Lewisville, TX

inforney.com

North Texas loses highly regarded linebacker recruit

North Texas lost one of its top recruits on Monday morning, just hours after wrapping up one of its most productive weekends of the recruiting season. South Oak Cliff linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner announced on his Twitter account that he has backed out of his commitment to UNT. Brown-Turner thanked UNT’s...
DENTON, TX
960 The Ref

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested Sunday morning

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested Sunday morning in Dallas on charges of public intoxication, per a Dallas TV station report. Bennett, 25, had been training in Fort Worth, Texas, according to DawgNation sources, leading up to the alleged event. Per the report, police officers responded to reports of...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know one of the ambassadors to the Allen Americans, Bre Nabarrete

Bre Nabarrete has been a part of the Allen Americans Ice Angels dance team for three years. From leading performances to talking with fans after the game, she helps create an unforgettable experience for hockey fans at the CUTX Event Center. How did you become interested in the Allen Ice...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

Blackjack Pizza Might Have the Most Underrated Burger in Dallas

More than any other food, Dallas is a city defined by burgers. Ask any North Texan for a burger recommendation — lifelong residents and recent transplants — and they’ll likely rattle off five or six places in quick succession that they swear by unequivocally. A few staple...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

See what this manager is looking forward to with Plano's new record store

Sam Wieland is the manager of Josey Records’ new Plano location. Native to North Texas, Wieland prides himself as an enthusiastic fan of the Dallas Mavericks and Rangers. He went to Columbia College Chicago where he got his degree in television writing and producing and is a passionate movie-goer.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
MANSFIELD, TX
CBS DFW

2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
TEXAS STATE

