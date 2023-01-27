Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
NASDAQ
Time to Buy Cigna or Regeneron Stock Before Earnings?
Big tech companies will highlight this week’s earnings, but there are quite a few large-cap companies from a variety of sectors that investors will want to pay attention to as well. Among the Finance and Medical sector, Cigna CI and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN are both leaders in their respective...
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
AI Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 To Watch
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has rapidly become one of the most transformative technologies of the 21st century. It has quickly changed the way we live, work, and interact. AI has been integrated into many industries. This includes healthcare, finance, retail, and entertainment, and its impact on society and business has been substantial. With the growth of AI, it is not surprising that AI stocks have become popular among investors.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in BWX Technologies (BWXT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.13MM shares of BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.89MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.94% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend
SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Why Humana Stock Lagged the Market Today
Top health insurance company Humana (NYSE: HUM) wasn't necessarily tops with investors on Wednesday. After reporting its latest set of quarterly figures, the company's share price bumped slightly higher, by 0.3%, which wasn't high enough to beat the S&P 500 index's more than 1% increase. So what. It's not that...
NASDAQ
Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Reynolds Consumer Products said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company also paid $0.23 per share. At the...
NASDAQ
TFSL Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.13), with the stock changing hands as low as $14.06 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
NASDAQ
Franklin Resources Increases Position in Platinum Group Metals (PLG)
Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.48MM shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG). This represents 13.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 10.07MM shares and 13.10% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Rollins (ROL) Declares $0.13 Dividend
Rollins said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the most recent share...
NASDAQ
A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
A.O. Smith (AOS) reported $936.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.34 million, representing a surprise of +2.61%....
NASDAQ
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
NASDAQ
Additional Support Anticipated For Thai Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 10 points or 0.6 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,685-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Thursday. The global forecast for...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Down Firmly In Negative Territory; Tech Stocks Drifting Lower
(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks are down firmly in negative territory on Monday, with those from the technology sector suffering sharp losses as investors await earnings updates from top notch tech firms. Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Bank of England and...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in BrightSpire Capital (BRSP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.46MM shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP). This represents 5.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 7.62MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
NASDAQ
Hexcel (HXL) Declares $0.12 Dividend
Hexcel said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the most recent share...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Celsius Holdings (CELH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.20MM shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH). This represents 6.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 6.38MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in First Merchants (FRME)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.13MM shares of First Merchants Corporation (FRME). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.96MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Comments / 0