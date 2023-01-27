ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 14

Kim Stepp
5d ago

When my daughter was about 3 I took her into the public bathroom with me. She was very outspoken. lolololThere was a lady in another stall and my daughter being a typical loud toddler says "ewww that lady stinks!"I wanted to die! lolololI was trying to shush her up and she kept repeating herself! lolololThankfully that poor lady waited for us to leave before she even came out of the stall. 😂😂😂

Reply(2)
25
DaBee
5d ago

They are so cute and unpredictable just GOTS to grin and bare it! It's like that old TV show kids say the darndest things!?! 🕶️

Reply
14
Aymie Hittle
5d ago

my mom told me when I was like 2-3 she took me to Denny's and at the time they had those wooden high chairs, well I guess when the server came to our table and asked her for the order, I let out one loudest fart and instantly screamed as loud as can be "my butt beeped" she said the whole restaurant BUSTED OUT LAUGHING HYSTERICALLY, lmao now my daughter says same thing lol, my mom said she never been so embarrassed, now I understand her pain since my daughter does same thing when we out in public lol.... OOPS

Reply
9
Related
New York Post

My boyfriend hid a major body secret from me for months — how I got over it

They weren’t solemates. A woman recalled being so blinded by love as a teenager that it took her three months to realize her boyfriend only had one leg. “If you ever thought that you were blissfully unaware, let me tell you about the time I dated a guy for three months before finding out he didn’t have a leg,” TikTok user @postpartumpsycho kicked off a viral video that has attracted 2.1 million views since it was posted last month. “I was 17. Met this boy at the rodeo. I saw him across the way, and I said, ‘That is a tall, tall gorgeous...
Upworthy

Adorable dad keeps his hand in an awkward position for 45 minutes just so his daughter can sleep well

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 28, 2022. It has since been updated. Some parents go to great lengths in order to make their children's lives comfortable and fulfilling. Sometimes, they don't even think about themselves when they're focusing on their child. A photo shows a father who chooses not to move his hand for 45 minutes, just to make sure his daughter gets some sleep on a flight. The photo was posted on SubReddit's "Wholesome moments" by u/therra123. It shows a father supporting his daughter's head as she falls asleep in her airplane seat. The father is seated behind the daughter and does not move his hand for 45 minutes just to not wake his daughter up.
Upworthy

Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
Anthony James

Fiction: I installed a secret camera on my wife's office. What I saw her boss doing to her made me cry!

Note: This is a fictional article, it was written only for entertainment, the facts in this article are not true. Hidden cameras have revealed various evils in workplaces, churches, hotels, schools, mosques, and other public places. Humans are not immune to temptation, but we should strive to do our best in whatever situation we find ourselves in. The world's immorality is spreading, and soon it will be nothing more than a public brothel. The government and private sectors are currently attempting to combat sexual immorality by installing private cameras to guide all workers' behaviour.
Margaret Minnicks

Grandmother makes her 10-year-old granddaughter eat a food she despises or go to bed hungry

According to Reddit, the parents of their ten-year-old daughter are doctors and work all hours of the day and night. The father's mother stays with the family to help out. She cooks dinner every evening for Susie, her granddaughter. The problem is she cooks one food almost every evening that Susie doesn't like. When Susie refuses to eat it, her grandmother forces her to do so or sends her to bed without dinner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy