Former MLB All Star TradedOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston T Riders Unhappy with Winter Outages Across 3 LinesBR RogersBoston, MA
Massachusetts General Nurse Kills Her Children in Attempted Murder-SuicideOlive BarkerDuxbury, MA
BC Heights
Council for Women of Boston College to Undergo Leadership Transition
Kathleen McGillycuddy will step down as chair of the Council for Women of Boston College (CWBC) this spring after serving in the role since the organization’s inception 20 years ago. “It’s been a labor of love,” McGillycuddy said. “It’s probably one of the things I’ve done in my life...
BC Heights
Boston College Has a Responsibility To Make Its Investment Portfolio More Transparent
Boston College’s profile of its $3.7 billion endowment is short, vague, and far from informative. The University has a moral responsibility to change this. BC must make its investment strategies, ethics, and categorization more transparent. BC Director of Investments David J. Martens said the “University’s approach to investment transparency...
whdh.com
7’s Amaka Ubaka to receive honorary degree, deliver commencement address at Regis College
WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - 7NEWS Today in New England Anchor Amaka Ubaka has been selected by Regis College to be the recipient of an honorary degree and nominated by students to deliver the Class of 2023 Commencement address in May. Named one of Boston magazine’s most influential people in 2022,...
BC Heights
Newton’s Second Annual WinterFEST Fosters Connections Among Residents
Newton residents lined up at Hyde Community Center on Saturday for hot soup, live music, and appearances from costumed characters—all part of the second annual WinterFEST, organized and hosted by Newton Community Pride (NCP). “Everything is free, accessible, open to all, family friendly, and we want everyone to just...
What’s inside the ‘shakers’ on the ‘salt-and-pepper-shaker bridge’?
Romance, civic pride, and poetry are woven through the structure’s history. It has been known by many names in the years that it has spanned the Charles River. The old West Boston Bridge. But since 1927, it has been officially known as the Longfellow Bridge, honoring the renowned Cambridge...
Protests call for action after college student was shot, killed by Cambridge Police
CAMBRIDGE -- Two rallies were held on Sunday to protest the death of a UMass Boston student. Sayed Faisal was shot and killed by Cambridge Police on January 4.Police said Faisal was holding a large knife when he jumped out a window. They said he then led them on a foot chase before allegedly moving toward officers and lunging at them with the knife, that's when an officer opened fire.People at the rallies said not enough is being done after Faisal's death. "This you know really hits close to home because it could have been me, it could have been any of us, it could have been my brother, it could have been any of my friends," said Suhail Purkar, organizer of the Somerville rally. "We have to put a stop to this violence, we have to change, we have to make changes in our institution," said Molly Fraust-Wylie of Safe Schools Somerville. The officer who shot Faisal is a seven-year veteran of the department. They are on paid administrative leave.
Boston Globe
Healey’s roster is almost ready to ball 💪
Plus: A Miss Mass. goes viral. 🙌 It’s also the last Monday of January, which means we won’t have to experience this wretched combo for another 336 days. Woo!. Imahe: Craig F. Walker/Globe staff, Healey administration; Illustration: Emily Schario. Gov. Maura Healey’s cabinet is almost complete. And...
Suspicious activity reported near Boston College off-campus housing; police investigating
BOSTON — Authorities have issued a community alert in Brighton after a suspicious man was seen loitering near an off-campus residence Saturday night. Boston College Police say they received a call around 7:20 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person and possible attempted breaking and entering in the area of Foster Street. A man wearing a hooded sweatshirt was seen looking around the rear door area of a student’s house, according to officials.
homenewshere.com
TPS preschool program to expand across town
TEWKSBURY — As many Tewksbury residents are struggling with the high cost of child care, administrators are working to reimagine the Tewksbury Public Schools preschool program to give students an affordable, early educational experience that supports all learners. Currently, special education services for preschool students are only offered at...
Drive time on Mass. Pike skyrockets following crash in Brighton
BOSTON — The drive time on a section of the Massachusetts Turnpike skyrocketed Monday morning following a crash in Brighton. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway near the New Balance building before 7 a.m. Video from the scene showed several lanes blocked as emergency crews...
New push to eliminate fees for school sports, clubs in Massachusetts
UXBRIDGE - A rally at the State House this week sparked a push for bipartisan legislation that would make school lunches free for children. Some educators believe the move is just the beginning. "When you put a financial barrier between that child and that opportunity you are taking away potential," says Uxbridge Superintendent Mike Baldassarre. He is calling for districts to abolish user fees for kids to participate in sports and clubs. Uxbridge schools did away with the fees last year and budgeted to keep the move this year as well. Baldassarre says the fees can inhibit some...
Harvard Health
Harvard University Housing establishes new rents for 2023–2024
Harvard University Housing (HUH) manages approximately 3,000 apartments, offering a broad choice of locations, unit types, amenities, and sizes to meet the individual budgets and housing needs of eligible Harvard affiliates (full-time graduate students, faculty members, and employees). Harvard affiliates may apply for Harvard University Housing online at www.huhousing.harvard.edu. The website also provides information about additional housing options and useful Harvard and community resources for incoming and current affiliates.
BC Heights
Barry Wanger Details Career of Newton-born Businessman at Newton Free Library Event
Newton-born businessman Arnold Hiatt was a pioneer in establishing socially responsible business practices within corporate America, according to author and historian Barry Wanger’s new book, Arnold Hiatt: Turning Business into a Force for Good. “Hiatt opened the first on-site corporate childcare in the country,” Wanger said. “He was a...
hot969boston.com
‘The Last of Us’ Says This is 10 Miles West of Boston; Twitter Reacts
Hit HBO show The Last of Us is getting dragged on Twitter for setting a scene 10 miles west of Boston that’s clearly not. The Last of Us is only three episodes into its first season and has already become a favorite of fans and critics alike. The Geek Culture Congress featured the show on its latest podcast episode, and a second season has already been greenlit. Based on the 2013 action adventure game: “After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope.” Think The Walking Dead, but before The Walking Dead got really boring.
Harvard Crimson
In Photos: Students Walk Out of Harvard Professor John Comaroff’s First Class of Semester
Students postered the door and walls surrounding Northwest B108, the classroom where Comaroff teaches, with signs calling for his resignation. Students began to file out of Comaroff’s classroom at 3 p.m., chanting slogans like “No more Comaroff, no more complicity.”. Signs in the Northwest basement brand Comaroff as...
umassathletics.com
Massachusetts Women's Track And Field Has Successful Day At John Thomas Terrier Classic
BOSTON, Mass. - University of Massachusetts women's track and field wrapped up their weekend today at the John Thomas Terrier Classic, where Kathryn Nippert entered her name into the record books in her second event of the weekend, while Lillian Kirry and Rose Wagner both recorded all-time best performances as well.
BC Heights
Hundreds Sign Petition Opposing Boylston Street Housing Project
A petition opposing current development plans to build a seven-story apartment building in Thompsonville describes the proposed building as too large for the landscape and unaffordable. At the time of publication, 804 people signed the petition. “A family has to be making $110,000 or less in order to qualify for...
Tufts Medical Discontinues Labor & Delivery Training Agreement With MetroWest Medical Center
FRAMINGHAM – Tufts Medical Center has discontinued its labor & delivery residency program with MetroWest Medical Center. “We made the decision to discontinue our labor and delivery training agreement with MetroWest Medical Center (MWMC), effective January 19, 2023,” said a Tufts Medical spokesperson. “We look forward to working...
An Overdue Open Letter to Steven Tyler About That One Time at JCPenney in Massachusetts Years Ago
I need to start off by apologizing. Unfortunately, I do not remember the year, or my exact age, but, however, when I was about 7 years old I made multiple mistakes in under an hour. I need to apologize to you for my actions when I was younger. I was...
Amesbury Woman, 20, Rescued From Under Green Line Trolley Needs Prosthetic
Friends of a 20-year-old woman from Amesbury are rallying to get her back on her feet after she was involved in a "horrific" MBTA accident in Boston last week.Ava Harlow sustained serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line trolley at BU Central Station around 11:40 p.m. on…
