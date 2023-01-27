Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 117-114 loss to the Houston Rockets at Little Caesars Arena. TOO MANY CHANCES – At least until May 16 – the date of the NBA draft lottery – that one’s going to sting. The Pistons lost to the only team in the NBA with a worse record, the 11-38 Houston Rockets, and in so doing they gave new meaning to give the other team too many second chances. If the Pistons came into Saturday’s game thinking the opportunity was ripe to win back to back games for the second time this season, Houston was no doubt thinking it had a shot to win for only the second time in its last 17 games. The Pistons looked like they were well on their way to following up Thursday’s rousing win at Brooklyn despite a 40-point burst from Kyrie Irving with a thumping of the Rockets when they spurted to a 16-4 lead. But the Rockets used offensive rebounding and Pistons turnovers to get back in the game, take a two-point halftime lead and expand it to 12 midway through the third quarter. The Pistons used a 20-4 run to regain the lead before the quarter ended and the game went back and forth in the fourth quarter when Houston, which was 3 of 20 from the 3-point line through three quarters, made five of its first six 3-pointers so surge back into the lead. Houston used a four-point possession – a basket from Kenyon Martin Jr., a missed free throw, and an offensive rebound and put back with 31 seconds left – to take a one-point lead. Alec Burks scored 21 for the Pistons, hitting 6 of 11 from the 3-point arc including 3 of 3 in the fourth quarter. His triple with 1:53 left put them ahead 111-109. But Houston went ahead on its four-point possession with 31 seconds to go. Jaden Ivey (16 points) had a chance to send the game to overtime with a clean look, but his triple from the top of the arc bounced off. Houston finished with 16 offensive rebounds for 21 second-chance points; the Pistons had just four such points.

