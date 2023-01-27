Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Related
theshelbyreport.com
Tops Invests $1.4M For Store Renovation In Avon, NY
Tops Friendly Markets will hold a grand reopening of its store Jan. 31 at 600 Dream Valley Blvd. in Avon, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community and allows for convenient access for those attending Geneseo College or enjoying nearby attractions. This renovation marks the 29th location recently updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments.
14850.com
Public forums planned as Department of Public Service investigates NYSEG and RG&E billing errors
The New York State Department of Public Service (DPS) announced in late December they’ve launched an investigation into billing errors by New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric Corporation (RG&E), and DPS is hosting a series of public forums that start this week. Virtual...
33 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
These 33 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. Butler, Cassius. Booking Date/Time: 01/29/2023 18:26:03. BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A...
Closing arguments in Brighton Whole Foods lawsuit begin Tuesday
Dan Daniele of the Daniele Family Company expects the Whole Foods location and the rest of the plaza's tenants to open early this year.
Wegmans Not the Most Popular Grocery Store in New York, Says Study
There are plenty of grocery store options in the United States. If you travel down to the south, then you probably have been to places like Kroger and Publix. The Piggly-Wiggly is another popular store. Then you have places like Food Lion and HyVee that are popular outside of New York state,
Former store manager pleads guilty to grand larceny for stealing from employer
According to the district attorney's office, the former store manager admitted to stealing cash from an employer on 17 separate occasions.
Erie County man admits to stealing $66,000 from employer
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – A former employee at a business in Cheektowaga has pleaded guilty to stealing $66,298 from their employer. 28-year-old Marshawn Smith of Cheektowaga admitted to stealing cash from their employer on seventeen separate occasions between April 20, 2022 and August 18, 2022. “The defendant, while working as a manager of a store in the Town of Cheektowaga, was responsible for making nightly cash deposits,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. “The defendant stole a total of $66,298.00 from the deposit banking bags over the course of four months. The theft was discovered after an internal audit detected The post Erie County man admits to stealing $66,000 from employer appeared first on Shore News Network.
Store manager accused of stealing more than $66K from Cheektowaga employer
A Cheektowaga woman has admitted to stealing more than $66,000 from her employer. Marshawn Smith, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a felony charge. The Erie County District Attorney's office says Smith admitted to stealing cash from her employer several times over four...
Home improvement contractor sentenced for defrauding seven victims
According to the district attorney's office, he entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims and once he received substantial down payments he abandoned the projects.
wxxinews.org
Exploring how to increase diversity in the workplace
How can we build a pipeline of more K-12 teachers of color? It's a question we explore this hour with a group of leaders whose Future Teachers Club is accomplishing that goal. The club is a partnership between St. John Fisher University and the Brighton Central School District. It's part of a broader mission to increase diversity in the workplace, which is the theme of an upcoming conference at St. John Fisher University.
MCSO providing steering wheel locks for Hyundai owners after recent thefts
Kia will donate steering wheel locks to the sheriff's office for local Kia owners as well. MCSO will announce when those are available.
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello kicks off 2023 re-election campaign
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello officially kicked off his 2023 re-election campaign Saturday morning.
penfield.org
Community invited to provide input on Clark House and Clark Road Barn on February 15
The Penfield Town Board will be hosting an opportunity for the community to provide input on the Clark House and Clark Road Barn on Wednesday, February 15. The public input session will take place at 6:30 p.m. during the regularly scheduled Town Board meeting in the Penfield Town Hall auditorium.
WHEC TV-10
Lyons man arrested for stealing from business in Geneva
GENEVA, N.Y. – Corddereal M. Tompkins was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that over the course of several months, he stole over $3,000 from a business in the Town of Geneva. He was arraigned and taken to the Ontario County Jail with no bail. He is scheduled to reappear in the Geneva Town Court at a later date to answer to the charge.
WHEC TV-10
Local business owner sad, but not surprised that violence coming closer to his front door
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s latest homicide is being felt by many in the Beechwood section of the city. Police identify the shooting victim as 29-year-old Earl Thomas. They say he was shot by 23-year-old Robert Broomfield, as they were arguing at the Sunoco gas station on Culver Road.
wxxinews.org
Bishop Clark remembered for his quiet counsel at funeral Mass in Rochester
Hundreds gathered at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Rochester on Monday to say goodbye to Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark. The funeral Mass for Clark, who died just over a week ago, after a period of declining health following his Alzheimer’s diagnosis in 2019, was officiated by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York.
WHEC TV-10
One of oldest local churches gets new pastor with different perspective
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – On a Sunday morning, Pastor Paul Grenier greeted the members of his new church, United Church of Christ on Titus Avenue in Irondequoit. He was hired last week. Grenier grew up in New Jersey, but his parents are from the Midwest and the north, so he feels at home.
Multiple fast-food restaurants robbed in Gates, Rochester
All three incidents are currently under investigation.
WHEC TV-10
Starbucks in Penfield robbed Friday, suspects were in a stolen car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A stolen car was used in a robbery at a Starbucks in Penfield. It happened around 2:45 Friday afternoon at the drive-thru window of the Starbucks on Route 441. Deputies later spotted the car and chased it into Rochester. Four suspects ditched the car in the...
westsidenewsny.com
Rochester-based NY National Guard soldiers leave for deployment to Kuwait
Two hundred and fifty New York Army National Guard soldiers were recognized on January 22 at the Army Aviation Flight Facility in Rochester before departing for a deployment to Kuwait. The soldiers are assigned to the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, and Detachment 1, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th General Support...
Comments / 2