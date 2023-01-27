Read full article on original website
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
Evansville Fire Crews Battle Monday Morning Storage Facility Fire
Can the Evansville Fire Department get a break? After a busy weekend, Evansville fire crews are on the scene of a large fire on Evansville's Northside. crews are on the scene of a working storage unit fire in the 3000 block of Kratzville Road. EPD told Eyewitness News crew on the scene that propane tanks are possibly being stored in the facility. Eyewitness News will bring updates as more information becomes available.
Kentucky Woman’s Love of Dance Inspires Her to Open New Studio in Henderson
A new dance and yoga studio is set to open in downtown Henderson, Kentucky in hopes of encouraging everyone, young and old, to get up and move their bodies. After years of participating in dance teams all through school, Henderson native, Amanda Tapp, says that her passion for dance was reignited when she moved away for a couple of years. Now that she is back home in Henderson, she hopes to share her love of dance and yoga with the community by offering a fun and uplifting atmosphere where people of all ages can participate.
The University of Evansville is Hosting a FREE Concert with Legendary A Cappella Group Take 6
Take 6 is the most awarded a cappella group in history, and they are coming to Evansville, and you can see them for FREE!. When you talk about a cappella vocal groups, most people probably think of Pentatonix first, they have certainly been the most visible in the last decade. But, before there was Pentatonix or a Straight No Chaser, there was Take 6. The six-member a cappella group has been entertaining crowds for over 40 years, and now you have the opportunity to see them in concert, perhaps for the first time.
Save the Date! Exciting Plans for PorchFest 2023 in Owensboro, KY
It's coming back! PorchFest OBKY is returning to Griffith Avenue in Owensboro this June. Now, in case you've never had the chance to attend PorchFest before, you're going to love it. Live music takes place on multiple porches along Griffith Avenue here in town. Griffith is, without a doubt, one of our most scenic and inviting sections of town. And PorchFest features over three dozen singers and bands.
Grab Your Gals For A Super Fun Galentine’s Celebration in Owensboro
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and lots of girls plan dates with their best gal pals. We've found a super fun event in Owensboro and you're invited. The best way to describe Galentine's Day is it's a way for women to celebrate their friendships with the very best gal pals. I had never heard of Galentine's day until a few years ago. Now, people are planning events all over the place.
Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin Honored with One of Indiana’s Highest Tributes
Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin Honored with One of Indiana's Highest Tributes. Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin has something in common with the Director of Anatomic Pathology at Indiana University Health, an Indiana chocolatier, and many other Hoosiers who are committed to serving fellow Hoosiers and making Indiana a great state to live in.
Enjoy Real Indiana Maple Syrup at the 45th Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival in Evansville
One of my favorite events of the year is back for 2023!. Wesselman Woods is a total gem located in the heart of Evansville. Wesselman Woods works hard to be a place where people can go to learn and experience nature. They also host many educational events, and one of...
DCEMA Offering Ham Radio Training…You Could Contact Someone at the Space Station
You know how to spot a ham radio operator? Look for any number of antennae outside their front door or somewhere in their yard. That's what it looks like at a friend of mine's apartment. It's why no one ever sees him; he's always talking to someone on his radio.
You Won’t Believe the Incredibly Beautiful Inside of This Quaint Indiana Home and It’s For Sale
If there is one thing I wish I could do better, it's decorating. I'm not bad, but my decorating skills are nothing that has any kind of a WOW factor. I wish I had the creativity of this Evansville, Indiana, woman that makes it all look so easy. JoElle Baker...
The University of Southern Indiana Exists Because of State Government Legislation
It's been over 20 years since I was a student at the University of Southern Indiana, and while I'm rarely on its campus these days, there seems to be a building that wasn't there before when I am. That, to me, is a testament that the past and current administrations have done a great job over the years of making USI an appealing option for not only those of us who live here, but those outside of the area looking to continue their education at a quality institution. What I imagine many of the students who attend classes there today don't know, is that USI wasn't always USI. And what I didn't know, until recently, is that it required the Indiana State Legislature to make it happen nearly 40 years ago.
New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky
A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
