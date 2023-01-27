ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theshelbyreport.com

Tops Invests $1.4M For Store Renovation In Avon, NY

Tops Friendly Markets will hold a grand reopening of its store Jan. 31 at 600 Dream Valley Blvd. in Avon, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community and allows for convenient access for those attending Geneseo College or enjoying nearby attractions. This renovation marks the 29th location recently updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments.
AVON, NY
Shore News Network

Erie County man admits to stealing $66,000 from employer

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – A former employee at a business in Cheektowaga has pleaded guilty to stealing $66,298 from their employer.  28-year-old Marshawn Smith of Cheektowaga admitted to stealing cash from their employer on seventeen separate occasions between April 20, 2022 and August 18, 2022. “The defendant, while working as a manager of a store in the Town of Cheektowaga, was responsible for making nightly cash deposits,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. “The defendant stole a total of $66,298.00 from the deposit banking bags over the course of four months. The theft was discovered after an internal audit detected The post Erie County man admits to stealing $66,000 from employer appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wxxinews.org

Exploring how to increase diversity in the workplace

How can we build a pipeline of more K-12 teachers of color? It's a question we explore this hour with a group of leaders whose Future Teachers Club is accomplishing that goal. The club is a partnership between St. John Fisher University and the Brighton Central School District. It's part of a broader mission to increase diversity in the workplace, which is the theme of an upcoming conference at St. John Fisher University.
BRIGHTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lyons man arrested for stealing from business in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. – Corddereal M. Tompkins was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that over the course of several months, he stole over $3,000 from a business in the Town of Geneva. He was arraigned and taken to the Ontario County Jail with no bail. He is scheduled to reappear in the Geneva Town Court at a later date to answer to the charge.
GENEVA, NY
wxxinews.org

Bishop Clark remembered for his quiet counsel at funeral Mass in Rochester

Hundreds gathered at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Rochester on Monday to say goodbye to Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark. The funeral Mass for Clark, who died just over a week ago, after a period of declining health following his Alzheimer’s diagnosis in 2019, was officiated by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Starbucks in Penfield robbed Friday, suspects were in a stolen car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A stolen car was used in a robbery at a Starbucks in Penfield. It happened around 2:45 Friday afternoon at the drive-thru window of the Starbucks on Route 441. Deputies later spotted the car and chased it into Rochester. Four suspects ditched the car in the...
PENFIELD, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Rochester-based NY National Guard soldiers leave for deployment to Kuwait

Two hundred and fifty New York Army National Guard soldiers were recognized on January 22 at the Army Aviation Flight Facility in Rochester before departing for a deployment to Kuwait. The soldiers are assigned to the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, and Detachment 1, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th General Support...
