Read full article on original website
Related
kagstv.com
Gov. Greg Abbott joins Texas Rally of Life at the State Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at the Texas State Capitol for the Texas Rally of Life. This is the first rally since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, a landmark abortion case. Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated that decision and what his office has been able...
kagstv.com
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas
DALLAS — Fresh off a second national championship, former University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning for public intoxication. The 25-year-old was taken into custody around 6 a.m. CST after reports that a man was banging on doors along Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas, police told 11Alive sister station WFAA.
kagstv.com
How does TxDOT treat roads ahead of winter weather?
AUSTIN, Texas — The majority of Central Texas is under a Winter Storm Warning for the first half of the workweek. We're tracking a big drop in temperatures and the chance for some freezing rain and icy roads. While experts with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) encourage staying...
Comments / 3