ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Babbitt, MN

Comments / 0

Related
scsuhuskies.com

No. 1 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Swept by Minnesota Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – For the second straight night, No. 1 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (18-8-0, 10-6-0 NCHC) dug itself a hole it could not get out of, falling 6-3 to Minnesota Duluth (12-13-1, 7-9-0 NCHC) on Saturday night at Amsoil Arena. The Huskies yielded three goals in the first period and couldn't rally to comeback, pulling within one score twice before falling by three goals.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Several cars shot at in Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is investigating after reports that several vehicles had been damaged by gunfire in the Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth neighborhoods early Sunday Morning. Witnesses tell Northern News Now two loud shots rang out around 3AM in Morgan Park. The...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Police investigate vehicles damaged in Duluth neighborhood

On Sunday, Duluth Police officers responded to a report of damaged vehicles that were struck by bullets in the Morgan Park neighborhood of Duluth. Official responded around 9:30 a.m. to the 8700 block of Beverly St. and the 900 block of 88th Ave. West. No one was hurt. Police believe...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy