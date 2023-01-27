ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KULR8

Scoreboard: Montana high school swimming (Great Falls Duals)

Girls team scores: Great Falls 139, Great Falls CMR 133. Boys team scores: Great Falls 120, Great Falls CMR 75. Girls 200 Yard Freestyle: 1, Woldtvedt, Grace, Great Falls, 2:05.75. 2, Thomas, Kaitlyn, Russell, 2:06.27. 3, Baarson, Lucciana, Great Falls, 2:21.10. 4, Nichols, Kylie, Russell, 2:27.27. 5, Goosen, Jazmyn, Russell, 2:33.21. 6, Groshelle, Reece, Great Falls, 2:34.05.
GREAT FALLS, MT

