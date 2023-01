El Hijo Del Vikingo has been the first name announced for the second annual Gringo Loco’s The Wrld On Lucha. The Wrld On Lucha will take place as part of The Collective over the course of WrestleMania week. The show will feature some of the best wrestlers in lucha libre and live stream on FITE+. You can catch all the action on Saturday April 1st at 9PM PST.

