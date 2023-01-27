Read full article on original website
Rochester couple accused of cashing $125K in checks from vulnerable relative’s banking account
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester couple are accused of writing themselves more than $125,000 in checks from an elderly relative’s account in a single year. Colleen Marie Siverling-Keigher, 35, and Corey Jonathon Keigher, 33, each face two charges of aiding and abetting financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult–uses/manages or takes property for benefit of someone else.
Apache Mall | Shopping mall in Rochester, Minnesota
Apache Mall is the largest enclosed shopping mall in Rochester, Minnesota. It was built in 1969 at the intersection of U.S. Route 52 and U.S. Route 14. The Mall's food court has had free Wi-Fi access provided by Charter Communications since January 2007. Apache Mall is owned and managed by Brookfield Properties, who acquired General Growth Properties in 2018. The mall's anchor stores are Scheels All Sports, Barnes & Noble, Macy's, and JCPenney. Boston Shoe & Boot Repair, Orangetheory Fitness, and Men's Wearhouse are junior anchors.
Another Rochester Business Has Closed For Good
A bittersweet announcement about a Rochester, Minnesota business was shared on February 1st. Andy Smith with Gray Duck Theater announced that the location at 619 6th Ave. NW has officially closed. Unfortunately, we are announcing that Gray Duck Theater has officially closed. Thank you to everyone who made Gray Duck...
Veteran’s Home Coming to SE Minnesota Gets Large Donation
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A veteran’s home set to open in southeast Minnesota this year has received a large donation. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) announced an $80,000 donation Monday from the VFW - Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson. The donation comes with the instructions that each of the state's eight veterans homes receive $10,000.
Family of Rochester Roofer Hurt in Fall Asking for Community’s Help
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a Rochester roofer seriously in a fall is asking for the community’s help. A GoFundMe has been set up by the roofer’s daughter Sarah, who said the fall happened as her dad was finishing up work for the day. The page was created last week after Sarah’s dad Casey fell 15 feet from a roof onto a concrete slab.
One of Last Three Iowa Riverboat Casinos Moving to Land
Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko told local media outlets that plans were approved Thursday for Marquette’s Casino Queen to become a land-based operation. Pari-mutuel dog track and horse racing were authorized in 1983, and the state lottery was created two years later. Riverboat gambling was approved by lawmakers in 1989. Racetracks began to offer slots in 1994, and the casino operations started moving from water to land.
MnDOT reveals I-90 bridge reconstruction plans
(ABC 6 News) – Tuesday, MnDOT unveiled its plans to upgrade bridges in Austin along Interstate 90 and its a project that was a long time coming. Six bridges will be getting a makeover as part of construction plans starting in 2024 to make them more accessible to the public.
Popular Celebrity Spotted at Rochester Restaurant
Popular Celebrity Spotted in Rochester, Minnesota Over The Weekend. I KNEW I should have ordered some food at Nupa over the weekend! And if I did, maybe, just maybe I would have timed it right and just happened to bump into a famous celebrity that was spotted in Rochester, Minnesota.
Olmsted County health officials say COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters still available
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cases of COVID-19 are increasing while other respiratory illness rates are beginning to drop. A new COVID-19 omicron variant, XBB.1.5, is spreading quickly and being closely monitored. The variant in current circulation is new, and...
Dee Sabol departing Diversity Council position
(ABC 6 News) – The Board of the Diversity Council announced Monday that Executive Director Dee Sabol is leaving her position. Sabol has been with the council since December 2015, leading several projects and initiatives in Rochester. Dee has been involved in securing extensive funding for the Rochester community...
Iowa Eagle Activity Ramping Up
(Decorah, IA) — It may be the dead of winter, but there’s a lot of activity going on at eagle nests in Iowa. That’s Amy Reis of the Raptor Resource Center in Decorah. She says eggs should show up next month, and hatch in March. TTWN Media...
Not guilty plea by Stacyville nursing home administrator accused of stealing funds
STACYVILLE — A Cresco woman has pleaded not guilty to stealing money from a Mitchell County nursing home while working as its administrator. A criminal complaint states that between May 5th and July 20th of last year, 39-year-old Liza Klimesh misappropriated funds from the Stacyville Nursing Home. Klimesh is...
Nursing home neglect leads to death
(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:20 p.m. Winona Police was called to the scene for a motor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 5th and Main Street. Officers say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 5th Street and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling on Main Street.
Albert Lea woman to enter plea in alleged drug sale that led to sister’s death
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea woman is scheduled to enter a plea after being charged with contributing to a fatal Chatfield overdose in 2021. Jeanne Ellen Penhollow, 50, is scheduled to appear at a plea hearing in Fillmore County Court Feb. 6. Penhollow’s plea agreement has not...
Austin man injured in one-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County Friday afternoon
An Austin man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on westbound Interstate 90 in Mower County Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2006 Toyota Tundra being driven by 61-year old Nestor Castro of Austin was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 2:14 p.m. Friday afternoon when his vehicle left the snow and ice-covered road and rolled near the Elkton exit in Marshall Township.
Teen crashed Saturday night on Highway 52 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teen was sent to the hospital after a crash late Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 pm on Highway 52 in Rochester. A 16-year-old female was driving south when she crashed into the median near 12th Street SW. The teen was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.
Wykoff man to stand trial for stabbing in Ostrander
PRESTON, Minn. – A trial date is set over a Fillmore County stabbing. Noah Arnold Foster, 23 of Wykoff, is charged with second-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault, and fifth-degree assault. Foster is accused of stabbing an adult male on November 20, 2022, in the City of...
Winona Man Arrested for Domestic Assault and Other Charges
(KWNO)- Yesterday Morning, around 10:45 a.m. Winona Police received a report of a domestic assault that occurred two days prior on the 27th. The victim, a female, stated that a verbal argument started with the assailant on the 27th, that followed with the assailant, Terrell Watkins, 34 of Winona, punching the victim in the mouth.
