fox32chicago.com
3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar
CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
Two of the BEST BURGERS in the Good Ole U.S.A. Are in Illinois and Wisconsin!
Look no further than where you live and our neighbors to the north, for two of the best burgers in America! RD. Here's one of the best parts about these amazing burgers that made this list...Totally is driving distance. The article RD finds the best of the best in every...
wxpr.org
Two more deaths in the Northwoods bring Wisconsin's snowmobile toll to seven for the season
Two more snowmobile deaths in the Northwoods brought Wisconsin’s toll for the season to seven. An Illinois man died in a snowmobile crash Friday night in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 41 year old Matthew Finstrom of Plainfield, Illinois died in the crash in the Town of Nokomis.
NBC Chicago
Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend
The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
fox32chicago.com
Coyote rescued from pit at Waukegan water treatment plant
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A wildlife group rescued a coyote Thursday that had fallen into a concrete pit at a water treatment facility in north suburban Waukegan. The Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation said the coyote had been in the pit since Monday, according to a Facebook post. The non-profit group based...
fox32chicago.com
Human remains found in Libertyville identified as Marina Jimenez-Hernandez
LIBERTYVILLE, Illinois - Libertyville police said that the human remains found in November have been identified as being that of Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, 54. Jimenez-Hernandez was originally from Mexico, but had recently been living in Chicago, police said. She had also gone by the name Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas. Her partial skeleton was...
Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois
Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
Remains found in Lake County in 2022 identified as Chicago woman
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — The human remains of a woman found last year in Libertyville have been identified as a 54-year-old woman from Chicago, the Lake County Coroner’s Office announced Saturday. On Nov. 19, partial skeletal remains were found in a building in the 1800 block of Hollister Drive. A K-9 from the Lake County Sheriff’s […]
Missing Illinois State student from Libertyville discovered dead: Police
21-year-old Matthew Listman, a student at Illinois State University, was found dead in Normal, near a creek area in Fairview Park, police said. A preliminary autopsy revealed Listman died of drowning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Highest snow totals favored near Lake Michigan; forecast on track
Just about all of southeastern Wisconsin still has a good chance of at least 3 inches – or more – of snowfall by Sunday morning, Jan. 29. Many areas closer to Lake Michigan and near Illinois could be closer to 6 inches when it's all said and done.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)
If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
fox32chicago.com
Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area
CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
investorsobserver.com
Okay Cannabis Wants To Wake & Bake in Wheeling Illinois
This story was republished with permission from Crain’s Chicago Business and written by Ally Marotti . The Chicago restaurant group behind West Town Bakery is teaming up with a new dispensary that’s opening in suburban Wheeling next month, and it’ll be part bakery and cafe, part marijuana shop.
2 men from Michigan arrested after standing outside Lisle gas station with guns
LISLE, Ill. — Two men from Michigan were arrested on weapons charges early Saturday morning in Lisle after police said they were standing outside a gas station with guns. Lisle Police Department officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the Speedway on Ogden Avenue near the Veterans Memorial Tollway ramp on the report of a […]
Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal. Listman was reported missing since Thursday […]
See What Remains Inside a 150-Year-Old Illinois Storybook Mansion
They don't make them like this anymore. When you see what remains inside of a Willow Springs, Illinois mansion that was built over 150 years ago, you'll understand. I found this epic mansion on Realtor.com. The address is 112 S Charleston St, Willow Springs, Illinois. Some of the details behind what is known as the "Dietrich Mansion" are fascinating:
fox32chicago.com
New 211 help line launched for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents
CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and suburban Cook County will now have a free resource available to help them with their essential everyday needs. The 211 hotline is a service that is available 24/7. I was unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other local leaders during a Friday news conference.
Illinois reacts to Tyre Nichols video showing fatal Memphis traffic stop
CPD Supt. Brown called the video "extremely difficult to watch."
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
