Beverly Vista Middle School’s advanced STEM students and Science Olympiad team recently took a behind-the-scenes VIP tour of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory ( JPL) in Pasadena. Students, teachers, and all five BHUSD Board Members in two separate sessions were escorted around the lab by JPL engineers, and students toured Mission Control, visited the Mars Yard and the clean room, where they saw the Europa Clipper Spacecraft being assembled. Students also visited the Von Karman Museum, which houses replicas of the various spacecraft JPL has used to explore the solar system. Along the way, students were able to interact with JPL engineers and ask them questions.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO