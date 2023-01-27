This might be the first Royal Rumble in quite some time where no one’s talking about the Rumble winners. The first WWE premium live event of 2023 ended with Sami Zayn attacking Roman Reigns with a steel chair after Reigns forced Zayn to make a choice between Reigns and Owens. I will never forget the Alamodome’s reaction when that chair hit Reigns’ back, just white hot. Of course, the rest of the Bloodline (sans Jey Uso, who left due to being conflicted) attacked Zayn, including Reigns, who left both Owens and Zayn in a heap as the show closed. The actual match itself was fine, if not forgettable. But the angle that took place after it was one of the best angles WWE has done in years, you couldn't do a better job in execution.

