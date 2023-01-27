ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

IU women use monster 27-6 3rd quarter to beat No. 5 Ohio State in front of record crowd

By Tyler Tachman
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iMAsW_0kSviYlE00

Indiana made yet another statement on the national stage. The No. 6 Hoosiers outdueled fifth-ranked Ohio State, 78-65, in an electric Assembly Hall atmosphere Thursday night.

The Hoosiers had already beaten Tennessee, Michigan, Maryland and North Carolina this season. Thursday was just another chapter in what has been a magical season so far for the Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers improved to 19-1 overall and 9-1 in the Big Ten.

More: Nights like this are special, but not surprising. IU women's basketball is a powerhouse.

More: Yarden Garzon answers challenge in IU's statement win over No. 5 Ohio State

Third quarter surge

The Hoosiers played an extremely poor first half. Offensively, the Hoosiers struggled mightily. They shot 39.4% from the field and 12.5% from deep in the first half. Despite that, IU was able to limit the deficit to just four at the break.

Then the Hoosiers went on an incredible run in the third quarter. IU put it together on both ends of the floor, sending program record 10,455 fans into a frenzy. Indiana outscored Ohio State 27-6 in the third quarter in an absolutely dominant stretch of play. By the end of the third quarter, the Hoosiers had blown the game wide open, taking a 59-42 lead.

That impressive performance in the third quarter proved to be the difference.

Mackenzie Holmes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xMqir_0kSviYlE00

Holmes was nothing short of fantastic Thursday. She finished the game with 26 points (11-of-13 shooting) and four rebounds.

She played a major role in keeping Indiana in the game during the first half, when the Hoosiers were struggling offensively. She had 18 points in the first half alone.

Holmes, who has been part of IU’s rise as a program, has been playing at an All-American level this season. Her footwork and touch around the rim is exceptional. Indiana might not have won without her on Thursday.

'This is my purpose.' Israeli freshman Yarden Garzon's quiet fire lighting it up for IU.

Yarden Garzon

Garzon didn’t look like your typical freshman Thursday night. She finished the game with 20 points, including 4-of-9 from deep. She made an impact beyond just scoring, tallying 10 rebounds and three assists.

The freshman from Israel has had a variety of impressive performances this season, playing a significant role in IU’s success. Thursday was the next iteration of stardom in her young career at IU.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IU women use monster 27-6 3rd quarter to beat No. 5 Ohio State in front of record crowd

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yahoo Sports

Indiana vs Maryland Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview Odds TV

Indiana vs Maryland prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Tuesday, January 31. Record: Indiana (15-6), Maryland (14-7) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Cleveland.com

What’s wrong with Ohio State’s basketball team? Hey, Stephen

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Do you have a recruiting question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Stephen? Become an Ohio State text subscriber here or by texting 614-350-3315 for a two-week free trial. Stephen Means will answer an OSU football question every day for text subscribers and then share the best of those answers every Wednesday and Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
nationalhogfarmer.com

Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence

Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Local Reports: 5-month-old baby rescued in Indianapolis has died

COLUMBUS, OH. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomas, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December in Ohio was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Columbus leaders' hypocrisy: We won't follow law, but you must follow ours

Columbus city officials expect its residents and businesses to abide by the city's new firearms ordinances or suffer the consequences of fines, jail time or both. Yet those same extremist officials appear willing to ignore state law and a 2010 Ohio Supreme Court ruling — the former clearly stating municipalities have no home-rule authority to enact "general laws" related to firearms, and now knives, and the latter ruling that said state law is indeed constitutional.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan....
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Family says missing Indiana airman fell to his death while hiking in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – An Indiana airman who had been reported missing in Las Vegas earlier this week fell to his death, family members say. Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Unionville native had been hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red Rock Canyon area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX59

Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirmed it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy