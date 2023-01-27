ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

See the MTV 'Jersey Shore' Cast Then and Now

By Michael Patrick
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hoW9T_0kSw0pk700

Who got a glow up? Who went to jail? And who's still all about that GTL life?

Like it or not, MTV 's Jersey Shore was a cultural moment.

Nicole " Snooki " Polizzi , Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino , Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio , Jenni "JWoww" Farley , Vinny Guadagnino , Angelina Pivarnick , Deena Nicole Cortese and the most toxic reality TV couple of all time, Ronnie Ortiz Magro and Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola , became household names synonymous with being tan, tipsy T-shirt sellers.

In an age when nostalgia is bigger than ever, let's take a walk down memory lane (via the Seaside Heights boardwalk) to look back at the Jersey Shore cast in their first seasons—then get caught up on what they're all up to today to celebrate Jersey Shore: Family Vacation .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AeMlb_0kSw0pk700

MTV's Jersey Shore cast, left to right,in 2009: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio show off the results of their GTL lifestyle at Seaside Heights.

MTV

View the 19 images of this gallery on the original article

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
Parade

Parade

78K+
Followers
17K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy