nexttv.com
‘Dear Edward,’ ‘The Ark’: What’s Premiering This Week (January 30-February 5)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services. Apple TV Plus' new drama series from Jason Katims and an apocalyptic space-themed series from Syfy lead the list of original series premiering during the first week of February. Apple's Dear...
nexttv.com
‘Laverne & Shirley’ Actress Cindy Williams Dies
Actress Cindy Williams, who appeared in such iconic television shows as Laverne & Shirley and Happy Days, has died at 75. Williams died Monday after a short illness, according to CNN. Williams, who began her television career in the late 1960s, is best known for her role as Shirley Feeney in the ABC comedy series Laverne & Shirley. Williams’s character first appeared on ABC’s Happy Days before she joined the late Penny Marshall in spinoff Laverne & Shirley, which ran from 1976 to 1983.
nexttv.com
Billy Porter to Host New BET Documentary ‘Black & Iconic: Style Gods’
Documentary part of network’s ‘Black & Iconic’ film series that looks at pioneers in fashion, music, film and dance. BET has tapped Billy Porter to host a new fashion-themed episode of a new documentary film series Black + Iconic debuting February 18. The four-part, eight-hour film series...
nexttv.com
Eye Square Working With ARF To Analyze ‘Meaningful Attention’
Eye Square said it is working with the Advertising Research Foundation to contribute to the measurement of “meaningful attention.”. In partnership with ARF, Eye Square said it intends to i demonstrate the importance of measuring meaningful attention to drive the future of effective advertising. Eye Square, which uses eye...
nexttv.com
Fox Nation Lines Up Roseanne Barr Comedy Special
Fox Nation premieres the comedy special Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! Monday, February 13. The one-hour program marks Barr’s first stand-up comedy special in nearly 20 years, Fox Nation said. The special was filmed at the Cullen Theatre in Houston. It “features Ms. Barr’s signature comedic take on a variety...
nexttv.com
Sling TV Adds ABC Stations in 8 Major Cities, Becomes the Go-To vMVPD for the NBA Postseason
Sling Orange subscribers in New York, L.A., Chicago, Philly and San Francisco will pay more -- $45 a month now. But NBA post-season watchers won't have a cheaper pay TV option. In a major programming addition, Sling TV will now carry ABC owned stations in eight major cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco.
nexttv.com
Holmes, Robach Depart ABC News Months After Affair Comes to Light
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, anchors on daytime show GMA3, are departing ABC News following their romantic affair being revealed. They were taken off the air in early December. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the network said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”
