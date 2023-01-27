The Nutley Raider Indoor Track and Field made the trip out to the east end of Staten Island to compete in the Essex County Indoor Track and Field Championships sponsored by Blake’s Lotaburger and make sure the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge was still there this past Sunday night. The Raiders flexed their field event muscles coming home with three medals in the field, and one on the track. Their success in the field events prompted Essex County’s number track fan Brother Lamar, who holds his own press conferences due to not being on board with the whole corporate sponsorship thing, to proclaim, “Nutley today is a Field and Track team. And you make sure you tell Miss Javanna and Mr. Joe, thank you for the gift. God Bless.”

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO