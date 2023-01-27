Read full article on original website
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
I Kept a ‘One-Line-a-Day Journal’ for 5 Years—Here Are My 10 Biggest Takeaways
I’ve always found journaling to be both soothing and satisfying. In the past, it's helped me to process emotions, find a sense of gratitude, and create a record of memories on which to look back later. But despite these benefits of journaling, I only ever really managed to keep up the practice sporadically—until I heard about the One-Line-a-Day Journal, in 2017, and shifted my approach to journaling in the years to follow. The lessons I'd learn as a result opened my eyes not only to how I can best approach journaling as a regular ritual, but how I can better set goals, reflect, and plan for the future.
