Police responded to a home in the Hickory Hill neighborhood after 11 a.m. to a call reporting a shooting. Officers found a woman dead in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Garrett man hospitalized after crashing into patch of trees

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Garrett man is in the hospital after suffering a head injury in a single vehicle crash Monday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 73-year-old Thomas Cook had been traveling eastbound in the 1700 block of County Road 60...
GARRETT, IN
WANE-TV

Did you clear your sidewalk of snow by 9 a.m.?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may not realize it, but if you live or own a business in Fort Wayne, there’s a city ordinance requiring you to clear the sidewalk of snow. In fact, the way the ordinance reads, that snow should be cleared by 9 a.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Woman dead, man critical after Saturday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department says that officers are investigating a shooting on the north side of the city that left one person dead and another in critical condition Saturday morning. FWPD officials say that they were found in a home on Dartford Court...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Homestead's Kolpien, Long sign with Taylor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Homestead seniors Selah Kolpien and Audrey Long signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at Taylor University on Monday evening. Kolpien will play volleyball for the Trojans, while Long will be a part of the competitive cheer team. Kolpien helped the Spartans...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Indiana

AUBURN, Ind. — One ticket bought in Indiana for Saturday night’s $572 million Powerball drawing has earned the ticketholder $50,000. The winning $50,000 ticket matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball. Hoosier Lottery officials say it was bought at the Speedway located at 1004 W. 7th St. in Auburn. The winning numbers are 2-18-23-27-47 with the Powerball of 15. Hoosier […]
AUBURN, IN

