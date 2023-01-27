Read full article on original website
DoBE
4d ago
What a bunch of cry babies. If the teachers paid any attention to the 50% of Utah students that are struggling, students would need to move. $42 million for scholarships is just the rounding error for Utah schools. Suck it up and do your job.
Reply
4
Josh Johnson
4d ago
Public schools should be abolished. people are waking up to the dumpster fire public education is. Anything g the Government touches ruins. GOVERNMENT SHOULD NOT BE EDUCATING OUR CHILDREN! Private schools do a much better job.
Reply
4
Concerned citizen
3d ago
This is basically an admission by public schools that they are vastly inferior to private schools so people are guaranteed to leave.
Reply
2
Related
kjzz.com
Local labor unions concerned over new bill introduced in 2023 Utah legislative session
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Representatives for one public employee labor union said they are concerned about a new bill that was introduced in this year’s legislative session. “It’s what we feel is a direct attack on public employee unions and their membership,” said Brad Asay, executive director...
Gov. Cox signs transgender, student voucher bills into law
Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
Cox signs school choice, transgender youth bills into law
Governor Spencer Cox on Saturday signed two controversial bills into law that generated protests and heated debate on Utah's Capitol Hill.
kslnewsradio.com
One Utah lawmaker wants to ban cellphones in classrooms
SALT LAKE CITY — As the 2023 Utah Legislative Session enters its third week, there are still plenty of items up for discussion. One Utah lawmaker is hoping to have a bill that will ban cellphones in classrooms up for debate. Rep. Trevor Lee (R-Layton) joined Dave and Dujanovic...
ksl.com
Child care funds are running out. Will Utah Legislature react?
SALT LAKE CITY — Children dance, sing and play in the Capitol rotunda, filling the air with the song of young laughter. It's 7:30 a.m., meaning it's too early for most child care options, so for parents attending, this is the only option as they try to make a case to lawmakers about the challenges their families face paying for their children's care.
ksl.com
Utah State Bar issues memo opposing resolution to end hold on state's abortion ban
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Bar this week took the unusual step of issuing a memo opposing a joint resolution to retroactively change court rules in an effort to end the hold on Utah's trigger abortion law. Despite the opposition, a Senate committee advanced the bill to...
ABC 4
Gov. Cox Signs Two Controversial Bills
Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students. Gov. Cox Signs Two Controversial Bills. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors,...
890kdxu.com
STUPID UTAH BILL: Halloween Changing Date In Utah?
A bill that would make Utah's Halloween fall on the last Friday of October has passed out of the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee meeting, and is headed to the Senate for the final vote!. The bill wouldn't change the date of Halloween, but it would be a...
Utah Indian Child Welfare Act Bill held up in committee
The Utah House Judiciary Committee voted 7-5 Thursday to hold a bill patterned after the federal Indian Child Welfare Act, which offers protections for Native American children during adoption and foster care processes.
The ACLU of Utah on the legislative session
The ACLU of Utah is concerned about a series of bills addressing transgender youth and a resolution on court injunctions.
ABC 4
Over 190,000 Utahns qualified for student debt relief
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A new report from the White House showed 191,000 Utahns were automatically eligible or applied for student debt relief during the less-than-four-week period when applications were available. Of those applications, the White House said 121,000 were fully approved and sent to loan servicers...
PLANetizen
Utah Could Eliminate Parking Requirements Near Transit
“In what has become a trend in large metro areas, the Utah Legislature is preparing a bill that would prevent cities from requiring parking in new housing and commercial buildings near transit stations.” Tim Fitzpatrick covers the story for the Salt Lake Tribune. The bill, proposed by Rep. Robert...
Blocking gender-affirming health care in Utah could be found unconstitutional, a legal review found
A bill to block doctors from providing gender-affirming health care to transgender minors could be deemed by a court to be unconstitutional, a legal review by the Utah Legislature found. Still, on Thursday, the Utah House gave their final approval to the legislation. The House lawmakers passed a bill slightly...
kslnewsradio.com
Water, Great Salt Lake bills to be unveiled in the Utah State Legislature
SALT LAKE CITY — House and Senate leaders will unveil a series of bills next week aimed at water conservation and the Great Salt Lake. “That will be a big policy and a big funding priority for us,” House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, told reporters on Friday. Speaker...
solzyatthemovies.com
Utah Attacks Trans Rights on Penultimate Day of Sundance
On the penultimate day of Sundance, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill to eliminate gender-affirming care for transgender youth. After the Utah legislature overruled Governor Spencer Cox’s veto for the trans athlete ban, I decided I wouldn’t be attending Sundance 2023. Lawsuits were filed. Ultimately, trans athletes would be allowed to play sports but only after a committee said they could. This put trans rights in a place where I felt comfortable enough to step foot in Utah and hand my money over to the state. Who would have thought that things would change by the final day of Sundance 2023?
Northern Utah school districts to delay classes due to extreme cold
School districts north of Utah have announced a two-hour delay to their schedules for Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to extreme cold.
890kdxu.com
Utah New Driver License Law In Effect
There is a big change this year for driver license exams in the state of Utah. You don't have to take the exam in English. The new law went into effect Jan 1, 2023 and it states that those with minimal English skills may take the test in another language.
kslnewsradio.com
Frigid temperatures delaying some school start times
LOGAN, Utah — A number of schools in northern Utah will open on a delayed schedule. The Cache County School District. Box Elder School District is moving to a virtual learning day. In the Tooele District the Dugway school is on a 2-hour delay. The other schools in the...
KSLTV
Vandals cut out wall from a Utah historic mining site
JAUB COUNTY, Utah — State officials and volunteers repaired a historic building after vandals allegedly cut out part of its wall. On Monday, Utah’s Division of Oild, Gas and Mining posted that a plant building at the East Tintic mining district’s historic mining site had its entire wall removed by vandals.
kslnewsradio.com
Freezing weather causes delayed start for Cache County School District schools
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Schools in the Cache County School District are on a two-hour delayed start on Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to weather conditions. This comes after the National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning in Cache valley. According to the NWS, temperatures in Cache Valley could...
Comments / 5