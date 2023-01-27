See the MTV 'Jersey Shore' Cast Then and Now

Who got a glow up? Who went to jail? And who's still all about that GTL life?

Like it or not, MTV 's Jersey Shore was a cultural moment.

Nicole " Snooki " Polizzi , Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino , Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio , Jenni "JWoww" Farley , Vinny Guadagnino , Angelina Pivarnick , Deena Nicole Cortese and the most toxic reality TV couple of all time, Ronnie Ortiz Magro and Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola , became household names synonymous with being tan, tipsy T-shirt sellers.

In an age when nostalgia is bigger than ever, let's take a walk down memory lane (via the Seaside Heights boardwalk) to look back at the Jersey Shore cast in their first seasons—then get caught up on what they're all up to today to celebrate Jersey Shore: Family Vacation .

MTV's Jersey Shore cast, left to right,in 2009: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio show off the results of their GTL lifestyle at Seaside Heights. MTV