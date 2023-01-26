Read full article on original website
Brian Snitker’s one-word response to Braves possibly signing Trevor Bauer
Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves will be one of the favorites to win the World Series this upcoming season. In chase of a title, would Snitker approve the Braves signing former CY Young winner Trevor Bauer?. When asked that question, the Braves’ manager had an adamant response. Snitker immediately...
The Yankees could have something special developing at catcher
The New York Yankees are rolling into the 2023 season with Jose Treviño as their starting catcher, which is justifiable after a successful 2022 campaign. Treviño ranks as one of the best defensive catchers in the game but has his vulnerabilities in the batter’s box. Treviño hit .248 with a .283 OBP, 11 homers, and 43 RBIs last season. While this was his best offensive campaign by a significant margin, the Yankees have another catcher developing in their farm system that will not only provide elite offensive metrics but has experienced considerable improvements regarding his defensive qualities.
Red Sox Designate Flamethrowing Rookie Hurler After Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox's turnover this offseason has been dramatic. Surprisingly, the club has consistently opted to add veterans past their prime while shedding younger talent from the 40-man roster. That trend continued Monday, as the Red Sox designated Franklin German for assignment to make room for Richard Bleier --...
The Cubs One-Two Punch in Rotation Could Make All the Difference
The Chicago Cubs are in a much better position right now than they were a year ago today. There is so much hope for the future and the rebuild can be characterized as "completed." What comes next is anyone's guess. A postseason berth? A World Series? Years of underperforming?. All...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement
Brock Purdy can lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jimmy Garoppolo won't return for Sunday's matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. However, the veteran quarterback could practice ...
Bill Simmons Reacts To The Controversial No-Foul Call Against LeBron James
NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes the under-fire referees who officiated the Lakers vs. Celtics game were right in their controversial no-foul call against LeBron James. In what was one humdinger of a game, LA led 105-102 with 14.1 seconds remaining before Jaylen Brown tied the score. The Lakers had the last shot and James plowed his way to the rim for a game-winner but missed it as Jayson Tatum's came in contact with him, only for the referees to not blow the whistle.
NFL World Is Convinced Of Tom Brady's Next Team
Tom Brady has yet to decide on if he's going to play another NFL season, but the NFL world seems to be convinced of his next destination. San Francisco. The 49ers fell to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night. They were blown out, losing both of their healthy quarterbacks to ...
NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts' Pre-Game Outfit
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers with a Super Bowl spot on the line. The Eagles quarterback will look to reign supreme during Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Perhaps inspired by Prince, Hurts entered Lincoln Financial Field with a purple jacket and purple pants. ...
Mysterious Tom Brady tweet fuels crazy speculation
It only took three words to send the Tom Brady rumor mill into overdrive Sunday. The Pro Football Talk Twitter account tweeted a GIF of Brady, with the words “Soon, Faithful. Soon.” Soon, Faithful. Soon. pic.twitter.com/Z9FviRHy4V — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 29, 2023 Plenty of NFL fans immediately set out to decipher that cryptic message. Does Read more... The post Mysterious Tom Brady tweet fuels crazy speculation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
There's Reportedly 1 Favorite Candidate For Texans Job
A former Houston Texans star is reportedly the "favorite" for the team's head coaching vacancy. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is considered the "front-runner" to be Houston's next head coach. Ryans, who will be coaching in today's ...
Ex-New York Mets, Yankees Reliever Retires From MLB
"It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. "As a lightly recruited high school player, to a college walk-on, to an undrafted free agent, to a non prospect entering pro ball, I am extremely proud of playing with the best players in the world for so long."
Love Birds: Meet Jalen Hurts Jawn, Bry Burrows [Photos]
Sorry ladies, you might wanna cover your eyes for this one… Super Bowl quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jalen Hurts popped out with a mystery girl. Bry Burrows appears to be awfully close and personal to Hurts after taking his team to the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs. https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1619843862142525441?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1619843862142525441%7Ctwgr%5Ee8d4b11fd94ea577bb4f97ce84c27c9cc937184c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crossingbroad.com%2F2023%2F01%2Fwhat-a-power-move-for-jalen-hurts-to-introduce-his-girlfriend-to-the-world-after-the-nfc-championship.html Who Is Bry Burrows? […]
Hannah McNair sits in on Texans' coaching interviews
Many people would expect co-founder Janice McNair or chairman and CEO Cal McNair to be a part of the Houston Texans’ coaching search, but there is another key McNair sitting in on the interviews. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, Houston Texans Foundation vice president Hannah McNair is also...
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Sean Payton Announcement
Sean Payton may have given fans a little peek into his coaching future on Sunday. Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill: "Sean Payton said on FOX that the door isn't closed on him taking a job. 'I think in the next week we’re going to know a lot more.'" The NFL world reacted to his comments on ...
Tom Brady sends angry text to former teammate after Buccaneers loss vs Cowboys
Even his detractors can’t deny that Tom Brady is a nice, polite, and humble person in his personal life. But his former teammate Rob Ninkovich has experienced some deviant behavior, which he revealed yesterday. Rob Ninkovich had played for the New England Patriots for eight seasons before retiring in...
NFL legend Kurt Warner says current players have no idea who he is
Kurt Warner is one of the greatest to have ever thrown an NFL football, and he has a legendary story and career. No, he'll never have the rings of Tom Brady or get the hype of a prime Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes, but Warner is a Hall of Famer in his own right.
"Michael Jordan Would've Switched Hands,” NBA Fans React To Hilarious Meme About LeBron James Not Getting Foul Call Against The Celtics
LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all time, there are no two ways to look at that fact. Even at 38 years old, James has been doing all he can to keep the Los Angeles Lakers competitive. But there comes a time when it feels like a player is reaching his breaking point.
