Oregon Football announces date of its annual spring game
The University of Oregon football program will hit the football first for its first full look into the program in 2023 for its Spring Game in April. We now also know the official date of the program's 2023 Spring Game. Monday, the school announced the Ducks will host their annual...
Oregon football: Should we buy Bo Nix Heisman hype in 2023?
Transferring to the Oregon football program from Auburn last year was the best career move Bo Nix has ever made. Not only did Nix win the starting job for a team that went on to contend for a Pac-12 title and was a legit College Football Playoff contender, but he improved in every single major statistical category under Kenny Dillingham last season in the Ducks’ offense.
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 68-56 win over Utah
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Utah. The Ducks won 68-56. The Ducks (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12) swept the season series. The Utes (15-8, 8-4) snapped a three-game win streak. Oregon was a 4.5-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from...
Jaxson Jones, recent Washington Huskies de-commit, chooses Oregon Ducks
Roughly one week ago, Yuma Catholic (Arizona) three-star edge-rusher Jaxson Jones was committed to the Washington Huskies and being heavily pursued by several programs. Following a sudden decommitment, however, the highly-productive 6-foot-3, 215-pound edge took a visit to the University of ...
Oregon Transfer D-Lineman Keanu Williams Commits to UCLA Football
The Bruins made an addition at a major position of need, bringing in another player from a Pac-12 rival on Saturday.
UCLA Gets a Commitment From Promising Defensive Line Transfer
Oregon defensive line transfer Keanu Williams unofficially visited UCLA Saturday and verbally committed. Williams entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago and UCLA was immediately on him aggressively. He reportedly officially visited Ole Miss last weekend, but the feeling from the moment he entered the portal was that the former Clovis (Calif.) prospect wanted to return to California for the rest of his college career, and UCLA specifically.
247Sports
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting news: After Oregon visit, college football world awaits 5-star recruit's decision
College football's "freakiest" recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Harbor is a track star who moonlights as a two-way impact player at tight end and edge. His intention is to play on offense at the college level. Harbor not only owns a personal-best 10.21-second time in the 100-meter dash, but reportedly was able to go 20.79 second in the 200-meter dash without starting blocks.
5-star Dakorien Moore lists his interest in Oregon as 'high' after leaving campus
The Oregon Ducks football program had the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the class of 2025 on campus for an unofficial visit this past weekend. It presented a chance for the.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama player, assistant rejoins Crimson Tide staff after season with Oregon
A familiar face is back on staff at Alabama. Jake Long has returned to UA after spending a season with Dan Lanning at Oregon. Long has updated his Twitter profile to reflect his status as an Alabama staffer. As a graduate assistant at Oregon, Long worked with the defense in his season with the Ducks.
After visiting Oregon a fast-rising athlete out of Texas has high interest in the Ducks
The Oregon Ducks got a chance to host a fast-rising defensive lineman out of the state of Texas for an unofficial visit recently. Oregon made a strong impression on him and is in a good place early on in his recruitment. "What stood out to me most was how genuine...
Oregon makes a good impression on in-state offensive linemen after recent visit
The Oregon football program hosted one of the state of Oregon's top prospects for an unofficial visit recently, and he spoke with DuckTerritory about his lasting.
Local junior college guard Bella Hamel fired up by opportunity to play at Oregon
Bella Hamel admits it hasn't really sunk in yet. The paperwork might be signed, but until she enrolls at her dream school, that's exactly how it all feels — like a dream. Largely overlooked as a prep basketball player and for a time as a star at the junior college level, the Hillsboro native finally received her big break this past fall when a breakout scrimmage performance combined with some good fortune brought her a path to a Division 1 scholarship.
Contract details for Oregon State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha
Incoming Oregon State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha has agreed to a two-year, $750,000 contract. Bhonapha, hired a week ago to replace A.J. Steward, will earn $350,000 in 2023, and $400,000 for 2024 according to his contract obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive. Steward, hired as Baylor’s running backs coach after a...
Nyckoles Harbor, nation's No. 1 athlete and unsigned five-star recruit, arrives for Oregon Ducks official visit
Will they or won't they? That was the question surrounding whether or not Archbishop Carroll (Washington D.C.) five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and Gardena Serra (California) four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant would arrive for late visits to the University of Oregon this weekend. Turns out, ...
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
kykn.com
Former Fugitive Wanted in Oregon for Real Estate Scam Pleads Guilty
SAN DIEGO—On January 26, 2023, a California man who evaded federal authorities for more than two decades after being convicted at trial and who was wanted in District of Oregon for perpetrating a real estate scam while a fugitive pleaded guilty in San Diego. Robin James McPherson, a former...
kcfmradio.com
Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning
The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
kezi.com
Accidents lead to costly repairs on Highway 20 in Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore -- Highway 20 in Corvallis hasn't had a lot of luck these past couple of months. First, in late November, a semi-truck hit the ramp severely damaging it. Then, on January 25, an over-height car carrier truck left its mark on the highway when a vehicle fell off as it passed. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) can attest that all this damage will cost quite a large amount of money to fix.
nbc16.com
Construction set to start for 12-story student housing building
EUGENE, Ore. — Construction is set to start next month for a 12-story apartment building near the University of Oregon. It's going up on 13th between Hilyard and Alder Street, less than two blocks away from the UO campus. Developer CRG says the building will have 302 beds for...
247Sports
