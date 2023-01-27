ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

DoBE
4d ago

What a bunch of cry babies. If the teachers paid any attention to the 50% of Utah students that are struggling, students would need to move. $42 million for scholarships is just the rounding error for Utah schools. Suck it up and do your job.

Josh Johnson
4d ago

Public schools should be abolished. people are waking up to the dumpster fire public education is. Anything g the Government touches ruins. GOVERNMENT SHOULD NOT BE EDUCATING OUR CHILDREN! Private schools do a much better job.

Concerned citizen
3d ago

This is basically an admission by public schools that they are vastly inferior to private schools so people are guaranteed to leave.

UTAH STATE

