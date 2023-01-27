Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Punch of Arctic air to end January
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Layer up, it’s a downright cold end to January. There will be some sunshine around Tuesday but don’t be deceived by it. Highs are expected to top out in the upper teens and lower 20s in the afternoon. Tuesday night lows bottom...
wfft.com
JAVA displays ribbons in Downtown Fort Wayne, raises awareness for missing persons
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Sunday is four weeks to the day since Celeste Cuthbert disappeared. “The more people we have looking for her, the more likely she is to be found,” her friend Sherrie Konkle said. Konkle says Cuthbert left a Bluffton facility with only the clothes on...
wfft.com
Bandidos to close final Fort Wayne location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A staple of Fort Wayne dining will be closing its doors for the final time after more than 40 years in the community. Bandidos Mexican Restaurant's owner posted a video message on social media thanking Fort Wayne for the memories and the business. The Waynedale...
WANE-TV
I-469 reopens following car fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A car fire closed a portion of I-469 Monday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to WANE 15 that I-469 northbound lanes were closed between mile markers 7 and 8 due to a car fire. That’s in between the Bluffton Road and Winchester Road exits. INDOT...
wfft.com
Hospitality expert responds to modern tipping pressure
Purdue Fort Wayne Hospitality and Tourism Chair Allana Olah says tipping culture has become a bit excessive since the beginning of 2020. Hospitality expert responds to modern tipping pressure. Purdue Fort Wayne Hospitality and Tourism Chair Allana Olah says tipping culture has become a bit excessive since the beginning of...
wfft.com
One dead in Southwest Fort Wayne apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is dead after an apartment fire on the 3900 block of Taylor Street Sunday. The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the Southwest fire just before 8 p.m. Crews forced their way into a first-floor apartment where they discovered heavy smoke and flames.
WANE-TV
Allen County Coroner identifies victim from southwest Fort Wayne fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A fire broke out at a Fort Wayne apartment complex Sunday evening leaving one person dead. On Monday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office (ACCO) identified the victim as 57-year-old Diana Lynne Smith of Fort Wayne. The ACCO determined the cause of death to be smoke...
WANE-TV
Chimney Cakes celebrates grand opening of storefront in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A favorite at local farmers markets now has a storefront near downtown Fort Wayne. Saturday is the grand opening of Chimney Cakes Bakery & Caffé, already known around the area for their signature goodies that come from Transylvania. You can get a taste...
WANE-TV
Final days to Savor Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The days of dozens of delicious deals are coming to an end. Savor Fort Wayne wraps up on Sunday, January 29. Ahead of the event wrapping up, Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine stopped by WANE 15 to show what it’s offering. See that in the interview above.
wfft.com
Allen County Election Board: Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry officially files for re-election
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Election Board confirms Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry officially filed for re-election Monday around 11 a.m. Henry announced his campaign for a fifth term in 2022 and will run against Democratic candidate Jorge Fernandez in the May primary election. Republicans seeking the...
WNDU
2 arrested for drug charges after traffic stop in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper on U.S. 31 in St. Joseph County led to the arrest of a Fort Wayne woman and South Bend man for drug charges on Sunday afternoon. Indiana State Police say one of its troopers stopped a...
News Now Warsaw
Journal Gazette ceases publication of Sunday print edition
WARSAW – In another sign of the struggling newspaper industry, The Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne has ceased its Sunday print edition. The announcement was made Saturday as the newspaper unveiled its new, beefed-up Saturday edition, known now as the Weekend Edition. A story, published below the fold in...
wfft.com
Allen County Coroner identifies victim of Dartford Court shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a shooting this past Saturday on Dartford Court. Fort Wayne Police responded to a home in the Hickory Hill neighborhood after 11 a.m. to a call reporting a shooting. Officers found a woman dead in...
WANE-TV
Police: Garrett man hospitalized after crashing into patch of trees
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Garrett man is in the hospital after suffering a head injury in a single vehicle crash Monday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 73-year-old Thomas Cook had been traveling eastbound in the 1700 block of County Road 60...
WANE-TV
Did you clear your sidewalk of snow by 9 a.m.?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may not realize it, but if you live or own a business in Fort Wayne, there’s a city ordinance requiring you to clear the sidewalk of snow. In fact, the way the ordinance reads, that snow should be cleared by 9 a.m.
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported five deaths and 194 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 123,797 cases and 1,243 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
wfft.com
March for Life returns to northeast Indiana; first since Roe v. Wade overturned
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Thousands of anti-abortion activists marched through downtown Fort Wayne in the 49th annual March For Life in Northeast Indiana. Multiple groups showed up, including Right to Life of Northeast Indiana, Hoosiers for Life and a few local churches. They met at the University of...
963xke.com
Woman dead, man critical after Saturday morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department says that officers are investigating a shooting on the north side of the city that left one person dead and another in critical condition Saturday morning. FWPD officials say that they were found in a home on Dartford Court...
wfft.com
Homestead's Kolpien, Long sign with Taylor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Homestead seniors Selah Kolpien and Audrey Long signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at Taylor University on Monday evening. Kolpien will play volleyball for the Trojans, while Long will be a part of the competitive cheer team. Kolpien helped the Spartans...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Indiana
AUBURN, Ind. — One ticket bought in Indiana for Saturday night’s $572 million Powerball drawing has earned the ticketholder $50,000. The winning $50,000 ticket matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball. Hoosier Lottery officials say it was bought at the Speedway located at 1004 W. 7th St. in Auburn. The winning numbers are 2-18-23-27-47 with the Powerball of 15. Hoosier […]
