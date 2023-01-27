T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, anchors on daytime show GMA3, are departing ABC News following their romantic affair being revealed. They were taken off the air in early December. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the network said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

19 HOURS AGO