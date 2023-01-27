ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Comments / 3

Related
kagstv.com

Gov. Greg Abbott joins Texas Rally of Life at the State Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at the Texas State Capitol for the Texas Rally of Life. This is the first rally since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, a landmark abortion case. Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated that decision and what his office has been able...
TEXAS STATE
kagstv.com

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas

DALLAS — Fresh off a second national championship, former University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning for public intoxication. The 25-year-old was taken into custody around 6 a.m. CST after reports that a man was banging on doors along Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas, police told 11Alive sister station WFAA.
ATHENS, GA
kagstv.com

How does TxDOT treat roads ahead of winter weather?

AUSTIN, Texas — The majority of Central Texas is under a Winter Storm Warning for the first half of the workweek. We're tracking a big drop in temperatures and the chance for some freezing rain and icy roads. While experts with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) encourage staying...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy