FLASH SALE - DuckTerritory is 75% OFF!! Until 10 p.m. (PST) Monday night (1.30.23), join the No. 1 source on Oregon Ducks sports and recruiting for 75% off the entire year!! For just $26.85, you'll get unmatched insider Oregon Ducks coverage over the next 12 months. It breaks down to just $2.24 a month, 52 cents a week and only 7 cents a day. No promo code is required for this offer; just HIT THIS LINK now, and you'll be good to go!!

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO