Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future
As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/28/2023
– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.
wrestleview.com
Jey Uso breaks silence, comments in storyline on the beating of Sami Zayn at the end of Saturday’s Royal Rumble
There appears to be new tension in The Bloodline. After Roman Reigns successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens at Saturday night’s Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Reigns by hitting him in the back with a chair. Before the turn, Zayn told Reigns Owens had had enough and that Reigns being the Tribal Chief is better than that. Reigns then told Zayn to take the chair and demanded that he hit Owens.
PWMania
Nia Jax Returns to WWE at the Royal Rumble, Several Surprises in the Women’s Rumble Match
Nia Jax appears to have returned to WWE. Jax entered the Royal Rumble in San Antonio. Vince McMahon released Jax over a year ago for failing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Jax has kept a low profile during her absence from WWE, but there had been rumblings in...
wrestletalk.com
Video: What Happened With Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens After WWE Royal Rumble?
Here’s what happened after WWE Royal Rumble 2023 went off the air, following the devastating Bloodline segment. In the main event of the January 28 show, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title. While the Bloodline were beating Owens down after the bout, Sami...
Nia Jax makes shocking return to WWE at the Royal Rumble
The final surprise entrant of the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble has arrived in the last possible spot, number 30 in the Women’s Royal Rumble, and it was none other than Nia Jax. That’s right; in a Rumble that also featured multiple NXT talent, the surprise in-ring return of Michelle McCool, Doudrop Piper Niven, and even Chelsea Green – for about five seconds – the last surprise was “The Irresistible Force” herself.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE during Saturday's men's Royal Rumble match and made an impact, taking superstars to Suplex City and leaving carnage in his wake. "The Beast Incarnate" was eventually eliminated by Bobby Lashley, seemingly to set up a match between the pair. Before all of that drama went down, however, Lesnar and GUNTHER teased a future showdown with each other, with some people speculating that it could take place at WrestleMania 39.
ComicBook
WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Match Order, Updated Lineup, Sami Zayn's Men's Rumble Status
WWE's Royal Rumble 2023 event has officially arrived and a few major updates have taken place over the past few hours. The biggest news is that 28 of the 30 participants in the Men's Royal Rumble have been confirmed, and they do not include either Sami Zayn or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Zayn's Rumble status was specifically addressed during the kickoff show as The Bloodline was shown backstage with Reigns questioning why Zayn went against orders and still appeared on this week's SmackDown. Jey Uso offered up his explanation, prompting Reigns to order The Usos to stay backstage throughout the night.
wrestlinginc.com
New Merchandise Provides Possible Update On Nia Jax's WWE Status
At the 2023 Royal Rumble, a former champion and member of the Anoa'i dynasty made a shocking return to WWE in the titular Rumble match, just not the one fans had been expecting. Nia Jax entered number 30, her first time back in WWE since she was released in November 2021, and according to a new item on the WWE Shop, she might be sticking around.
wrestleview.com
Steel Cage Match, Carmella’s in-ring return and more set for next week’s WWE Raw
WWE has matches for next week’s WWE Raw, which will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. -Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. Lynch issued the challenge to Bayley during Monday night’s Raw after threatening to attack Dakota Kai, in which then Bayley accepted. The match was originally scheduled for Raw is 30. However, the match did not take place due to time constraints on the show. WWE, instead went ahead with the post-match angle having Lynch attacked in the cage by all the members of Damage CTRL.
wrestletalk.com
Rhea Ripley To Make WrestleMania Decision On January 30 WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley is set to make her WrestleMania 39 decision on the January 30 edition of WWE Raw. At WWE Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley made history by starting the match at #1 and setting the record for the longest time in the Women’s Rumble to win the entire thing.
slamwrestling.net
RAW: Royal Rumble fall-out
WWE is coming off of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view Saturday, which had an ending that left every wrestling fan speechless. So, I am sure there were a lot of people tuning into Monday night Raw to see more from Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. However, Zayn and The Bloodline were...
Yardbarker
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 review: Sami Zayn makes his choice
This might be the first Royal Rumble in quite some time where no one’s talking about the Rumble winners. The first WWE premium live event of 2023 ended with Sami Zayn attacking Roman Reigns with a steel chair after Reigns forced Zayn to make a choice between Reigns and Owens. I will never forget the Alamodome’s reaction when that chair hit Reigns’ back, just white hot. Of course, the rest of the Bloodline (sans Jey Uso, who left due to being conflicted) attacked Zayn, including Reigns, who left both Owens and Zayn in a heap as the show closed. The actual match itself was fine, if not forgettable. But the angle that took place after it was one of the best angles WWE has done in years, you couldn't do a better job in execution.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Chooses Her WrestleMania 39 Title Match
Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair are set to renew their rivalry at WrestleMania 39. Ripley, the winner of the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, cut a promo on the "1/30 WWE Raw" explaining her decision to pursue Flair's "SmackDown" Women's Championship over Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship at the Showcase of Immortals.
bodyslam.net
Rhea Ripley Challenges Charlotte Flair For WrestleMania
The SmackDown Women’s Champion Match is set. Tonight on RAW, Rhea Ripley cut a promo in the ring all alone because she wanted the shine all to herself when she made the big decision. Due to Rhea winning the Royal Rumble, she now gets the chance to pick any champion she wants to face at WrestleMania. Rhea said that she’s sick of seeing Charlotte on top and wants to disrupt that. So, Rhea made it very clear that she is picking Charlotte Flair and will take her SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.
wrestleview.com
Possible SPOILERS for tonight’s Royal Rumble: Former Superstars potentially appearing
According to PWInsider Elite, former WWE Superstars Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona are both currently in San Antonio. It is being said that Green is booked for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. However, it has not been confirmed that Cardona is booked the word is that is he is being hidden from plain sight backstage at the Alamodome.
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Live Coverage Begins Tonight At 8:00 pm ET
*Live coverage of tonight’s WWE Raw will begin at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network and emanate from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. As of this writing, no matches or segments have been announced for tonight’s show, which is the fallout from Saturday night’s Royal Rumble. It is expected that the build to Elimination Chamber will begin.
Yardbarker
Kurt Angle: WWE Doesn’t Utilize Seth Rollins Enough, He Should Be Where Roman Reigns Is
Kurt Angle speaks highly of Seth Rollins and says “The Visionary” should be where Roman Reigns is — the top. Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked to name which current WWE star he would want to face if he wrestled one last match. He responded by pointing to Seth Rollins and praising the former world champion. He shared his belief that the company doesn’t utilize Rollins enough, as he should be where Reigns is.
