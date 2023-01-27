Read full article on original website
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
New rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Jan. 24 co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the...
theregistrysocal.com
149-Unit Apartment Building Planned for South Central Los Angeles
New apartments are being planned for South Central Los Angeles, according to a recently submitted application. That application showed plans for a 149-unit apartment building located at 1915 to 1935 S. Los Angeles Street. Plans for the project come from Los Angeles-based Norman Family LP and includes a 177,645 square...
L.A. Mayor Bass announces Deputy Mayors for safety, housing
Mayor Karen Bass announced the addition of two deputy mayors today as she continues to build her administration.
easyreadernews.com
City council denies Catalina Village project
Past 4:15 a.m. Wednesday morning at city hall, in the tenth hour of a city council meeting, representatives voted to stop a proposed 30-unit, mixed-use housing project and revamp of six existing buildings, including the former Catalina Coffee Co. The appeal of planning commission approvals, brought by City Councilman Todd...
myburbank.com
San Fernando Blvd. to Become One-Way in Downtown Burbank
At the Tuesday, January 24 City Council meeting, Councilmembers decided to experiment and authorized to have San Fernando Blvd. reconfigured to a single-lane, one-way street. After a discussion, which included shutting down all the traffic completely, it was decided to try the new approach. There were many aspects looked at,...
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale touts economic development success
PALMDALE — Palmdale is building on the economic development successes that earned it the 2021 Los Angeles County’s Most Business-Friendly City award in the 26th annual Eddy Awards, the city’s Economic and Community Development team reported, during a Jan. 18 presentation to the City Council. “Never be...
LA Council OKs 1-month grace period for tenants behind on rent
The Los Angeles City Council tentatively voted Friday to provide tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings, adding to an ordinance adopted last week implementing universal just-cause rules for evictions. The council also discussed an ordinance that would...
lastandardnewspaper.com
Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.
Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!
LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley
A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
Hancock Park burglary: Stolen car smashes storefront
A stolen car was driven through a storefront window in Hancock Park early Monday morning and police were seeking several burglary suspects. A white Kia sedan drove through a front display window of Ksubi, a clothing store located at 132 South La Brea Avenue just south of Beverly Blvd., at about 3:50 a.m. Monday.The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The car was empty when officers arrived.A witness who first reported the crashed car said a second vehicle at the scene may have been a get-away accomplice. The witness reported seeing multiple suspects inside the store grabbing merchandise.Los Angeles Police ran the license plate of the Kia and contacted the owner, a Gardena resident, who had reported the car stolen in Inglewood days earlier.Police were seeking four to five suspects. No further descriptions were immediately released.
lastandardnewspaper.com
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass: A coalition builder
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has worked on or with every level of politics. On the state level she was a California State Assemblymember from 2004 to 2010. On the federal level she served in Congress from 2011 until she was elected as mayor of Los Angeles. On the county level she has formed partnerships to work on various initiatives. Community service wise, she is the founder of Community Coalition, which worked closely with many local organizations. During her campaign last year to become mayor, she conveyed the message in various ways that she will utilize her relationships to better serve Black communities.
signalscv.com
Supes extend eviction moratorium in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday that would extend a pandemic-era eviction moratorium until the end of March. Several protections for renters have been changed and extended by the board since the beginning of the pandemic and included rent assistance for tenants, grants for landlords and restrictions on eviction.
Cold weather alert issued for parts of Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Monday for portions of the county as another winter storm moved through the region, bringing cooler temperatures. The affected areas include Pomona, Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster, and Mount Wilson. The advisory takes effect on Jan. 31. Low temperatures in Pomona and the […]
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Irvine Rocked by News of Ongoing FBI Investigation Connected to Attempted Bribery of Irvine City Councilmembers
The case of former Orange County Democratic Party Executive Director and political consultant Melahat Rafiei continued to roil Irvine politics this past week, as the press and public strained to figure out which former City Councilmembers Rafiei allegedly tried to bribe in 2018 while the current City Council grappled with the issue of starting its own investigation into Rafiei.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Rotary Club of Beverly Hills Honors Lunar New Year
JR Dzubak, President of the Rotary Club of Beverly Hills, invited members of the Asian Community, including the Rotary Club of Beverly Hills, to celebrate the beginning of the Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rabbit, at its Jan. 23 luncheon. Raymond Cheng of the Rotary Club of Hong...
5 Tasty Los Angeles Food Experiences
Wondering what to eat in Los Angeles? Read on to find our five favorite ways to experience the Los Angeles food scene whenever our travels take us to California's city of angels.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood reveals specialized police units have been depleted
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood Police Department is aggressively recruiting to fill positions as the department’s workforce continues to dwindle. Over the last three years, there has been a mass exodus of officers, particularly those from specialized units, which leaves the department strapped to address crime. In the...
thedowneypatriot.com
3 area Walmarts evacuated after reports of armed intruders
SANTA FE SPRINGS — A trio of Los Angeles County Walmarts have been the subject of reported armed intruders over the last 24 hours, including one Sunday in Santa Fe Springs that was evacuated as a result. Whittier police responded to reports of a man with a gun and...
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles homelessness figures severely undercounted, report finds
Los Angeles County appears to have severely shorted the number of homeless people on its streets in a 2022 study, according to a newly released survey by Rand Corp . A Sept. 8 report by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said 69,144 people were homeless, a 4.1% increase over 2020. The yearly count conducted by volunteers is used as a benchmark for state and federal tax dollars to eradicate the constantly growing crisis.
