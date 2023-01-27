Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Desertfest NYC 2023 Has Melvins, Boris, Colour Haze, & More
The heavy-minded Desertfest is returning to New York City for its third edition. Headlining this time around are Melvins, Boris, and Colour Haze. Also on the roster: Truckfighters, 1000mods, White Hils, Lo-Pan, Duel, R.I.P., Ecstatic Vision, Heavy Temple, Clouds Taste Satanic, Mick’s Jaguar, Castle Rat, Grate Bathers, and Spellbook, with more set to be announced at a later date.
Stereogum
Kate NV – “meow chat”
Kate NV has been busy. In December, she released her debut single as Decisive Pink, her project with Angel Deradoorian, and she announced a new album of her own, WOW, with the vibrant lead single “oni (they).” Today, she’s back with another song from that solo album, “meow chat,” a goofy and glitchy and bright track that sounds like it could be in a video game and whose lyrics are made up solely of meows. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Ibex Clone – “There Is No Light”
In a few days, Memphis’ Ibex Clone — a new post-punk/power-pop outfit comprising former members of Ex-Cult, NOTS, and Hash Redactor — will release their new record All Channels Clear. Earlier in January we heard lead single “Nothing Ever Changes,” and now is sharing another new track, “There Is No Light.”
Stereogum
Thomas Bangalter – “L’Accouchement” (Performed By Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine)
Last week, Thomas Bangalter — one-half of the now defunct Daft Punk — announced Mythologies, an orchestral album that was commissioned by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet that premiered last year. No new music was shared at the time of the announcement, but Bangalter recently shared Mythologies first excerpt, a piece called “L’Accouchement.” It is performed by the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine and was conducted by Romain Dumas. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Stream The Second Act Of Smashing Pumpkins’ New 33-Song Rock Opera ATUM
Last year, Smashing Pumpkins announced a characteristically ambitious new album, ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts. They shared the first act from it back in November, which was preceded by the single “Beguiled.” “Beguiled” actually appears in act two of ATUM, which drops today and includes 10 other new tracks.
Stereogum
Yves Tumor – “Echolalia”
Last fall, Yves Tumor released a new single, “God Is A Circle,” their first material since 2021’s The Asymptotical World. The track continued down the glammy rock path they started with Heaven To A Tortured Mind and it made our best songs of the week list. Today,...
Stereogum
Stream Parannoul’s New Album After The Magic
Earlier in January, Seoul’s bedroom-shoegaze act Parannoul released a standalone single, “We Shine At Night.” It followed a busy 2022, with Parannoul releasing an EP last February, a collaborative EP with Asian Glow in September, and a hybridized LCD Soundsystem/Car Seat Headrest cover in between. Now, Parannoul have shared a rather mesmerizing new LP (with “We Shine At Night” included) called After The Magic You can stream it now, and/or pre-save your physical copy, which will be available in April.
Stereogum
Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Arctic Monkeys’ “Do I Wanna Know?,” Innit
It’s been nearly a decade since the Arctic Monkeys released their purring, stomping jealous-lover jam “Do I Wanna Know?” In that time, it’s probably become the band’s signature song, even as the Arctic Monkeys themselves have taken off in different aesthetic directions. “Do I Wanna Know?” has more than a billion streams, and it’s the only Arctic Monkeys song that’s ever made the Hot 100. Over the years, a whole lot of artists have covered “Do I Wanna Know?,” including Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Chvrches, and Hozier. Now, Kelly Clarkson has taken a stab at it, too.
Stereogum
Hear The First Single From Smokey Robinson’s New Album Gasms
Smokey Robinson recently announced his first new album in almost a decade. It’s called Gasms. The Motown legend’s most recent album was 2014’s Smokey & Friends, which saw him collaborating with the likes of Elton John, James Taylor, and John Legend. He’s also shared the album’s lead single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other.”
Stereogum
Television’s Tom Verlaine Dead At 73
Tom Verlaine, the influential guitarist, songwriter, and frontman of ’70s art-rock greats Television, has died. The news was confirmed by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Patti Smith, who said he died “after a brief illness.” Verlaine was 73. Born Thomas Miller in Denville, New Jersey in...
Comments / 0