Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Source: Dutch, Japanese join US limits on chip tech to China
WASHINGTON (AP) — Japan and the Netherlands have agreed to a deal with the U.S. to restrict China’s access to materials used to make advanced semiconductors. That’s according to a person familiar with the agreement who spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday but declined to be identified because the agreement hasn’t yet been formally announced. It’s unclear when all three sides will unveil the deal. The White House declined to comment Sunday. The Biden administration imposed export controls last fall to limit China’s ability to access advanced chips. It’s urged allies like Japan and the Netherlands to follow suit. China says trade curbs will disrupt supply chains and the global economic recovery.
KEYT
Taiwan, Czech leaders affirm ties in defiance of Beijing
BEIJING (AP) — Taiwan says its president has affirmed ties with the Czech Republic in a phone call with the Central European nation’s President-elect Petr Pavel. The call represents a symbolic breach of China’s attempts to isolate the self-governing island democracy, which Beijing claims as its own territory with no right to independent diplomatic recognition. President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday that Taiwan and the Czech Republic “enjoy deep ties and share the values of freedom, democracy, and human rights.” China had no immediate response but in past has responded with condemnation and threats of retaliation over contacts with Taiwan by politicians whose countries have formal relations with Beijing.
KEYT
China accuses Washington of abusing export controls
BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has criticized U.S. controls on technology exports as a trade violation after Japan and the Netherlands agreed to join Washington in limiting Beijing’s access to materials to make advanced processor chips. The Foreign Ministry didn’t mention the latest development but accused Washington of abusing export controls and organizing other governments to maintain its hegemony and contain China. The United States is trying to block China from acquiring the most powerful processor chips and technology that might help its fledgling industry develop the ability to make them. Washington says they can be used to make weapons and to facilitate the ruling Communist Party’s surveillance and human rights abuses.
KEYT
Japan, Greece step up security ties as ‘strategic partners’
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, have agreed to strengthen their security, defense and economic ties and pledged to cooperate in responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other threats in Europe and Asia. They said they agreed to upgrade their nations’ relations to a “strategic partnership,” with defense ties including military equipment and technology. The leaders also said they recognized the importance of strengthening NATO engagement in the Indo-Pacific region and of further promoting NATO cooperation with Japan. The recognition came as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Tokyo after a visit in South Korea, where he called for Seoul to provide direct military support to Ukraine.
KEYT
Chinese factory activity rebounds, adding to recovery signs
BEIJING (AP) — A survey shows Chinese factory activity rebounded in January, adding to signs the world’s second-largest economy might be recovering from a painful slump. A monthly index issued by the Chinese statistics agency and an industry group rose to 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity growing. That was an unusually large gain of 3.1 points from December’s 47. China’s economic growth sank to 2.9% over a year earlier in the final three months of 2022, but economists point to increased investment and improve consumer spending as signs activity is recovering.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Former US Defense Secretary Robert Gates says Putin believes it's his 'destiny' to 'recreate the Russian Empire'
"He is obsessed with retaking Ukraine," former Secretary Gates said of Putin, who launched the war in Ukraine last February. "He will hang in there."
U.S. arms left in Afghanistan are turning up in a different conflict
SRINAGAR, India — Weapons left behind by U.S. forces during the withdrawal from Afghanistan are surfacing in another conflict, further arming militants in the disputed South Asian region of Kashmir in what experts say could be just the start of the weapons’ global journey. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir...
KEYT
Is it Chinese New Year or Lunar New Year? Depends who you ask
Last week, K-pop singer Danielle Marsh asked her online fans what they were doing for Chinese New Year. A profuse apology followed two days later, in which she promised to “try to be more careful” and acknowledged the “hurt” she had caused. Her crime? The “Chinese”...
KEYT
The disappearance of a teen gripped China. The discovery of his body raised more questions
For three months, the disappearance of Hu Xinyu gripped China. The whereabouts of the 15-year-old, who vanished from a boarding school in southern Jiangxi province in October, was for months among the most discussed topics on the Chinese internet. It prompted numerous questions, speculation and round after round of exhaustive...
KEYT
US sanctions Mexican international cartel lieutenant
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has announced sanctions on an international operator for the Sinaloa drug cartel whose activities spans the globe. On Monday, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control blocked any U.S. properties of José Angel Rivera Zazueta and two other men. The department says Rivera Zazueta’s network “operates on a global scale with nodes in the United States, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.” The department says he also arranges the importation of precursor chemicals from China that Mexican cartels use to make the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl.
'Outright Bigotry': Over 10,000 Disabled, Sick, Poor, Mentally Ill People Euthanized Under New Laws, 30% Rise from 2020
Euthanasia is now a leading cause of death in the country. Euthanasia, where doctors administer drugs to end a patient's life, is legal in several countries, including Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Spain, as well as some states in Australia.
KEYT
Flights canceled as UK airline Flybe sinks into bankruptcy
LONDON (AP) — Struggling U.K. airline Flybe has collapsed for the second time in less than three years. The flyer initially limped into bankruptcy in March 2020, with the loss of 2,400 jobs. It was relaunched in April 2022 with hedge fund backing, but has called in the bankruptcy accountants once again after less than 12 months back in the air. The U.K’s Civil Aviation Authority warned passengers currently away from home that they should find alternative flights back, with all Flybe flights now canceled.
KEYT
Carrier Emirates test flies Boeing 777 on sustainable fuel
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Long-haul carrier Emirates successfully flew a Boeing 777 on a test flight Monday with one of its two engines entirely powered by so-called sustainable aviation fuel. This comes as carriers worldwide try to lessen their carbon footprint. Flight 2646 flew for just under...
KEYT
US urges donors to give far more as Somalia faces famine
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The first U.S. Cabinet member to visit Somalia since 2015 is urging the world’s distracted donors to give immediate help to a country facing deadly famine. Linda Thomas-Greenfield called the situation “the ultimate failure of the international community.” The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations heard perhaps the starkest warning yet about the crisis Sunday. Excess deaths during what is now Somalia’s longest drought on record will “almost certainly” surpass those of the famine formally declared in the country in 2011, when more than a quarter-million people died. This time, humanitarian officials say the world is looking elsewhere. Thomas-Greenfield says Washington would like to see countries in the nearby Gulf region donate more to Somalia.
KEYT
U.S. presses Kosovo on municipal body in Serb-majority areas
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — United States officials have pressed Kosovo to allow an association of ethnic Serb-majority municipalities, as a “critical element” in its road as an independent country. The officials on Monday published an op-ed as part of U.S. and European Union efforts to promote “a healthy, peaceful, and sustainable relationship between Serbia and Kosovo.” Pristina has been reluctant to accept the association of municipalities, fearing that would create a state within a state. The U.S. envoys said the association would coordinate the work of the Serb-dominated municipalities on education, health care, urban and rural planning, and local economic development “to improve the everyday lives of people.” Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.
KEYT
Qatar replaces Russian company in Lebanon gas exploration
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon, two international oil giants and state-owned oil and gas company Qatar Energy agreed Sunday that the Qatari firm will join a consortium that will search for gas in the Mediterranean Sea off Lebanon’s coast. The deal inked in Beirut brings Qatar into Lebanon’s gas exploration market three months after Lebanon and Israel signed a U.S.-mediated maritime border agreement ending a yearslong dispute. Qatar Energy is replacing a Russian company that withdrew from the Lebanese market in September. In 2017, Lebanon approved licenses for an international consortium including France’s TotalEnergies, Italy’s ENI and Russia’s Novatek to move forward with offshore oil and gas development for two of 10 blocks in the Mediterranean.
Comments / 0