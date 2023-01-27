Read full article on original website
NBA
Celtics Outlast Lakers in Overtime
The Lakers lost another heartbreaker in frustrating fashion, falling to the Celtics 125-121 in overtime on Saturday night. The game was the team's third consecutive OT loss, and drops them to 23-27 for the season. The Lakers had many chances to close out the Celtics, including a potentially game winning...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 125, Lakers 121 (OT)
How do we sum up what just happened at TD Garden? Here’s our best attempt. First, the Celtics were the beneficiary of a delayed and critical whistle. Then, they were the beneficiary of a non-whistle. And finally, Jaylen Brown carried them home during overtime. It was Brown who drew...
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Kings
The Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25) are back on Monday night to take on the Sacramento Kings (27-21) at Target Center. Minnesota is on a three-game win streak after defeating Sacramento on Saturday night, 117-110. Anthony Edwards had a game-high 34 points in the competition, scoring 16 of them in the third quarter. D’Angelo Russell added 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels had 15 points.
NBA
Pistons give Houston too many second chances in loss to Rockets
Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 117-114 loss to the Houston Rockets at Little Caesars Arena. TOO MANY CHANCES – At least until May 16 – the date of the NBA draft lottery – that one’s going to sting. The Pistons lost to the only team in the NBA with a worse record, the 11-38 Houston Rockets, and in so doing they gave new meaning to give the other team too many second chances. If the Pistons came into Saturday’s game thinking the opportunity was ripe to win back to back games for the second time this season, Houston was no doubt thinking it had a shot to win for only the second time in its last 17 games. The Pistons looked like they were well on their way to following up Thursday’s rousing win at Brooklyn despite a 40-point burst from Kyrie Irving with a thumping of the Rockets when they spurted to a 16-4 lead. But the Rockets used offensive rebounding and Pistons turnovers to get back in the game, take a two-point halftime lead and expand it to 12 midway through the third quarter. The Pistons used a 20-4 run to regain the lead before the quarter ended and the game went back and forth in the fourth quarter when Houston, which was 3 of 20 from the 3-point line through three quarters, made five of its first six 3-pointers so surge back into the lead. Houston used a four-point possession – a basket from Kenyon Martin Jr., a missed free throw, and an offensive rebound and put back with 31 seconds left – to take a one-point lead. Alec Burks scored 21 for the Pistons, hitting 6 of 11 from the 3-point arc including 3 of 3 in the fourth quarter. His triple with 1:53 left put them ahead 111-109. But Houston went ahead on its four-point possession with 31 seconds to go. Jaden Ivey (16 points) had a chance to send the game to overtime with a clean look, but his triple from the top of the arc bounced off. Houston finished with 16 offensive rebounds for 21 second-chance points; the Pistons had just four such points.
NBA
Roundball Roundup: Adrian Dantley relives 1984 Jazz run
His best years were in Utah. Adrian Dantley won the scoring title twice, averaged 30+ point per game from 1981-1984, and dazzled with a famous box score - 46 points, 28 free throws, and 9 made field goals. “I wasn’t really an exceptional high jumper,” Dantley said. “But I was...
NBA
"It's A Good Win For Us" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Dallas
Saturday's showdown between Utah and Dallas was just another fun chapter in what's quickly emerging as an entertaining rivalry between the two teams. A late 9-2 run by Dallas had trimmed Utah's 19-point third quarter lead down to five with just over two minutes. But as he'd done all season, Lauri Markkanen answered the call for the Jazz — delivering a knockout three-pointer on the ensuing possession.
NBA
NBA fines Heat $25,000 for violating injury reporting rules
NEW YORK – The NBA today announced the Miami Heat has been fined $25,000 for failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting.
NBA
76ers Host Magic, Seeking Eighth Straight W | Gameday Report 49/82
The 76ers (32-16) will seek their eighth consecutive victory Monday, hosting the Orlando Magic (19-31). After an impressive 126-119 victory over the Denver Nuggets (34-16) on Saturday, the Sixers are 20-4 in their last 24 games. The Sixers have risen to No. 2 in the Eastern Conference, trailing the No....
NBA
Grizzlies rally to defeat Pacers 112-100 for season-high eighth consecutive home win
The Memphis Grizzlies (32-18) defeated the Indiana Pacers (24-28) 112-100 on Sunday at FedExForum, winning their season-high eighth consecutive home game and snapping their five-game losing streak. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 28 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, while Ja Morant posted his second consecutive triple-double and...
NBA
Kings Sign Deonte Burton to 10-Day Contract
SACRAMENTO, Calif. ---- The Sacramento Kings have signed Deonte Burton to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. Burton joins the Sacramento Kings from the Stockton Kings (11-3), the Kings G-League affiliate, where he’s averaged 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 54.5 percent from the field through the regular season.
NBA
Brown Redeems Himself in 37-Point, Clutch Effort vs. Lakers
BOSTON – After missing two critical free throws in the closing moments of Thursday night’s 120-117 loss to the New York Knicks, Jaylen Brown vowed to redeem himself. Two nights later, the basketball gods gave him an opportunity to do so, and in a nearly identical scenario. This...
NBA
Chuck Checks In 01.28.23
GAME NIGHT FROM ORLANDO: Bulls (22-26, 9-16 on the road) at Magic (19-30, 13-12 at home ) : 6PM CT. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 5:45 CT pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 6PM. CT. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 ppg. Magic: Banchero:...
NBA
Keys to the Game - 01.28.23 (Bulls at Magic)
The Chicago Bulls (22-26) complete a three-game road trip tonight with a visit to Orlando to take on the Magic (19-30) in the second of three this season. The Bulls arrive frustrated after a second-straight gut-wrenching defeat against a team they should have beaten. After blowing a 21-point first half lead and falling 116-110 at Indiana to start the trip on Tuesday, Chicago failed to close the deal again Thursday at Charlotte, blowing a couple of double-digit leads, losing 111-96 to the now 14-36 Hornets.
NBA
Recap: Wizards pick up fifth-straight win, beat Pelicans 113-103 Saturday in NOLA
Led by a collection of role players and late surges from Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal, the Wizards extended their win-streak to a season-best five, beating the Pelicans 113-103 in New Orleans on Saturday night. Daniel Gafford led the team in scoring, putting up a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double to go along with five blocks.
NBA
Bulls hold off Magic 128-109 to get back on track
The Bulls still are looking to thrive this season, but they have to survive first. They finally did that Saturday when they avoided the darkness of another big relinquished lead and escaped into the sunshine of a 128-109 victory over the Orlando Magic. Into the lion’s den of defeat and...
NBA
Reports: Myles Turner, Pacers agree on 2-year extension
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has agreed to a two-year, $60 million extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season, according to multiple reports. Turner, 26, is averaging career highs in scoring and rebounds (17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds) while blocking 2.4 shots per game for the Pacers (24-27), who currently sit ninth in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
Washington Wizards win in San Antonio for 1st time since 1999
SAN ANTONIO — The Washington Wizards ended a 22-game losing streak to the Spurs in San Antonio with a 127-106 victory Monday night. Deni Avdija had a career-high 25 points, Bradley Beal had 21 points, and Kristaps Porzingis had 17 points and nine rebounds after a fast start for the Wizards, who had last won here on Dec. 11, 1999.
NBA
Damian Lillard Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week
PORTLAND, Ore. (Jan. 30, 2023) – Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 23 through Jan. 29, it was announced today by the NBA. This is the second Player of the Week honor for Lillard this season.
NBA
Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum out for Sunday game at Milwaukee
Brandon Ingram will be sidelined for the second game of New Orleans’ weekend back-to-back, listed as out on Sunday’s injury report due to left great toe injury recovery. Ingram joins four other Pelicans players with that status at Milwaukee, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), CJ McCollum (right thumb sprain) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
