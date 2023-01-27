ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar

CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend

The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Coyote rescued from pit at Waukegan water treatment plant

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A wildlife group rescued a coyote Thursday that had fallen into a concrete pit at a water treatment facility in north suburban Waukegan. The Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation said the coyote had been in the pit since Monday, according to a Facebook post. The non-profit group based...
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Human remains found in Libertyville identified as Marina Jimenez-Hernandez

LIBERTYVILLE, Illinois - Libertyville police said that the human remains found in November have been identified as being that of Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, 54. Jimenez-Hernandez was originally from Mexico, but had recently been living in Chicago, police said. She had also gone by the name Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas. Her partial skeleton was...
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
Q985

Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois

Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Remains found in Lake County in 2022 identified as Chicago woman

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — The human remains of a woman found last year in Libertyville have been identified as a 54-year-old woman from Chicago, the Lake County Coroner’s Office announced Saturday. On Nov. 19, partial skeletal remains were found in a building in the 1800 block of Hollister Drive. A K-9 from the Lake County Sheriff’s […]
CHICAGO, IL
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)

If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area

CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
CHICAGO, IL
investorsobserver.com

Okay Cannabis Wants To Wake & Bake in Wheeling Illinois

This story was republished with permission from Crain’s Chicago Business and written by Ally Marotti . The Chicago restaurant group behind West Town Bakery is teaming up with a new dispensary that’s opening in suburban Wheeling next month, and it’ll be part bakery and cafe, part marijuana shop.
WHEELING, IL
WGN Radio

Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal. Listman was reported missing since Thursday […]
NORMAL, IL
1440 WROK

See What Remains Inside a 150-Year-Old Illinois Storybook Mansion

They don't make them like this anymore. When you see what remains inside of a Willow Springs, Illinois mansion that was built over 150 years ago, you'll understand. I found this epic mansion on Realtor.com. The address is 112 S Charleston St, Willow Springs, Illinois. Some of the details behind what is known as the "Dietrich Mansion" are fascinating:
WILLOW SPRINGS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy