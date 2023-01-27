When my daughter was about 3 I took her into the public bathroom with me. She was very outspoken. lolololThere was a lady in another stall and my daughter being a typical loud toddler says "ewww that lady stinks!"I wanted to die! lolololI was trying to shush her up and she kept repeating herself! lolololThankfully that poor lady waited for us to leave before she even came out of the stall. 😂😂😂
They are so cute and unpredictable just GOTS to grin and bare it! It's like that old TV show kids say the darndest things!?! 🕶️
my mom told me when I was like 2-3 she took me to Denny's and at the time they had those wooden high chairs, well I guess when the server came to our table and asked her for the order, I let out one loudest fart and instantly screamed as loud as can be "my butt beeped" she said the whole restaurant BUSTED OUT LAUGHING HYSTERICALLY, lmao now my daughter says same thing lol, my mom said she never been so embarrassed, now I understand her pain since my daughter does same thing when we out in public lol.... OOPS
