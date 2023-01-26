ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Residents call for action after shooting death at Seattle encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — A problematic Seattle homeless encampment that KOMO has been asking city and state officials about for months, is now the scene of a deadly shooting. Seattle Police said a man was killed Friday night near the homeless encampment under the ship canal bridge. They said a...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Owners turn to community for help after Shoreline restaurant hit by thieves again

SHORELINE, Wash. — The owners of a family-run restaurant in Shoreline are looking for help from the city and community following a second break-in that has left them shaken. Insuk Kim said she and her husband, Young Jim Kim, are afraid of what could happen next. They opened Nara Chinese Restaurant 16 years ago 15033 Aurora Ave N and said many of the problems only started recently.
SHORELINE, WA
KOMO News

Bathtub burglar: Man breaks into Madrona home, takes fully-clothed bath

SEATTLE — A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday night after breaking into a Madrona home, filling up the bathtub and taking a bath with his clothes on. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers received reports of the burglary on the 1700 block of 34th Avenue around 7:15 p.m. A woman reportedly returned home to find one of her windows smashed and a man inside. She remained outside and called 911, police said.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Record number of guns found in carry-on bags at Sea-Tac airport in January

SEATTLE — An alarming trend at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit another new record this week. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents discovered two more guns in carry-on bags at the airport's security checkpoints on Sunday, the agency reported Monday. The TSA said the two guns discovered Sunday raised the total...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Controversial opioid treatment center opens in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — After weeks of controversy, an opioid treatment clinic in Lynnwood opened its doors Monday with security, as promised by the operator. Still, some critics remain unconvinced their safety concerns are being addressed. Acadia Healthcare estimates there is about 500 patients total in addiction recovery at the...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Some parents continue to push back against potential Bellevue school closures

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Parents from seven schools in the Bellevue School District (BSD) are sounding off about the possibility that their child’s neighborhood school may close. There’s so much controversy around the district’s announcement that three elementary schools need to close, that the school board doubled the amount of time it allowed for public comment at its last meeting on Jan. 26.
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

Construction on I-90 in Snoqualmie and I-5 in Dupont expected to delay traffic this week

WASHINGTON — Drivers who travel near Snoqualmie should expect congestion near the I-90/State Route (SR) 18 interchange this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says they are making major improvements to this interchange, beginning this spring. Crews will be getting some of the preliminary sign placement and prep work done starting Monday, January 30.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KOMO News

See photos of Nike moving out of downtown Seattle store

SEATTLE — Crews cleared items out of the Nike store in Seattle on Friday after the downtown staple closed a week ago. The closure of the Nike store, which opened at 1500 6th Avenue in 1996, brought nostalgia to many Puget Sounders who shopped there and walked by the large building over the past few decades.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning

SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Doctors from UW Medicine encouraging boosters for pregnancy

Tri-Cities Wash. — Doctors at UW Medicine are making a case for Covid-19 boosters during pregnancy. Doctors and health leaders encourage women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant to consider increasing their protection from covid-19 with a Bivalent booster shot. Doctors say there is a misconception that...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Woman killed, man injured in Marysville RV fire

MARYVILLE, Wash. — A woman in her 50s was found dead inside an RV that caught fire in Marysville Sunday night. Crews with the Marysville Fire District responded to the fire off 41st Avenue Northeast just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The fire district said the RV was “fully engulfed” in flames when firefighters arrived.
MARYSVILLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy