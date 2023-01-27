It’s been nearly a decade since the Arctic Monkeys released their purring, stomping jealous-lover jam “Do I Wanna Know?” In that time, it’s probably become the band’s signature song, even as the Arctic Monkeys themselves have taken off in different aesthetic directions. “Do I Wanna Know?” has more than a billion streams, and it’s the only Arctic Monkeys song that’s ever made the Hot 100. Over the years, a whole lot of artists have covered “Do I Wanna Know?,” including Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Chvrches, and Hozier. Now, Kelly Clarkson has taken a stab at it, too.

