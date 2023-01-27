Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
beverlyhillscourier.com
Public Encouraged to Attend Feb. 9 Meeting
The public is encouraged to attend a community meeting regarding the negotiation process between the city of Beverly Hills and its six non-sworn employee bargaining groups. The meeting will take place on Feb. 9 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Beverly Hills City Hall Council Chambers, 455 N. Rexford Drive. The meeting will also be broadcast virtually, on-demand at beverlyhills.org/live.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Rotary Club of Beverly Hills Honors Lunar New Year
JR Dzubak, President of the Rotary Club of Beverly Hills, invited members of the Asian Community, including the Rotary Club of Beverly Hills, to celebrate the beginning of the Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rabbit, at its Jan. 23 luncheon. Raymond Cheng of the Rotary Club of Hong...
beverlyhillscourier.com
After-School Recreation and Parks Program Relaunched
After a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a host of new after-school enrichment opportunities and early education programs are picking up again in Beverly Hills. At its Jan. 24 Special Meeting, the Recreation and Parks Commission heard updates from staff on the latest offerings within the recreation division for young learners and details for upcoming community happenings.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Beverly Vista Middle School Visits JPL
Beverly Vista Middle School’s advanced STEM students and Science Olympiad team recently took a behind-the-scenes VIP tour of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory ( JPL) in Pasadena. Students, teachers, and all five BHUSD Board Members in two separate sessions were escorted around the lab by JPL engineers, and students toured Mission Control, visited the Mars Yard and the clean room, where they saw the Europa Clipper Spacecraft being assembled. Students also visited the Von Karman Museum, which houses replicas of the various spacecraft JPL has used to explore the solar system. Along the way, students were able to interact with JPL engineers and ask them questions.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Adam Friedman Granted Diversion in Criminal Case
Adam Friedman, the son of Beverly Hills City Councilmember Lester Friedman, was granted a six-month diversion program that could result in the dismissal of a case in which he is charged with creating a fake social media account impersonating City Councilmember Sharona Nazarian, while she was a candidate. Over the...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Three Killed, Four Wounded at ‘Short-Term Rental’ Near Beverly Hills
Three people were killed and four others were wounded on Jan. 28 during a shooting at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics dispatched at 2:35 a.m. to the 2700 block of North Ellison Drive reported three people dead at the scene, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
