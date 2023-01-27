It's been over 20 years since I was a student at the University of Southern Indiana, and while I'm rarely on its campus these days, there seems to be a building that wasn't there before when I am. That, to me, is a testament that the past and current administrations have done a great job over the years of making USI an appealing option for not only those of us who live here, but those outside of the area looking to continue their education at a quality institution. What I imagine many of the students who attend classes there today don't know, is that USI wasn't always USI. And what I didn't know, until recently, is that it required the Indiana State Legislature to make it happen nearly 40 years ago.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO