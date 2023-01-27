Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 28, 2022. It has since been updated. Some parents go to great lengths in order to make their children's lives comfortable and fulfilling. Sometimes, they don't even think about themselves when they're focusing on their child. A photo shows a father who chooses not to move his hand for 45 minutes, just to make sure his daughter gets some sleep on a flight. The photo was posted on SubReddit's "Wholesome moments" by u/therra123. It shows a father supporting his daughter's head as she falls asleep in her airplane seat. The father is seated behind the daughter and does not move his hand for 45 minutes just to not wake his daughter up.

5 DAYS AGO