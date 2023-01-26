Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
KOMO News
Seattle council member calls for immediate action following fatal encampment shooting
SEATTLE — A fatal shooting at a problematic homeless encampment near the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle has prompted residents and now Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen to demand change. "Action needs to be taken now," said Pedersen, who represents District 4, Seattle's Northeast neighborhoods. KOMO News met up...
KOMO News
Recent violence at Georgetown encampment sparks safety concerns from nearby workers
SEATTLE — People who live and work near a growing homeless encampment in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood say they want action immediately to address safety concerns in the area. The encampment, located at the intersection of 5th Avenue and South Michigan Street, was the scene of a deadly shooting on...
KOMO News
Residents call for action after shooting death at Seattle encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — A problematic Seattle homeless encampment that KOMO has been asking city and state officials about for months, is now the scene of a deadly shooting. Seattle Police said a man was killed Friday night near the homeless encampment under the ship canal bridge. They said a...
KOMO News
King County Executive's $1.25 billion plan for behavioral health nears key vote
KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Executive Dow Constantine is making a final pitch for a $1.25 billion property tax levy which he said would ease the mental and drug counseling deficits in the region. The King County Council is expected to pass the measure on Tuesday and send...
KOMO News
118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
KOMO News
Firefighters find person dead in a tent at Alaska Way encampment fire
SEATTLE — Firefighters found a person dead inside a tent while responding to an encampment fire in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood Monday morning. The fire broke out around 11:15 a.m. on Alaska Way South just south of King Street. A witness to the fire said people in the camp...
KOMO News
Owners turn to community for help after Shoreline restaurant hit by thieves again
SHORELINE, Wash. — The owners of a family-run restaurant in Shoreline are looking for help from the city and community following a second break-in that has left them shaken. Insuk Kim said she and her husband, Young Jim Kim, are afraid of what could happen next. They opened Nara Chinese Restaurant 16 years ago 15033 Aurora Ave N and said many of the problems only started recently.
KOMO News
Bathtub burglar: Man breaks into Madrona home, takes fully-clothed bath
SEATTLE — A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday night after breaking into a Madrona home, filling up the bathtub and taking a bath with his clothes on. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers received reports of the burglary on the 1700 block of 34th Avenue around 7:15 p.m. A woman reportedly returned home to find one of her windows smashed and a man inside. She remained outside and called 911, police said.
KOMO News
Record number of guns found in carry-on bags at Sea-Tac airport in January
SEATTLE — An alarming trend at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit another new record this week. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents discovered two more guns in carry-on bags at the airport's security checkpoints on Sunday, the agency reported Monday. The TSA said the two guns discovered Sunday raised the total...
KOMO News
Road rage leads to stabbing, baseball bat attack outside Seattle grocery store
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after two drivers got into a road rage altercation in a grocery store parking lot in northwest Seattle Monday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 9900 block of Holman Road Northwest in the parking lot of the QFC grocery store.
KOMO News
Controversial opioid treatment center opens in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — After weeks of controversy, an opioid treatment clinic in Lynnwood opened its doors Monday with security, as promised by the operator. Still, some critics remain unconvinced their safety concerns are being addressed. Acadia Healthcare estimates there is about 500 patients total in addiction recovery at the...
KOMO News
UW student uses TikTok to help Pioneer Square restaurant gain customers before closing
A popular restaurant in Seattle's Pioneer Square will be closing its doors this week as a result of the pandemic however a student at the University of Washington (UW) was able to use his TikTok platform to help that restaurant, Pizza Professionals, finish strong in its last few days. Jayson...
KOMO News
Some parents continue to push back against potential Bellevue school closures
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Parents from seven schools in the Bellevue School District (BSD) are sounding off about the possibility that their child’s neighborhood school may close. There’s so much controversy around the district’s announcement that three elementary schools need to close, that the school board doubled the amount of time it allowed for public comment at its last meeting on Jan. 26.
KOMO News
19-year-old fatally shot near Rogers High School, police search for suspects
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Police are currently investigating a homicide that took place in Puyallup Saturday evening. A 19-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car in the area of 126th Street and 90th Street near Rogers High School, according to Pierce County Sheriff Department (PCSD) Sergeant Moss. Police...
KOMO News
Construction on I-90 in Snoqualmie and I-5 in Dupont expected to delay traffic this week
WASHINGTON — Drivers who travel near Snoqualmie should expect congestion near the I-90/State Route (SR) 18 interchange this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says they are making major improvements to this interchange, beginning this spring. Crews will be getting some of the preliminary sign placement and prep work done starting Monday, January 30.
KOMO News
See photos of Nike moving out of downtown Seattle store
SEATTLE — Crews cleared items out of the Nike store in Seattle on Friday after the downtown staple closed a week ago. The closure of the Nike store, which opened at 1500 6th Avenue in 1996, brought nostalgia to many Puget Sounders who shopped there and walked by the large building over the past few decades.
KOMO News
Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning
SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
KOMO News
Doctors from UW Medicine encouraging boosters for pregnancy
Tri-Cities Wash. — Doctors at UW Medicine are making a case for Covid-19 boosters during pregnancy. Doctors and health leaders encourage women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant to consider increasing their protection from covid-19 with a Bivalent booster shot. Doctors say there is a misconception that...
KOMO News
Woman killed, man injured in Marysville RV fire
MARYVILLE, Wash. — A woman in her 50s was found dead inside an RV that caught fire in Marysville Sunday night. Crews with the Marysville Fire District responded to the fire off 41st Avenue Northeast just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The fire district said the RV was “fully engulfed” in flames when firefighters arrived.
